Fevicol launches initiative as a reminder to maintain social distancing

With the advent of COVID-19, one has seen many innovations that have been able to create social impact whether they be foot-based sanitizers, scarves turning into masks or creation of sanitizer wristbands. Fevicol, one of India’s most loved brands delivers a much-needed reminder to maintain social distancing with their latest social experiment.

Fevicol conceptualizes & executes the experiment at a food court of a mall to highlight the need of social distancing as COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. The premise of the experiment was based on fixing chairs to tables at the food court of a mall with labels indicating the tables that need to be left empty owing to social distancing. Various families, groups & individuals went to occupy these tables ignoring the much-needed social distancing norms. On trying to do so, they found themselves in a ‘fix’ as the chairs were stuck to the table and couldn’t be used. Fevicol taught the lesson of social distancing to the mall-goers and set an example to keep following the rules laid down in order to fight the virus.

With a need of safety norms to be followed amidst the pandemic, the brand, ensured awareness of social distancing through their experiment with the message of “Chehrey par mask aur do gaz ki doori, abhi bhi hai bohot zaroori” in a humorous manner.

This creative experiment has been conceptualized with Schbang, the creative & technology company.

Upon the launch of the video & why the social experiment is important, Vivek Sharma, CMO, Fevicol, Pidilite Industries said “Brands also have a larger role to play in society. With this experiment, in a quintessential Fevicol way, we just wanted to remind the audience that social distancing is still very important and we should not let our guard down.”

On the thought process behind the video, Akshay Gurnani, Co-Founder Schbang said, “The best way to drive social change is if it's done in a light-hearted, non-preachy manner. Fevicol & Schbang have always tried creating such an impact on the digital medium and this time, through a quirky, tongue-in-cheek video serving as a reminder to continue maintaining social distancing.”

“The idea of using Fevicol to remind people about social distancing was time sensitive, and it required us to work around the clock to make it happen. I think the team has done a fantastic job in using the classic Fevicol humour and quirk to give a timely message” commented Jay Morzaria, Group Creative Manager, Schbang.

