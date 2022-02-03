Extramarks becomes Official Learning Partner of Arsenal

Extramarks, a provider of new-age digital learning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Arsenal Football Club to become its exclusive Official Learning Partner in India, South Africa, Indonesia, and the Middle East.

“The agreement will enable Extramarks to combine football and education to drive awareness of its offerings, attract new-age learners and promote access to ‘Complete Learning Solutions’ for their holistic learning and development,” the company said.

As part of the multi-year collaboration, Extramarks will introduce grassroots-level learning programs, football workshops, meet and greets with the players, and other exclusive competitions and experiences in partnership with Arsenal to bolster engagement with its flagship schools and learners. Extramarks will also have access to a wide array of digital, social, and logistical assets, including Arsenal imagery, club-certified coaches, and access to the club’s London Colney Training Centre to support learning opportunities at all levels.

Commenting on the partnership, Ritvik Kulshrestha, Chief Executive Officer, Extramarks Education, said,” Arsenal is among the best-supported football teams globally and is known for its elegant style of play. Over the years, the club has built a strong resonance and support with young people in India. These factors make it a terrific format to expand our audience exponentially. Both Extramarks and Arsenal have a rich history, and it is a matter of pride for us to share our passion for inclusive (or holistic) learning by bringing on-field experiences into the classroom environment.”

Arpit Agarwal, Vice President-Marketing, Extramarks Education, added, “Football is an attractive avenue for fast-paced brands like Extramarks to increase awareness. With a committed fan base in India, the partnership with Arsenal will drive awareness and demonstrate our offerings to a larger audience with a favorable attitude towards digital learning. This is a one-of-its-kind partnership for us, and we are excited to team up with Arsenal in the coming year and create a lot of value for our audiences.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer, Arsenal, said, “Extramarks is doing brilliant work around the world to make learning more accessible and exciting for young people. Arsenal have millions of followers globally, and we’re delighted to team up with Extramarks to help them reach and engage a new audience with new learning opportunities. From our first-teams to our academy and right across the club, we have a passion for learning and development, and we’re excited to work with Extramarks to combine our expertise.”

“The association between Extramarks and Arsenal aims to make the learning experience more wholesome, both on-field and in the classrooms. In addition, Extramarks will reinforce its revamped brand identity and 360-degree learning solutions for in-school and at-home learning through various marketing, advertising, and promotional activities. Extramarks and Arsenal will also mutually explore opportunities to use their voices as a force of good to showcase how football and education together can motivate and inspire schools and learners alike,” the company said.

