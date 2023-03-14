Games24x7 onboards Arshdeep Singh as My11Circle’s brand ambassador
The association has been announced ahead of IPL 2023
Games24x7 has onboarded Arshdeep Singh as a brand ambassador for My11Circle.
Commenting on the association, Saroj Panigrahi, Senior Vice-President, My11Circle, said, “We are delighted to welcome Arshdeep Singh to the My11Circle family. Arshdeep has impressed everyone with an amazing record and has created a distinct position for himself in the lineup of fast bowlers. His performance on the field resonates with My11Circle's performance online, having made a mark in the fantasy sports segment within a short span of time and witnessing more than 120% growth in the past year. Our success is driven by our ability to connect with a diverse set of enthusiastic Indian cricket fans who keenly follow the sport and the players. My11Circle offers fans a perfect platform for engagement and entertainment that values and rewards their skill, knowledge, and passion for the sport.”
Comment on his association with My11Circle, Arshdeep Singh said, “Cricket and India are synonymous and inseparable! Indian cricket fans come with deep rooted understanding of the game, the upcoming players and the dynamics that drive a team to success. My11Circle gives these fans an opportunity to explore this engagement with the sport even further. It provides a fun and competitive environment to share their passion and knowledge and is an exciting way to stay engaged with various tournaments, players, and developments in the sporting world. I’m thrilled to be partnering with My11Circle, which has become one of the most loved fantasy sports platforms in India since its launch.”
Spotify mutes female voices to send out a message on gender equality
The campaign has been conceptualized by Wondrlab
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:23 PM | 3 min read
This International Women’s Day, Spotify wanted to send out a message — a statement that would make people realise how women artists are integral to every music composition that comes out. The task was simple - leverage the Spotify platform to deliver the message. Additionally, unlike brands using social media as a default starting point, for Spotify, the starting point was their own product.
Wondrlab crafted the idea of leveraging the product by putting the strength of Spotify’s playlists at the centre of it, and conceptualised ‘The Unheard Playlist’. The idea was to create an enhanced playlist on the platform with popular duet songs from across the country, with no female artist voice! Who would partner with them to undertake such a daring idea? Enter Sony Music India, one of India’s leading music labels. Spotify, in partnership with Sony Music India, brought alive a unique playlist on the platform, which at first seemed like a regular playlist. However, as you give it a listen, you ‘hear’ the message loud and clear! When listeners tuned in, they were shocked at what they heard. An enhanced playlist where the female vocals were muted from popular duet songs across Hindi and other regional languages. Just as the listeners were wondering at what they heard, the message was revealed by top Indian women musicians like Asees Kaur, Shweta Mohan, Sanah Moidutty in the form of a video. The artists spoke to the listeners explaining that not only does a song sound strange without a woman’s voice, but the music industry itself is incomplete without female voices. They urged viewers to help them get women’s voices heard. This is a smart way to make the listener realise how critical it is to have female voices in all our favourite songs. It makes it amply clear that actions speak louder than words.
While the intent was to give the message out via the product at its core, it caught the attention of a number of artists and influencers who then took to social media to share their love for ‘The Unheard Playlist’. As a result, conversations from across the spectrum started pouring in and the message was loud and clear - sometimes you need to unhear to actually hear someone.
Commenting on the campaign Sameet Soni, Content-Lead, WondrLab India, said, “Modern day advertising is about using platforms in the best manner to engage with consumers. We’ve seen such trends typically in categories such as gaming, but by muting the female vocals in popular duet songs, in Hindi and other regional languages, we used music innovatively, on a music streaming platform itself.’’
“What we’ve pulled-off thanks to Spotify and Sony Music India is amazing. And the act has taken a life of its own, with the top music artists in the country actually spreading our message. We actually muted the voices on the Spotify platform to get our message heard.” Said Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WondrLab India Pvt. Ltd
Divya Dutta and Mahesh Thakur star in Fixderma's new commercial
The TVC highlights the multi-purpose benefits of the brand’s latest launch- Foobetik Cream
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
In today's fast-paced lifestyle, most of us are on our feet all day long, making them prone to skin problems. Reiterating the importance to look after one’s skin especially feet, Fixderma, one of the leading cosmeceutical brands providing skincare solutions has onboarded renowned television celebrities Mahesh Thakur and Divya Dutta for its latest TVC campaign #MeetYourRealskin.
The digital film, starring actors Divya and Mahesh as wife and husband, highlights the concept of how foot care is important for well-being and how the right foot cream can help to heal and deal with all the problems of feet like infection, corns, calluses, itchy and cracked feet. The TVC also highlights the multi-purpose benefits of brand’s latest launch- Foobetik Cream.
