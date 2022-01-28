Gaming platform A23 becomes Associate Title Sponsor of Prime Volleyball League 2022

Beginning on February 5, 2022, the league will be held in Hyderabad, and will feature seven franchises from seven different cities

Head Digital Works' online gaming platform A23 has become the Associate Title Sponsor for the forthcoming Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2022. National Payments Corporation of India's flagship product RuPay has come on board as the Title sponsor of the PVL. RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 with live streaming on Sony LIV.

Prime Volleyball League (PVL) returns after a two-year break.

Beginning on February 5, 2022, the league will be held in Hyderabad, and will feature seven franchises from seven different cities ― Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts. The grand finale of the league will be held on February 27, 2022 culminating three weeks of high voltage, competitive and exciting action.

This association will offer A23 access to key PVL players from the league, television spots and strategic in-stadia branding, showcasing the brand as a professional responsible gaming platform for gamers to harness their skills in becoming a champion of the game.

Welcoming A23 as an Official Title sponsor, Tuhin Mishra, MD, Baseline Ventures on behalf of the Prime Volleyball League, said, “It is a privilege for the Prime Volleyball League to be powered by a leading online gaming platform like A23. It is great to see that A23 has taken keen interest and invested in a sport that is fast-paced, exciting and perfectly matched for our young and dynamic nation. Volleyball and online gaming have made significant strides in recent years, and we hope such partnerships continue to mutually benefit each other.”

Deepak Gullapalli, Founder & CEO, Head Digital Works, said, "The collaboration with Prime Volleyball League comes at a perfect time for us in our attempt to build further on our already existing brand as a market leader in the gaming space. I hope the road ahead promises exciting propositions for our A23 users as Volleyball will give us a chance to support the sport in the years to come, and in turn, gain substantial traction for our brand.”

