Flipkart shines at IMA South 2023 with 8 metals

IMA South 2023: ZEEL, Maitri Advertising Works & Flipkart bag top honours
Among the other winners are Tanishq, Duroflex, ZEE Kannada, Omnicom Media Group, Madison PR, Dabur India, Kerala Tourism, Disney+ Hotstar, Muthoot Finance, Media Monks and Vijay Television
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:18 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the 3rd edition of e4m Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) South on Friday, August 18, in Bengaluru.
On the awards night, the big honours were given to Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Maitri Advertising Works. While Zee Entertainment Enterprises was named ‘Brand of The Year’, Maitri Advertising Works took home the ‘Agency of the Year’ title.
The other brands who won gold include Tanishq, Duroflex, ZEE Kannada, Tata Tea, ITC Fabelle Chocolates, Kerala Tourism, Disney+ Hotstar, Muthoot Finance, Vijay Television, Montra Electric (TICMPL), Kerala Ayurveda Limited, Zee Keralam, Netflix, Colors Tamil, TVS Ntorq, Manorama News, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, Linen Club, Dharmapuri Aravind, Department of Women & Child Development, Government of Kerala, Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil, Blue Island Clothing, Heritage Ghee, Colors Tamil, Bosch, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals, Lulu International Shopping Malls India – Thiruvanthapuram, Flipkart Internet.
The agencies that took home gold metals include Avian WE, Adfactors PR, Moving Pixels, Maitri Advertising Works, Mindshare & Experience Commerce, Dabur India, Laqshya Media, Omnicom Media Group, Havas Media, Stark Communications, Viacom18 Media, The Media Ant, BeatRoute, Neilpatel, Madison PR, The Standard Images Co, Honeycomb Creative Support, Media Monks, Confluencr, Heritage Foods Ltd, Supertails and Mudkart.
The Indian Marketing Awards South 2023 were given across five broad categories - South Awards for Stages of Brand Building; South Awards for Communication, South Awards for Special Marketing, South Awards for Start-Ups/Emerging Players, South Awards for Excellence/Special Recognition. The main categories are further divided into several sub-categories. The winners have been selected through an extensive selection process by eminent leaders from the industry. This year, IMA South 2023 jury was led by Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, Prestige.
IMA South 2023 recognises and rewards a diverse set of companies, who have their corporate office and/ or have a marketing division headquartered in South India. The awards were also open to companies that are headquartered pan-India but have created and run a campaign for the South market.
The star-studded award ceremony was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians and experts from the advertising and marketing ecosystem in South India. IMA South 2023 celebrates and honours the best organisations, individuals and teams working in South India who have expanded their presence across the region with their innovative and impactful strategies and exemplary work.
The Gold partner of IMA South 2023 was The Hindu.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Honda Cars posts a 521% jump in profits
The automobile brand had recorded Rs 230 crore profit after tax in FY’22
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 12:43 PM | 2 min read
Honda Cars India posted a 521% jump in its profit in operations in FY’23 and recorded Rs 1430 crore profit after tax. The automobile brand had recorded Rs 230 crore profit after tax in FY’22, having remained in losses since 2020.
The financial report stated that the passenger vehicle segment posted the highest-ever domestic sales of 3.9 million units, surpassing the previous peak in 2018-19, and an annual growth of 27%. Buying ahead of implementation of new RDE emission norms, and strong demand during the festival season also drove sales of passenger vehicles.
The Directors’ report stated that 2022-23 has been a year of consolidation, post-Covid. Although the year started again with supply chain disruption triggered due to geo-political factors, a mix of improved chip supplies, higher incomes and pent-up demand, especially for SUVs supported sales of vehicle manufacturers.
Honda Cars India posted a 14% increase in revenues for FY '23 at Rs 14,439.71 crore, which was fuelled by increased exports and improved volumes in the domestic market. The highest-ever export volume of 22,764 units during the year 2022-23, registered a growth of approximately 17% since last year.
The company had registered annual domestic sales of 91,418 units during FY '23 recording a growth of 7% over 85,609 units sold in the last financial year.
The Amaze’s sales grew by 33% since last financial year and are one of the most preferred family sedans in India, the report further stated. The Honda City continued its legacy of success by being the largest-selling midsize sedan in the country last year.
To strengthen brand activities and reiterate the value of Honda, a new brand slogan- ‘A Honda Goes Beyond’ was introduced. In FY’24, HCIL is looking to make a strong entry into the booming SUV segment in India with the launch of its new global model Honda Elevate.
Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru today
To be held from 10 am onwards
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:12 AM | 4 min read
The exchange4media group is bringing back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. This edition is being held today from 10 am in the heart of Bangalore city.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News, The Hindu Group and Teads. The Associate Partner - Truecaller and the Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising will add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
The summit will unlock new insights, strategies, and collaborations at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
At the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition, we aim to explore the various aspects of how brands can create meaningful omnichannel experiences, why it is so crucial for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's digital scenario, the challenges and risks involved in going omnichannel, how omnichannel can help to build stronger relationships with customers and drive revenue growth and more.
The lineup and agenda of the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai are power-packed. Below are all the details:
|
PITCH CMO SUMMIT BENGALURU 2023
Theme: Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences
Friday, August 18, 2023
AGENDA
|
08:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|
Registration
|
|
09:45 a.m. –
09:50 a.m.
|
Welcome
|
|
9:50 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|
Welcome Address
|
NAWAL AHUJA
Co-founder & Director
exchange4media Group
|
10:00 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.
|
Keynote Session
Building Trust in the Home and Sleep Market: The Role of Authenticity and Transparency in Marketing
|
CHAITANYA RAMALINGEGOWDA
Director & Co-founder
|
10:25 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
|
Keynote Fireside Chat
Heritage And Modernization: Finding The Balance
|
ARJUN RANGA
Session Chair: VAISHALI VERMA
Initiative India
|
10:50 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
|
Panel Discussion
|
KRISHNARAO BUDDHA
Senior Category Head - Marketing
POULOMI ROY
Chief Marketing Officer
RSH Global
PAWANDIP SINGH
Vice President - Marketing
Rapido
MK MACHAIAH
Wavemaker India
Session Chair: ADITI MISHRA
Lodestar UM India
|
11:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m
|
Spotlight Session
Building Beauty At Mensa Brands
|
AISHWARYA MAHESH
Business Head - Beauty & FMCG
Mensa Brands
|
12:10 p.m. – 1:05 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion
Designing Mobile-First Strategies For The Modern Consumer
|
APARNA TADIKONDA
Executive Vice President - South
Interactive Avenues India
GOKULDAS K
Director - Marketing
Razorpay
MOHIT RATHI
Vice President - Consumer Growth & Engagement
Porter
PRANESH URS
PRASANTH NAIDU
Chief Marketing Officer
moneyview
aha
Session Chair: ALTHEA VANDERVEEN
Director - South, Sales
Truecaller
|
1:05 p.m. to 2:05 p.m.
|
Lunch
|
|
2:05 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion
|
AKSHAY MATHUR
Chief Revenue Officer
Tyroo
RAHUL TAMADA
Co-founder & CEO
Tamada Media
SNEHA JOHN,
Director - Brand Marketing & Social
Swiggy
VARUN AR
Head of Marketing
Livspace
Founder & CEO
Pink Lemonade
|
3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m
|
Spotlight Session
|
GAURAV JAIN
|
3:15 p.m. – 4:10 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion
The Power of Personalization in Omnichannel Marketing
|
ANKUR AGARWAL
General Manager - Marketing
TTK Prestige
APARAJITA BISWAS
Head of Marketing
The Hindu Group
PRASHANT DHAR
Director - Marketing
AO Smith India
RAHUL KARTHIKEYAN
Chief Marketing Officer
Scaler
VAIBHAV MEHROTRA
Senior Director - Marketing
Cashfree Payments
Session Chair: KARTHIK SHANKAR
GroupM India
|
4:10 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|
Spotlight Session
Progressive Portrayal
|
RUCHIRA JAITLY
Chief Marketing Officer
Diageo India
|
4:30 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.
|
Spotlight Session
What Is Omnichannel Experience And Why It Is Important For Brand Building
|
SHUVADIP BANERJEE
ITC Limited
|
4:50 p.m.
|
TEA
|
|
6:00 p.m. - 6:20 p.m.
|
Fireside Chat
|
CHANDRU KALRO
Session Chair: SURESH BALAKRISHNA
|
6:00 p.m.
|
IMA SOUTH AWARDS
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
Betterhalf gets India's first Chief Matchmaking Officer, Asha Ji
Sheeba Chaddha plays 'CMO' to deliver personalised experience in helping users find their perfect match
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 4:42 PM | 2 min read
Betterhalf announces that they hire the first-ever Chief Matchmaking officer named Asha Ji portrayed by Celebrity Sheeba Chaddha. More than 90% of marriages in India are arranged, wherein the onus of finding a suitable match for a person is on the family elders. Betterhalf and Asha Ji strive to offer individuals an opportunity to find love and genuine connection away from familial pressure.