Expressing her excitement, Actress Divya Dutta said, I'm thrilled to be affiliated with a brand that focuses on finding Doctor trusted solutions to meet the needs of feet skin, which we sometimes neglect because to our hectic lifestyles! I'm elated to work with Fixderma and contribute to raising awareness of concerns that needs to be taken care of on regular basis.”
Sharing comments, Actor Mahesh Thakur said, "I am so happy to be working with Fixderma and taking part in their initiative to spread awareness about foot care and foot problems. Ignoring these problems can have a detrimental effect on one’s general health”
Commenting on the new campaign: Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder, Fixderma Skincare said” People often neglect their feet, resulting in multiple feet issues. The idea behind this campaign is to break the stereotype of associating feet care with just women and cracked heels and create awareness about foot care issues in men as well.“
She further added “with our association with Divya and Mahesh, we are certain that we will be able to bring in further change in perceptions towards foot-care & spread a positive and impactful message among our target audience.”
In past, the brand had also roped in actors like Vaani Kapoor and Boman Irani to promote Shadow Sunscreen and Nigrifix range.
Powered by science and recommended by the best dermatologists of India, Foobetik cream is an ultra-hydrating, non-greasy formulation which not only hydrates the feet intensely but also gives holistic benefits to the feet. It is a must for people who are suffering from diabetes, infection, dryness to name a few issues.
Vision 11 signs up as Chennai Super Kings’ associate sponsor
This will be a year-long association
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:48 PM | 2 min read
Sports fantasy gaming platform Vision 11 has announced its association with cricket franchise Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season.
This marks the start of a year-long association between the two most premium brands of India. Chennai Super Kings will be led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Under this partnership with Chennai Super Kings, Vision 11 will get a pride of place on the back of the team cap and helmet. Fans of the popular franchise will get to be a part of wide-ranging and engaging schemes to be launched by Vision 11 shortly ahead of the start of the 2023 season.
Parth Rawal, Founder Vision 11, welcomed the association and looked forward to a long fruitful partnership. “We are thrilled to be associated with India’s premium sports franchise, Chennai Super Kings. We at Vision 11 have always believed in excellence and have stressed on being associated with the best. Under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the franchise has reached new heights. We hope our association furthers the franchise’s fortunes.”
Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited was confident that the association with Vision 11 will be able to provide a unique experience for their legions of fans.
“As a franchise, we are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Vision 11 for the upcoming season. The Chennai Super Kings family welcomes Vision 11 as a valued partner. We are hopeful that through this association scores of our loyal fans get to participate in several exciting new initiatives.”
Medtech Life makes an important point about heart health and BP in new campaign
It features a range of outdoor and digital ads, as well as social media posts
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:43 PM | 2 min read
Aamir Khan turns 58: A look into Mr Perfectionist's brand journey
A stickler for quality in everything he does, Khan has always been a darling of brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 9:27 AM | 4 min read
From Yaadon Ki Baarat to blockbuster movies like Lagaan, 3 idiots, and PK, Aamir Khan has always held sway in Bollywood. Monickered Mr Perfectionist for being a real stickler for quality, Khan celebrates his 58th birthday today.
Just like his brand of cinema, which is unparalleled in the industry, his personal brand is also unique, to say the least. Khan embodies values of perfection, consistency and genius -- qualities that brands would give an arm and a leg for to associate with. Not surprisingly, reports say that he charges five to seven crores for each endorsement deal. His net worth was last reported to be $225 million in 2021 and his brand value was estimated to be $24.9 million in 2020.
Endorsement journey
Khan associated with soft drink brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi from the 2000s and many such ads from the era are still etched into the minds of the viewers. The most iconic is the Pepsi ad from the 90s where he starred alongside Aishwarya Rai and Mahima Chaudhury. Who could forget the variety of amusing characters he played in the Coke ads with the tagline "Thanda matlab Coca-Cola"?
Samsung Electronics and VIVO India
Khan also appeared in a Samsung mobile some years back. Later on, he remained the face of the brand for several years. Also, almost four years back, Khan endorsed VIVO India.
Godrej Group
About nine years ago, Khan also endorsed the Godrej Group. In the series of advertisements, he was featured to describe the Godrej products most interestingly. In 2013, Godrej roped in Aamir as the face of the brand when Godrej launched an integrated campaign of “ideas that make life brighter.”
Tata Sky
Khan has also endorsed Tata Sky as their brand ambassador in 2008, Vikram Kaushik, who was the CEO & Managing Director, of Tata Sky 2008 said, “Aamir makes a perfect fit with the Tata Sky brand values of trust, high-quality entertainment and innovation.” The statement defines how Aamir’s most creative and entertaining style of promoting brands stood out him in the clutter of other brand promoters.
