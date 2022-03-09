Flipkart says sorry for Women’s Day gaffe

Social media users said Flipkart’s Women's Day message promoting kitchen appliances was sexist and reinforced stereotypes  

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 9, 2022 11:46 AM
Flipkart

Flipkart has issued an apology for a Women's Day message it shared for promoting kitchen appliances.

The brand messaging invited criticism on social media with several users saying the brand's communication was sexist and that it was reinforcing stereotypes.

In its apology on Twitter, Flipkart said it did not intend to hurt the sentiments and admitted that it had 'messed up'.