To humanize its AI-backed matchmaking process for urban Indians, the company has introduced Asha Ji to deliver a personalised experience in helping users choose their perfect match. The Whatsapp interaction is portrayed by the face and voice of Sheeba Chadha to deliver a relatable conversational tone to help users feel connected.
Commenting on the decision to onboard Sheeba, Mr. Pawan Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf said, “Asha Ji is our latest Whatsapp campaign and India’s first ever Chief Matchmaking Officer. We are elated about roping in India’s renowned actress Sheeba Chadha. Our goal is to help every Indian choose their life partner on Betterhalf by initiating the conversation and the rest will be taken care of by our innovative AI algorithm and Asha ji.”
Users can reach out to Asha Ji with a ‘Hi’ on her Whatsapp using this number: 9620-800-200
As part of this innovative marketing effort, the company envisions expanding and launching such creative tech-based solutions in the future to exhibit its customer-centricity in helping users find lifelong partners.
Betterhalf is well-recognized for its tech-backed initiatives. It is renowned for inventing the world’s fastest single-click matching technology (US patented) that connects users with compatible profiles in one click.
Every woman, a diamond, says Tanishq
The campaign has been directed by Harshwardhan Kulkarni and conceptualized by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 3:12 PM | 2 min read
Tanishq has unveiled their latest campaign TVC “Heera Ho Tum” this month, celebrating the spirit of Indian women as they embrace their true selves and adorn diamonds that reflect the brilliance within. This campaign has been promoted both online and offline across various platforms including television, print, outdoor and social media.
The campaign revolves around the concept of 'Heera Ho Tum' celebrating women and the significance of diamonds in their lives. It emphasizes that diamonds should be cherished in every significant moment of a woman's life, big or small. The central theme, 'Every Woman A Diamond,' beautifully portrays the idea that every woman's life journey deserves the brilliance and elegance that diamonds embody.
Directed by Harshwardhan Kulkarni and conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the emotional film captures this sentiment. It portrays a woman and her daughter exploring diamond jewelry in a Tanishq store. Throughout the film, the woman contemplates whether she truly needs or wants a diamond, reflecting on the special moments in her life. Eventually, she comes to a profound realization that her life, with all its joys, challenges, and accomplishments, shines as brightly as a diamond. Every facet of her existence is a testament to her significance and unique brilliance, illuminating a life that stands with its own luminous glow.
Ranjani Krishnaswamy - General Manager, Marketing, Tanishq, said “Every woman a diamond’ is a celebration of ‘her’ life. At a very visceral level, diamonds symbolise the life of a woman. Her understated view of her journey, her seemingly ordinary lens to her extraordinary life, of how far she has come and who she has become today. The story telling pictures a typical lens that women give to their lives, they go through many wins in life, many achievements, many life defining moments but still looking for reasons to celebrate themselves. Our attempt was to seed a thought of how her life in itself is a celebration that doesn’t need a justification. And a Tanishq diamond is such a befitting encapsulation of that celebration.”
Sunil Gavaskar allays tension in new Dr Reddy’s Laboratories campaign
The cricketer has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the company's #TensionMatLo campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 2:32 PM | 3 min read
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has announced the appointment of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar as the brand ambassador for its #TensionMatLo campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about hypertension, its symptoms, causes, and advocate the need for effectively managing blood pressure for a healthier life. Leveraging its three decades of expertise in hypertension management, this collaboration of Dr. Reddy’s aims to change opinion regarding blood pressure control, benefiting both individuals currently affected by hypertension and those at risk.
#TensionMatLo campaign employs a unique and imaginative approach, prompting the audience to pause, contemplate, and question the significance of managing blood pressure. By addressing the underlying causes of hypertension and emphasising the importance of regular blood pressure checks, the campaign aims to have a lasting influence on individuals' health decisions.
With over 75% of Indians having uncontrolled blood pressure and being unaware of the hike in blood pressure, the Government of India launched the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to fast-track access to treatment services for over 220 million people in India. Only about 12% of people with hypertension in India have their blood pressure under control. Uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attacks and stroke and are responsible for one-third of total deaths in India. India has set a target of a 25% relative reduction in the prevalence of hypertension (raised blood pressure) by 2025.