Apart from promoting electronics and soft drinks brands, Khan also endorsed PharmEasy, Datsun, Phone Pe, Starplus, Walkaroo, Toyota Innova, Monaco Biscuits, Titan Watches, AU small finance bank and many other brands. However, he ran into controversy with the recent AU Small finance bank ad.
Through his career spanning over 30 years, Khan has made himself one of the most recognised actors in Indian Cinema. Besides achieving wealth and fame, Khan is the recipient of numerous awards, including nine Filmfare awards, four national film awards, and an AACTA award. Also, Khan was awarded Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and received an honorary title from the Government of China in 2017. Besides being honored with awards and titles, Khan has been described as “the biggest movie star” in the world. He is also listed in “The 500 most influential Muslims of the World.” Khan’s work as a social reformist made him listed on the ‘Time 100’ list of most influential people in the world in 2013.
Unlike other celebrities, Khan’s attitude towards life and work is quite different. Besides being nominated for many awards, Khan’s rejected to receive the awards. In many of the interviews, he mentioned that he doesn’t trust the award ceremonies except the National Film awards. Nonetheless, magazines and media kept following him. In September 2012, Khan was featured on the cover of Times’s Asia edition with the title “Khan’s Quest” "He is breaking the Bollywood mold by tackling India's social evils. Can an actor change a nation?”
Talking more in context to Humanitarian causes, Khan actively participated in the movements like ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ and ‘Janlokpal Bill Movement.’ Moreover, In November 2011, Khan was awarded as the National Brand ambassador of UNICEF to promote child nutrition. Despite all the political turmoil in India-China, Khan was chosen as India’s Brand Ambassador to china. In 2016, Khan was associated with the Maharashtra government to make the state drought-free in the next five years. Besides being a philanthropist, social reformer, actor, and Scriptwriter, Khan remains an unbiased feminist.
Cadbury Gaane Mishti returns for season 3 with folk music edition
As part of a campaign, over 130 outlets from different parts of Bengal have come together to recreate the popular traditional mishtis of their region using Cadbury Dairy Milk as the key ingredient
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 6:44 PM | 4 min read
After the thriving success of Cadbury Dairy Milk Gaane Mishti Season 1 & 2, Cadbury Dairy Milk, in association with Anandabazar Patrika and The Telegraph is back with the third season for the quintessential Bengali music lovers. With massive engagement and acceptance amongst the audiences for the last two seasons, the campaign registered an overwhelming response. Bengal’s music and mishti lovers’ unanimous verdict has spoken it!
Cadbury Dairy Milk Gaane Mishti Season 3 brings forth the Folk Fusion Songs sung by the leading artists of Bengal
Five regionally popular folk songs from 5 different regions of Bengal have been re-created with modern musical instrumentation - a fusion replete with distinct cultural flavours. Just like the way Cadbury and the traditional Mishti of Bengal have blended together to create a unique concept of Cadbury Mishti, similarly a perfect mix of folk and modern music arrangement, together, has created Cadbury Gaane Mishti Folk Fusion. A celebration of the hidden treasures of Bengal.
Over the years the renowned and popular mishti brands of the state have been associated with Cadbury Mishti Shera Shrishti – a creation of the ABP Group. They have come up with innovative mishtis (sweetmeats) in line with the themes of the campaigns. This season they will be seen recreating traditional mishtis of the five different regions of Bengal clustered as under:
- From the land of the hills – Entire North Bengal upto Dinajpur
- Soil that breathes history - Malda
- The essence of laal-mati – Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia, Bardhaman, Jhargram
- Magical confluence by the Ganges - Kolkata, Nadia, Murshidabad, 24 Parganas (N), Howrah, Hooghly
- Sailing into the waters – 24 Parganas (S), Midnapore
But only with a fusion twist!
Over 130 outlets from different parts of Bengal have come together to recreate the popular traditional mishtis of their region using Cadbury Dairy Milk as the key ingredient. Consumers in Bengal will be able to taste their favourite sweets like Kansat, Jalbhara, Babarsha, Lalmohan, Sorbhaja, Moa and many more, with a Cadbury twist.
In an initiative to recognise their efforts, the platform will be also seen appreciating the karigars (creators) of the mishtis under the coinage - Humans of Mishti. Working with passion for years, these karigars and their family members have been instrumental in the process of creation of a variety of mishtis. Humans of Mishti will recognise their contribution to the trade and award them with a token of appreciation.
There is also a consumer engagement leg at the mishti shops that have joined into the campaign. Tasting their favourite Cadbury mishtis from the different stores, the mishti lovers can vote for their favourite Mishti shop through a QR Code based voting mechanism available at the participating Mishti stores across Bengal and win exciting gifts from Cadbury Dairy Milk.
