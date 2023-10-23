FCB Ulka bags creative mandate for Shoppers Stop
Integrated marketing communications agency FCB Ulka has won the creative mandate for Shoppers Stop. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing all integrated marketing campaigns for Shoppers Stop, India’s premium fashion and beauty omnichannel retailer.
The win comes after a long and intense pitch process featuring multiple agencies.
As part of the immediate creative mandate, the agency devised two marquee campaigns for the brand. One was for their for the Master Brand (Diwali Campaign), and the other was for their private brand ‘Kashish’ (Indian Ethnic Wear).
‘Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish', unveiling the new Kashish collection (featuring Sanya Malhotra). The campaign talks about celebrating this festive season by inspiring everyone to embrace new experiences and traditions.
While the central theme around the Diwali campaign (‘We Time Wali Diwali) featuring Rakul Preet Singh, revolves around the tradition of Diwali, when we must dedicate time with families and friends coming together to celebrate.
Commenting on the same Ms. Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop said; "We are excited to embark on this creative journey with FCB Ulka as our trusted partner. Their deep understanding of the Indian consumer and their ability to craft compelling marketing campaigns align perfectly with our vision for Shoppers Stop. With their innovative approach and expertise, we are confident that FCB Ulka will help us redefine the fashion retail experience for our customers. We look forward to collaborating closely and creating inspiring, fashion-forward narratives that resonate with our audience."
Speaking on the win, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO, FCB ULKA said, “We are thrilled to be awarded the mandate of building brand Shoppers Stop. It’s an iconic brand and a prescient early mover and literally defines modern fashion retail in India. And the pace and energy of our association is palpable. With campaigns for the flagship brand Kashish, followed by the rolling out of a Festive campaign, we look forward to working closely with the Shoppers Stop to create stellar fashion-forward communication across every point of the customer journey.”
Wagh Bakri's Parag Desai passes away
He was the Executive Director and 4th generation entrepreneur at Wagh Bakri Tea Group
By e4m Staff | Oct 22, 2023 9:26 PM | 1 min read
Parag Desai,Executive Director and 4th generation entrepreneur at Wagh Bakri Tea Group is no more.
Desai had 30 plus years of Entrepreneurship experience. He was also a renowned Tea Tester and also spearheaded International Business, Sales & Marketing of the Group, having turnover excess to Rs. 1500 crores (US$ 200 million).
Desai was active on leading industry platforms such as Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and many more International Organisations. He was a prolific speaker and a commendable voice of the industry. He had also played a pivotal role in guiding the Group towards achieving various accolades by adopting innovative marketing, branding and packaging strategies, for which he was awarded by Ahmedabad Management Association.
Desai also led the transformation of Wagh Bakri Tea Group to Tea Lounges, Ecommerce & Digital and Social Media.
‘VAHDAM India has recognized the need for a sensory experience with tea’
The brand’s CEO & Founder, Bala Sarda, spoke to e4m about the brand’s new outlet in the national capital, an omnichannel strategy and building brand loyalty
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 4:19 PM | 3 min read
In a bid to bridge the gap between digital platforms and the world of tea, VAHDAM India has opened the doors to a Tea Room in New Delhi’s Khan Market. According to Bala Sarda, CEO & Founder, VAHDAM India, this first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) is a significant step forward for the brand.
For VAHDAM, while their online and offline channels offered an extensive selection, they recognized the need for a more sensory experience when it came to tea.
“This store isn’t just about transactions, it's about fostering a genuine connection between our products and our customers. By allowing individuals to engage with tea on a deeper, more personal level, the brand aims to create lasting impressions and enhance the overall tea-buying experience. This move aligns with the brand ethos of offering not just products but memorable moments.”
Expanding Globally
This store serves as a pilot, enabling them to test and refine their strategy for Experience Stores. Says Sarda, “The insights are crucial for our expansion endeavours, both within India and internationally.”
Creating Unique & Seamless Brand Experiences
“What sets us apart is allowing customers to engage their senses fully before making a choice. Visitors have the opportunity to sample these teas, experiencing their aroma and flavour profiles first hand, ensuring a well-informed and delightful purchase.”
The store offers a carefully curated assortment of drinkware and accessories to enhance the tea-drinking experience. The rotating menu keeps the experience fresh, encouraging tea enthusiasts to expand their tea palate.
The Tea Room further serves as a hub for interactive events, including tea tastings and workshops, fostering a sense of community among tea enthusiasts.
