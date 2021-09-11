Varun Dhawan talks fitness in new campaign for Fast&Up

In a unique campaign for Fast&Up, witness Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan talk about his fuel for performance, endurance and recovery. Besides regular workouts, a healthy diet plays a very significant role in keeping Varun fit. The campaign revolves around the most preferred products for his daily nutrition and well-being.

A consistent inspiration to fitness fanatics, Varun Dhawan performs a variety of sports and activities to keep himself shape. Supplementing his workout with clean nutrition and diet, the actor believes in sustained high quality nutrition that makes you active & keeps you healthy.

Commenting on the campaign, Varun Dhawan- Bollywood star and Good Vibes Officer at Fast&Up said, “I believe Fast&Up is a brand which has constantly been introducing India with the best in class nutrition across segments. This has been my go to brand since the last 1.5 years and has been supplementing my transformations. I am very excited to share the products, first which were only available to athletes or abroad are now also available to the common people to help achieve their nutrition and health goals. It’s truly something I resonate with and I hope soon you will see a health pattern being formed across the country as everyone cares about their own and their families health and well-being, Fast&Up makes it easier”.

One of India’s leading active nutrition brand, Fast&Up has recently introduced India’s First Effervescent Carnitine. L-Carnitine in a delicious lemon flavor is the purest, high quality L-Carnitine tartrate that not only converts fat into energy but also promotes fat burning & metabolism. Formulated with 1000mg Pure, High Quality Carnipure®, Fast&Up L-Carnitine Tartrate is a branded & clinically tested Carnitine supplement trade marked by the Swiss Company – Lonza. It enhances workout performance and helps you get lean faster, ideal for those fitness enthusiasts who want the, sculpt. Developed using Swiss Effervescent Technology, the 100% vegetarian L-Carnitine tartrate ensures fast action and absorption, is light on the stomach and is easy to consume as compared to capsules or tablets.

Packed with Plant Power, Fast&Up also launches a B-12 + B-Complex is USDA Organic certified, natural and vegan B-12 + B-Complex supplement. The B12 + B-Complex comprises of 4 natural, nutrient dense and organic powders such as Organic Spirulina powder, Organic Chlorella powder, Organic Alfalfa powder and Organic Wheatgrass powder which all constitutes to form Organic Wholefood Vitamins. Each tablet is easy to consume, provides superior nutrient bioavailability, 100% vegan, natural, NON-GMO with no added sugar, artificial colours or preservatives.

It is easily available on www.fastandup.in and http://www.amazon.com