The 6-weeks long program will culminate with a two-day Mishti Mela (Carnival) around the first weekend of April where the artists associated with the campaign will perform live for the audiences on both days. Along with the performances, the consumers would also get a chance to indulge in savouring mishtis from the participating brands.
Cadbury Gaane Mishti Folk Fusion is available to viewers on its YouTube channel: bit.ly/GaaneMishti
Cadbury Mishti campaign is driven through the following pages:
Facebook – CadburyMishtiSheraShrishti
Instagram - cadburymishti.sherashrishti/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIRPFEMdsZ-nkDH8isulSJw
The above mentioned hidden treasures that have been conventionally passed on through generations, but are yet not popular enough to the masses have been chosen and popular songs have been recreated by eminent Music Composers - Debojyoti Mishra and Joy Sarkar and sung by popular artists.
|
Region
|
Song
|
Singers
|
Gaane Mishti Music Composer: Debojyoti Mishra
|
|
|
From the land of the hills (UTTAR BANGA)
|
Mahut Bandhu
|
Rupam Islam + Ananya Bhattacharjee (Khnada)
|
Soil that breathes history (GOUR)
|
Chaiti Raater Sheshe
|
Iman Chakraborty+ Soumitra Ray
|
|
|
|
Music Composure: Joy Sarkar
|
|
|
The essence of laal-maati (RARH)
|
Nachni Poka
|
Lopamudra Mitra + Arkadeep Mishra
|
Magical confluence by the Ganges (GANGES)
|
Mayurpankhi Nao
|
Upal Sengupta + Prashmita Paul
|
Into the waters (BHATIYALI)
|
Dorodi
|
Abhijit Barman (Pota) + Ujjaini Mukherjee
Modi to SRK: What India's big guns said about India's Oscar wins
India scripted history by bagging two Golden Statuettes at the 95th Academy Awards for RRR and The Elephant Whisperer
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 5:35 PM | 3 min read
As India woke up to the news of taking two Oscars home, with RRR winning the RRR and The Elephant Whisperers bringing home two Golden Statuettes for Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards, the national went into a tizzy. From Narendra Modi, to Shah Rukh Khan to
Right from the world of politics to entertainment, and business everyone is lauding the teams with congratulatory messages, taking it to the internet.
Here are some of the posts that we couldn’t seem to ignore:
Exceptional!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023
The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour.
India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt
Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 13, 2023
The roar of #RRR ?????? pic.twitter.com/eLyKudcNUl— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 13, 2023
Naatu Naatu all the way.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/ldE5N8g7gQ
Here's the energetic performance of "Naatu Naatu" from #RRR at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ndiKiHeOT5 pic.twitter.com/Lf2nP826c4— Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023
One of the finest moments for Indian Cinema.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of #RRR for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu . pic.twitter.com/nhFVqp6pV4
Congratulations @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani and team #RRR for the Historic and well se Win at teh #Oscar #Oscar2023 pic.twitter.com/TCDddWVkyR— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 13, 2023
This is Phenomenal ! Such a proud moment for all of us Indians at the #Oscars !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 13, 2023
Congratulations #India ??
What an achievement by team #RRR and team #TheElephantWhisperers !
Congratulations @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist ! #NaatuNaatu has not only captivated audiences across the… https://t.co/fW2kPOGzS6 pic.twitter.com/OEma9iZ6gs
Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu and @boselyricist garu ....as predicted and well deserved ..Jaiho to both of you and the #RRR team!! #RRRatOSCARS ?????? https://t.co/Q98CfjVLfW— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 13, 2023
The Elephant Whispers, India roars.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to the entire team of the newest Oscar winning Documentary Short Film from India and to the makers of the song Naatu Naatu for winning the Best Original Song. Both are huge achievements!#Oscars #RRR#TheElephantWhisperers pic.twitter.com/WOXlN1cVKN
And there you go... NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema ???— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 13, 2023
Bravo team #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce. Team #RRR Team #TheElephantWhisperer. Thank you for showing us nothing is impossible just Dream BIG. Congratulations to all the winners and the Nominees .— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) March 13, 2023
The magic of Naatu Naatu continues to enchant audiences worldwide, and now they have taken home the prestigious #Oscar for Best Original Song! Huge congratulations to the entire #RRR team, whose incredible artistry has captured many hearts and imaginations. Keep shining! ??✨ pic.twitter.com/2klFqTDgZ3— Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) March 13, 2023
This is a watershed moment for Indian cinema ??♥️ India wins big at the Academy Awards with #RRR’s #NaatuNaatu & #TheElephantWhisperers bagging the #Oscars ??— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 13, 2023
Huge congratulations to the entire team of #RRR @ssrajamouli , @mmkeeravaani , @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999, @guneetm pic.twitter.com/yBICnzbFA9
