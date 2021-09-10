From Medimix's soap Ganesha to Moj's 'Morya re' lens, how brands welcomed the Vignahartha

Some of the best Ganesh Chaturthi campaigns this year that caught our eyes

The remover of obstacles, the bringer of happiness, and the one who can fulfill all the wishes -- the Hindu deity Ganesha is revered by millions across the globe. Ganesh Chaturthi is a day dedicated to him and is celebrated with great pomp and show, especially in the western coast of the country.

Huge pandals are decorated every year, people bring idols at home to serve and pray to them, and the people make grand purchases to mark the festivities. That’s why it is a great time for brands to grow their engagement and bring buyers to their doors.

Like every year, this year too brands are celebrating the festival -- some by engaging with users on social media and some by announcing special offers.

Aashirwaad

Aashirwaad Attas is engaging with its followers on social media with an interesting competition called #AamcheModak. People can send in their special modak recipes with a unique name to the brand to win gift vouchers and a chance to come on camera to share their winning recipes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????????? (@aashirvaad)

Crossword Bookstores

Crossword Bookstores is selling Shri Ganesha Bhajan Vaani Speaker from Shemaroo on its online and offline stores to mark the festival. People can visit their stores or shop online for the speaker that comes with 221 bhakti songs revering the deity Ganesha.

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Shri Ganesha Bhajan Vaani Speaker from Shemaroo. Reconnect with your spiritual self with pre-loaded 221 Bhakti Geet of Lord Ganesha. To buy, visit your nearest Crossword store or https://t.co/3zv3HQI5aH#CrosswordBookstores #GaneshChaturthi2021 pic.twitter.com/igEJP7IgsB — Crossword Bookstores (@crossword_book) September 9, 2021

Medimix

Medimix is sending unique Ganesha idols to some of its followers on social media, in an endeavour to promote eco-friendly celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. The brand asked its followers on social media to share their details and address with them to get some free Ganesha idols carved into Medimix soaps that are enriched with 18 herbs. It said in its disclaimer, “The idols will be sent on the ‘first come first serve’ basis as they are available in limited numbers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medimix Ayurveda (@medimixayurveda)

Moj

Short video app Moj has launched two campaigns to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. #BappaOnMoj and #MojVinayakaUtsavam for the Marathi and Telugu market respectively. Popular Pune Ganesh Mandals, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Shri Kasba Ganpati Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Tulshibaug Ganpati and Guruji Talim Ganpati have joined the platform to allow Moj community to do online darshan and provide an immersive devotional experience. The campaigns will also allow creators to wish their Moj family by using the new Morya Re lens and play a fun game of catching mushak, modak and mala using facial triggers with the Gameotsav lens.

Creators participating in the campaign stand a chance to win exciting prizes including iPhone 12 for the top two creators.

Motilal Oswal AMC

Motilal Oswal AMC prompted people to invest in Mutual Funds on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with a simple social media post.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, begin your wealth creation journey by investing in Mutual Funds today. #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2021 pic.twitter.com/YHbbL3UEU6 — Motilal Oswal AMC (@MotilalOswalAMC) September 9, 2021

Swiggy

True to its quirky image, Swiggy India posted a social media post, promoting its Genie services on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiggy (@swiggyindia)

Voltas Limited

Voltas Limited has unveiled special Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration offers for its customers in Maharashtra. The brand has introduced multiple finance offers like Cashback up to 15% on select Credit Cards and Easy EMI Finance offer through NBFCs. Through these offers, consumers will have the opportunity to attain benefits on purchasing Voltas and Voltas Beko products. The offer value will be taken into consideration, depending upon the product and the model bought. The offer commenced on 1 September’21 and is valid till 30 September’21.

