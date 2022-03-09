Flipkart says sorry for Women’s Day gaffe

Flipkart has issued an apology for a Women's Day message it shared for promoting kitchen appliances.

We messed up and we are sorry.

We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022

The brand messaging invited criticism on social media with several users saying the brand's communication was sexist and that it was reinforcing stereotypes.

In its apology on Twitter, Flipkart said it did not intend to hurt the sentiments and admitted that it had 'messed up'.

