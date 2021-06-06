Fast&Up spearheads nutrition campaign for frontline workers

#HealPrayLove is an initiative by the brand to support and energize people at the forefront of India's COVID battle

#HealPrayLove, an initiative by Fast&Up was launched last month to aid, support and energize frontline workers across the country who have worked tirelessly to bring us all back to health.

Last year, the six-year-old healthy nutrition start-up led the initiative #ApneLiyeNahiApnoKeLiye to boost the immunity of 30,000 police personnel across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad by distributing Fast &Up Charge.

This year, Fast &Up decided to go a step further with the #HealPrayLove campaign. As an expression of gratitude, the brand supported doctors, nurses and hospital staff across the country by providing instant hydration and electrolytes. Some of the hospitals reached included Medanta and Jaipur Golden in Delhi, JJ, Cama, St George, Nair, Saifee, Police hospital in Mumbai, Goa Medical College and other hospitals in Ranchi, Allahabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Gujarat. Fast &Up also donated its flagship product Reload to Mumbai, Kolkata and Madhya Pradesh Police along with Hemkunt and Power of Youth foundations.

Additionally, the #HealPrayLove campaign also focused on the following:

1) Giving curated Frontline Nutrition kits to hospitals across India: Fast &Up distributed specially curated Frontline Nutrition kits to healthcare professionals, covering 50 hospitals across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ranchi.

2) Mind-Body-Heal: Introducing a 21-day workshop as a part of the #HealPrayLove campaign, Fast &Up encouraged people to stay fit and focus on their well-being from within by providing tips and online sessions with certified coaches, nutritionists while sharing simple and healthy recipes for a nutritious meal.

3) #HealWithReel: With over 1500 reels created till date and still counting, Fast &Up launched the #HealWithReel initiative spearheaded by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan where with every reel created, Fast &Up donated a dose of electrolyte to the frontline workers. Varun was seeing dancing to the tunes of ‘Lad Lenge’ and dedicated it to all frontline workers. He also challenged his friends in the fraternity including Shilpa Shetty Kundra who posted her workout video.

4) #Run2Heal: As a part of its #HealPrayLove campaign, Fast &Up decided to involve its running community, the brand’s biggest strength. #Run2Heal encouraged Fast &Up’s running community to sweat it out by clocking more kilometers. For Every 10Km the runners clocked, 1L of electrolytes were donated. Fast &Up asked its Strava community of close to 2700 runners to run in the safest environment possible (most of the runners ran early morning). The community showed its strength and clocked 136,714 km with 54686 doses being donated to frontline warriors.

5) Fast & Up Heal-Pray-Love Danceathon: Fast &Up collaborated with top artists to help raise funds for various charities who are working tirelessly for the COVID-19 relief work in the country. The event was free of cost led by some amazing dancers from the community such as Sucheta Pal and Kunwar Amarjeet Singh.

6) Ask the Expert: One of the big events of the campaign, Ask the Expert was scheduled towards the last phase of the campaign. The event was organized with notable doctors, nutritionists and health-professionals like Indian Cricketer Parthiv Patel, Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, celebrity Zumba® trainer Sucheta Pal, leading pulmonologist Dr. Agam Vora and leading paediatrician Dr Vineet Samdani on its social media platforms to provide correct information and help everyone deal with the second wave of COVID better.