Mapping The Future
According to Sarda, sustainability is at the heart of VAHDAM India's operations. He adds, “The use of non-GMO (PLA) cornstarch tea bags that are not only biodegradable but also home-compostable, aligns with our commitment to reducing environmental impact. We procure all our teas directly from plantations and growers within 24-72 hours of harvest., reducing the carbon footprint. Our dedication to social responsibility is a testament to our sustainable business model.”
Further commenting on the plans for the brand ahead, Sarda shared that VAHDAM India aspires to become India's largest homegrown brand, globally taking India’s finest quality teas and wellness products. They plan to expand their offline presence and create immersive experiences through exclusive stores and retail partnerships.
“As we look forward, our focus remains on enriching our customer experience. We're excited about our plans to extend beyond our strong online presence and venture into an omnichannel presence. These initiatives will enable us to directly connect with our valued customers,” Sarda added.
Godrej launches #DeshkiTijori campaign with Ayushman Khurana
To spread awareness of home security, Godrej Security Solutions has conceptualized a life-sized locker on wheels with a smart home integrated in it. It has started touring in Mumbai
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 2:00 PM | 3 min read
Godrej Security Solutions has unveiled their latest campaign ‘Desh Ki Tijori’, with brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, highlighting the brand’s legacy and how it’s on a path of constant innovation.
“The business unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, as a part of their marketing campaign, designed a smart van that looks like a ‘locker on wheels’. This vehicle houses their latest innovations from home cameras, cctvs, and a range of digital lockers among other home security solutions. The Smart home inside the Van represents a powerful initiative that is aimed at inspiring and guiding home owners toward adopting smarter home security solutions and prioritising home security,” the company said in a statement.
Flagged off in Mumbai by actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the smart van visited some iconic spots in the city including Horniman Circle, Bandra-Worli Sea-Link, Gateway of India and more. Not only that, the ‘locker on wheels’ and it’s equivalents will be traveling pan India across 100 cities in less than 100 days as a part of this activity.
Pushkar Gokhale, Senior Vice President & Business Head of Godrej Security Solutions, said “As a leading security brand, we recognize the importance of engaging directly with our target audience from the perspective of gathering critical insights.
"We've taken this initiative to create a life-sized, mobile smart home locker - a compelling proposition designed to educate users about the paramount significance of home security and safety. This innovative concept unfolds a fully furnished home interior, serving as a dynamic showcase of our comprehensive home security solutions including home lockers, video door phones, CCTV cameras, and alarm systems. This immersive experience will allow users to get a firsthand look at our products. Our team of dedicated sales consultants will assist and advise our customers in selecting the ideal home security products that align with their needs. This personalized guidance is a crucial step in cultivating a security-conscious mindset amongst customers. As an integral part of this initiative, we are thrilled to introduce "four vans" that will embark on an incredible journey spanning East, West, North, and South, commencing in Mumbai. Over the course of less than 100 days, these vans will traverse 100 cities, ensuring that our message of security and safety reaches far and wide."
Ayushmann Khurrana, brand ambassador, Godrej Security Solutions, said “As someone who travels a lot and spends so much time outside the home, I completely understand the value of security of my home and its surroundings. Like so many Indians, I too have grown up with Godrej in my home, in some form or the other and it’s truly an honour to be associated with Godrej Security Solutions. I remember an old ‘tijori’ that my family had and it was seen as the epitome of securing valuables in the house. Today, as I want more tech enabled and digitally savvy products I am so glad I can still trust a Godrej ‘Tijori’ for my ‘peace of mind’ but only I have a very cool digital locker with biometric scanners. This is exactly what today’s campaign is about, that the tijori or the Godrej home locker has constantly been evolving. And I’m so thrilled to see how Godrej Security Solutions is focusing on innovations constantly not only for our homes but for India overall. Because as a consumer we are linked directly or indirectly. We will want our home locker and bank locker to be secured by the best after all!”
Shaadi.org bows down to the revolution-naaris this Durga Puja
The ad film draws a meaningful connection between Goddess Durga and the experiences of women post-marriage
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Shaadi.com, the matchmaking platforms, through its CSR arm, Shaadi.org, has launched a Durga Pujo campaign titled The Spirit of Durga. Going beyond the festival’s religious significance, and embracing the symbolism of Goddess Durga, the film celebrates the indomitable strength, resilience and beauty of every woman. At the same time, the film, available on all social media platforms, highlights the importance of not being bogged down by adversity that women face all too often but instead encourages them to take inspiration from Goddess Durga, who never gave up.
Durga is known as the Goddess of Shakti – She is the all-powerful feminine force who won in battling the demon Mahishasur. People seek the blessings of Goddess Durga, asking for strength to overcome troubles and to battle their everyday demons but often fail to notice a similar display of battles fought by the women around them. Bringing this into focus, the film unfolds through the endearing relationship of a grandmother, mother, and an 8-year-old, showcasing the unwavering spirit of working-class women who have been navigating the challenging terrains of personal and professional life through generations, by working round the clock and multitasking tirelessly while defying societal stereotypes.
The ad film draws a meaningful connection between Goddess Durga and the experiences of women post-marriage. It underscores that women often have a lot to juggle while managing diverse responsibilities, experiencing both favourable and challenging days. Despite the variations in their circumstances, they consistently embody the enduring spirit of Durga. By highlighting these unique qualities like power and fearlessness, the brand urges the society to respect the (women) goddesses in our homes and how they seamlessly transition between roles as wives, mothers, sisters, and employees. Through the campaign, the brand gives out the message that this innate ability ought to be treasured and appreciated much more than it perhaps is.
Aditya Birla Finance calls out to aspiring entrepreneurs in campaign for Udyog Plus
The integrated campaign, titled ‘Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega’ is by Dentsu Creative India
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 8:31 AM | 3 min read
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. and Dentsu Creative India have launched a new campaign for Udyog Plus - a one-stop digital platform that caters to the needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India. The integrated campaign, titled ‘Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega’, aims to position Udyog Plus as an innovative solution that enables MSMEs to avail of working capital loans, merchant loans and business loans in just two minutes, without any paperwork.
Udyog Plus is an open marketplace that can be accessed through the financing section of the Aditya Birla Capital website by both existing and new customers of ABFL. It offers business loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to MSMEs through a completely paperless and digital journey. The platform also provides a host of other services such as insurance, investment, accounting, taxation and value-added services to help MSMEs manage and grow their businesses.
The film showcases the stories of countless individuals who pursue their business dreams, and the Udyog Plus platform supports them in this journey. Whether it is a skilled technician who wants to upgrade their workshop or a boutique owner who seeks a stylish makeover, the campaign resonates with those who aspire for growth. It emphasizes the role of digital transformation, allowing customers to access multiple services on a single platform. Such initiatives enable entrepreneurs to modernize their businesses and increase their efficiency.
The campaign is live on social, digital media, print and television. The main goal of the film is to reach a diverse audience and highlight the affordable and innovative solutions offered by the Udyog Plus platform.
Darshana Shah, Head - Marketing and Customer Experience, Aditya Birla Capital said, “The campaign serves to inspire countless entrepreneurs to change their approach to business and embark on a digital journey through the Udyog Plus platform. Hence, the tagline 'Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega'. Every small step towards progress is a giant leap for these individuals, and our campaign is a testament to their unwavering spirit and determination.”
Ajeet Shukla, Group Executive Creative Director - West, Dentsu Creative India said, “There are very few opportunities where you get to uplift the true potential of Real India and 'Udyog Plus' initiative is one of them. The brief clearly called out to capture the MSME emotions when it comes to the impact that a holistic finance and business solutions partner makes on their success and our film does that very well. The product too stands by what this sector really needs. The Creative proposition 'Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega' sends out a strong message to India's MSME sector that business loans and other solutions are not only easy but also just 2 minutes away.”
Mannequins are on the move in this Levi's seasonal campaign
The brand’s mannequins set off on their own impromptu adventures akin to the characters in the digital film
By e4m Staff | Oct 22, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Levi’s recently launched its new seasonal campaign “For Now, For A Lifetime” that celebrated moments and experiences inspired by following your instincts. This week, Levi’s extended this narrative by undertaking a unique on-ground experiential activation with its mannequins following their instincts around malls & in the hotspots across Mumbai, Delhi & Bangalore.
View this post on Instagram
In a one-of-a-kind move, the brand’s mannequins set off on their own impromptu adventures akin to the characters in the digital film. Right from playing video games, to watching a movie, grabbing vada pao, or catching the sunset.
The activation was further amplified via a series of consumer engagement activities. These missing mannequins across popular public spots and malls in different cities created photo opportunities as passersby stopped to click pictures with these mannequins and posted the same on their social handles tagging the brand.
As the audience was kept engaged throughout this experiential activation, Levi’s managed to transform popular spots like Carter Road in Bandra, Connaught Place in New Delhi, across these key metros into ad spaces, as the brand also highlighted its latest product range in a unique way. Each mannequin wore an outfit from the brand’s latest collection showcasing its range of new denim fits, elevated tshirts & shirts and more.
Through this interactive and experiential activation that spanned offline and online channels, Levi’s invited everyone on a journey to live in the moment without hesitation and encouraged consumers to embrace uninhibited spontaneity.
