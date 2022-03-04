Fanta launches 'Apple Delite' with Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

Coca-Cola India announced the launch of Fanta’s new flavour Apple Delite and unveiled a new colourful commercial with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, the brand ambassador. In the new commercial, Aaryan can be seen enjoying Fanta Apple Delite, which marks the beginning of his association with the brand.

The new variant will be available on shelves across key markets in India early this summer and will be retailed across more than half a million outlets across the country. The addition of this flavor by Fanta will enhance the brand portfolio in India to a two-flavor range. The drink will be available nationwide in a variety of packs –250ml, 600ml and 750ml. Globally, Fanta is available in apple, and apple variants across many markets and is now available in India with Fanta Apple Delite.

Commenting on the launch in India, Tish Condeno, Sr. Director - Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, “In line with our vision of ‘Beverages for life’ and staying focused to the evolving taste and preferences of our consumers today, we decided to foray into the Apple flavour segment. Furthermore, our innovation priorities and extensive research led us to bring in a refreshing twist to sparkling apple with new Fanta Apple Delite.”

She further added, “Kartik brings his own zest and energy to the brand in a delightful way. The bright, summer scenes from our latest commercial, remind our consumers to stay at their playful best, despite the challenging scenarios.”

Kartik Aaryan, new face of Fanta, said, “Fanta has been a household name for decades. I have grown up drinking Fanta, especially while chilling with my friends and enjoying my favourite snacks. I am thrilled to entertain audiences, through Fanta’s new launch, Fanta Apple Delite, which has a refreshing pull of Apple. Through this launch, I wish to convey to my audience to not take life so seriously and enjoy moments with family and friends. Just sip the new Fanta Apple Delite and stay happy & colourful, this summer.”

Airing from March 5th, 2022, across TV channels in India, the new Fanta advertisement has been uniquely conceptualized to familiarise audiences with the new product variant. It will be complemented with a robust 360-degree marketing approach, which includes both digital as well as OOH efforts.

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, “Fanta is all about colourful people. And the new Fanta Apple Delite gives the people some more ammunition to transform everyday situations into loads of fun. It’s a drink with a twist. You don’t just sip it but you actually take a bite of it because it has real apple juice. The simple use of the sound of the apple bite not only brings alive the apple flavour but also adds some crazy to our world. Brought alive here by the fabulous and colourful Kartik Aaryan.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)