"I am happy to be associated with the #TensionMatLo campaign of Dr. Reddy’s. As a sportsperson, I understand the significance of maintaining good health for optimal performance. I am excited to contribute to the purpose of increasing awareness about this critical medical issue because I believe that uncontrolled blood pressure levels pave the way for many complications, some of which are life-threatening,” said brand ambassador and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.
M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said: “Hypertension has been an important focus area for us. For over 30 years, we have served patients in this area through our robust portfolio. With this campaign and our partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, we aim to build further awareness and send out strong messages on the alarming spike in hypertension cases in India and the need to control it. Sunil Gavaskar represents the values we stand for. We are certain that his collaboration will help us reach a larger audience and educate them on hypertension control and management, thereby, meeting our patient-centric goals of accelerating accessibility to affordable and innovative medicines.”
As Dr. Reddy's continues its unwavering commitment to public health, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in raising awareness about hypertension and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives. With Sunil Gavaskar's influential presence, the #TensionMatLo Campaign is set to make a lasting impact on the global fight against hypertension.
Made In Heaven: A match made for brand integration?
Season 2 of the show has Zomato, MG Motors, Bvlgari and Sabyasachi making guest appearances
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 17, 2023 1:33 PM | 4 min read
The much-awaited second season of Made In Heaven is out and apart from the content and the storyline there was a lot of chatter about the brand integrations.
One of the interesting ones was with brand Sabyasachi with Sabyasachi, the designer, himself featuring in an episode. In one episode, his store and collections have been captured in their entirety, with the designer playing a sort of cameo while helping the bride as well as the protagonist to make the ‘right choice’.
Among other brands that were scattered in the show were MG Motors, Bvlgari, Zomato and SOCIAL, the restaurant chain.
The Natural Diamond Council had also announced their collaboration with the show giving a platform to Khanna Jewellers, Anmol Jewellers, Jaipur Gems, Khurana Jewellers, Om Jewellers, and Gaurav Gupta Occasions Jewellery with their jewels being worn by different characters.
Speaking about the collaboration, Richa Singh, Managing Director – India & Middle East, NDC, said, “At Natural Diamond Council, we are always on the look-out for innovative methods of showcasing how integral the wonders of nature are to every key moment of our lives; and what is more precious or memorable than a wedding? It made perfect sense to collaborate with a series like Made In Heaven Season 2, and give our consumers a glimpse of how easily their diamonds can help them shine on their special day.”
Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia, said “With the consumption of OTT series reaching its peak during the pandemic and maintaining its stability three years later, brand integration has become an essential and powerful tool for marketing. ‘Made in Heaven’ sets an example of how brand integration can be clever and yet, subtle. Incorporating brands such as NDC and Zomato not only helps the brands meet their target audience further, but also it adds more sparks of realism to the show as these are brands that the public consume and trust.”
GroupM ESP executed the Zomato and NDC integration for the show.
Rise of brand partnerships
Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, of Bgliright Angles Consulting, says it is sheer curiosity. “At the movies, the boundaries between reality and fantasy are blurring and people like to see what their favourite characters are donning. Viewers tend to dimensionalize the lives and contexts of characters. It comes more natural that we will pay attention to the brands that they use, the restaurants they visit, the flights they take and much more.”
What’s in it for brands?
Some in the industry believe that such placements are more effective than commercials as the audience takes better notice of such instances, and is led more willingly into seeing them. There is research saying that weaving the products into the narrative of the content helps the viewers to develop positive sentiments towards the brands. However, there are others who find this “sneaky technique” employed by marketers to bypass “ad blindness” or the tendency to ignore advertisements and billboards.
Sharing an interesting perspective, Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, explains: “Most people tend to tune out advertising when they know beforehand that it’s advertising unless, of course, it’s of specific relevance to them. This is why when the brand comes integrated into the content, it gets noticed and remembered because it bypasses the screen that viewers reflexively erect in their minds to block out clutter.”
“Brands understand that they get natural recall versus spending a huge sum to hire top endorsers and then even more money to air the ad breaks,” adds Sampath. In the age of social media and influencer marketing, we are also naturally primed to notice all forms of endorsement, she noted.
During the promotions of the series, Made In Heaven also went straight to the roads of Mumbai to make people feel the vibe. Here’s a glimpse of the same:
