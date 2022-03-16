FC Barcelona & Spotify seal long-term deal

FC Barcelona and Spotify have reached an agreement for the Swedish company to become the Main Partner of the Club and the Official Audio Streaming Partner.

The brand will appear on the front of both Men’s and Women’s team shirts beginning in the 2022/23 season and for the next four seasons. Spotify will also sponsor the training shirts beginning in the 2022/23 season for the next three seasons. Spotify and FC Barcelona will be working together to create opportunities for the iconic shirt to become a space that can celebrate artists from across the world. As part of the collaboration, for the very first time in the Club’s history, the Stadium will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou. The vision for the partnership is to create a new platform to help artists interact with FC Barcelona’s global community of fans.



Spotify will become the Main Partner of the Club from the 2022/23 season. The long-term agreement for the stadium’s title rights, begins in July 2022 and will continue over the ambitious redevelopment of the Camp Nou site, as part of the Espai Barça project which will transform the Club’s facilities and environment into a world-class, new integrated Barça entertainment experience open to the city.



The partnership reached by Barça and Spotify is a first-of-its-kind for the club in bringing the worlds of Music and Football together, giving a global stage to players and artists at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, and building new opportunities to connect artists and players with fans around the world. The collaboration also unifies the Main Partner across both Men’s and Women’s kits as part of both organizations’ commitment to cultivating and supporting diverse talent now and for future generations.



Furthermore, FC Barcelona and Spotify will be working to use the Club’s in-stadium promotional surfaces to present and amplify the work of artists to the Blaugrana’s global TV audience. With the development of Espai Barça, Spotify is joining the club in the next chapter of its history.



The collaboration with Spotify is also part of the Club’s goal to proactively seek partners who share the values and philosophy that define its brand and, at the same time, allow it to retain its status as a global benchmark, inside and outside of the playing fields, in an increasingly competitive environment.



Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, says: “We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify. This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the Club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barça family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.



It is also a union with which we continue to take steps forward in this new era that we have started, and which demonstrates, once again, the innovative character and the constant search of excellence that distinguish Barça and have made it a unique club in the world.”



Alex Norström, Chief Freemium Business Officer, Spotify, said: “We could not be more thrilled to be partnering with FC Barcelona to bring the worlds of Music and Football together. From July, our collaboration will offer a global stage to Artists, Players and Fans at the newly-branded Spotify Camp Nou. We have always used our marketing investment to amplify Artists and this partnership will take this approach to a new scale. We’re excited to create new opportunities to connect with FC Barcelona’s worldwide fanbase.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)