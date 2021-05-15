Varun Dhawan to headline Fast&Up's campaign for Covid warriors

As part of the initiative, the brand will deliver a dose of electrolyte to frontline workers for every reel made with #HealWithReels

Fast&Up has entered into a partnership with actor Varun Dhawan where they will work on several health and nutrition initiatives, starting with a campaign supporting India’s frontliners.

#HealPrayLove is an initiative by the brand to help, support and energize those who have been affected and those who have worked tirelessly to bring us all back to health. With Varun Dhawan commencing the initiative, every reel made using the #HealWithReels will support the Heal-Pray-Love cause wherein each reel will be equal to a single dose of electrolytes that will be sent to hydrate frontline workers pan India.

Speaking on the development, Varun Dhawan said. “The last year has reminded us nothing is more important than health. Our health. The health of our loved ones. I admire the work that Fast & Up has done in the health space and also all the work they are doing to support our front liners. I’ve joined hands with them and formed a partnership. With a shared vision: Health first. India first.”

Talking about the association, Mr. Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO & Co-Founder Fast&Up said, “We are excited to welcome Varun to our Fast&Up family. Committed to enhancing health consciousness and immunity, we are looking forward to being further strengthened. His alignment will help accelerate the brand foray into the Indian consumers who want to be active across the length & breadth of the country.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)