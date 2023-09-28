Eveready powers up new TVC for Ultima and Ultima Pro batteries
The campaign by TVC spotlights the company's enhanced Ultima and Ultima Pro range of premium alkaline batteries
Eveready Industries India Ltd (EIIL) has introduced their new range of Ultima Alkaline batteries through a campaign ‘KhelengeTohSikhenge’. The campaign has been unveiled alongside a TVC that showcases the Ultima and Ultima Pro range of premium alkaline batteries with increased power and longevity.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign shared a fresh perspective on play – highlighting its importance for children and moving the needle from play being just fun to learning through play with battery-powered toys.
Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) of Eveready Industries India Ltd. told e4m that as they revamp their Ultima series of batteries with a new look and feel as well as much smarter and enhanced capabilities, these batteries are much longer lasting and are primarily used for high-drain devices.
He also stated that these batteries are typically utilised in a wall clock or a remote and that this is the majority of the consumption that occurs. Many of these households purchase high-drain gadgets such as blood pressure monitors, wireless mice, and smart remotes. They use a lot of battery consumption, so it's better to charge them with alkaline batteries. As a result, there is some segmentation in the market where standard products use regular batteries and some high-drain devices utilise these alkaline batteries and among these, toys are one of the battery guzzlers.
"To ensure consumers that the best type of batteries for these products are the entire ultima range," he said. The emphasis is on the notion that in a generation where kids prefer to watch TV or online and have a lot of screen time, it is sometimes better for them to play with toys since playing establishes a lot of different kinds of learning and these learnings do not end when the child plays. Therefore for those toys, we recommend Ultima.”
The TVC campaign depicts a mother's point of view as her young children play nonstop with battery-powered toys and engage in meaningful ways with others around them to learn vital values and life skills like friendship, sharing, and compassion on a daily basis.
Banerjee claimed that the primary TG for Eveready Ultima batteries would be parents with children aged 2 to 12 years. "Kids in that age group consume a lot of toys, so that would be our core TG, but the extended TG would be for anyone who uses high-drain devices."
The commercial also introduces Ultima, a new and upgraded alkaline battery line with 400% more power for longer-lasting toys and gadgets. This battery embodies Eveready's commitment to innovation and power, setting new industry benchmarks for excellence in both appearance and capability. Banerjee added, “This launch signifies the fact that over the period of time we have treated batteries as low involvement products and thus from the next generation point of view we want to ensure that consumers are aware that in batteries there are segments.”
The brand claims that the new range comprises the AA/AAA Eveready Ultima batteries, which present 400% longer-lasting, as well as the AA/AAA/D Eveready Ultima Pro, which boasts a remarkable 800% longer-lasting claim.
These batteries aim at delivering a consistent performance across a spectrum of modern devices and high-drain applications which have become more common in recent years such as toys, video games, smart remotes, wireless keyboard/mouse setups, trimmers, and medical equipment.
Banerjee stated that the campaign's marketing strategy and media mix will be headed by TV and digital, followed by other mediums. "Awareness will be the primary goal, so we are attempting to use TV and other facets of digital to maximise reach in addition to OOH and print, which will complement the media campaign. It will be a 360-degree blend." Banerjee informed that Eveready in the past few years has not been salient with the media. It was only in the last six to eight months that it came back into creating awareness and because of that larger portion of the company’s spend goes into TV, digital and print. On the advertising budget, he informed that by the end of this year, the company's ad budget would go up by 50-70% as compared to the previous year.
Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India said, "Khelenge Toh Sikhenge" is an empowering platform that helps look at playing with toys in a new way. The games children play with their toys have a lot to teach them. Lessons on partnership, sharing, caring, teamwork, empathy and more can be learnt by continuous play. Eveready, India’s No. 1 battery with its new long-lasting Ultima batteries wants to own and build this empowering platform. And help enable every child in every household across India to learn something new and meaningful, every single day.”
Recently, Eveready also unveiled its new logo that marks a strategic brand transformation, forging a future-ready, self-aware brand committed to innovation, vibrancy, modernity, trust and empathy.
Pak fan seeks 'mauka' for the 8th time in Star Sports' World Cup ad
The film aims to build anticipation and excitement for arch-rivals India and Pakistan's 8th faceoff during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
When India and Pakistan face off in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, it's more than just a sporting event – it's a blockbuster that captures the hearts of millions of passionate fans. As the official broadcaster of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the Star Sports Network unveils a quirky and emotionally charged campaign film that aims to build anticipation and excitement for the match. With India maintaining a perfect record against Pakistan in the ODI Cricket World Cup, having won all seven encounters between the two sides, the upcoming clash set for October 14th, 2023, promises to be a mouth-watering battle that the world eagerly awaits.
The campaign highlights India’s ‘Wait for Eight,’ as they look to maintain their unblemished record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup, while acknowledging the fervent hopes of Pakistani fans for their team's elusive victory. The film also encapsulates the emotions of Indian cricket fans who vividly remember the World Cup victories against Pakistan and eagerly anticipate another triumph. It also introduces an endearing twist as the ghost of a familiar passionate Pakistani cricket fan, still waiting for his 'Mauka' (opportunity) to see his team win against India in the World Cup, meets the confident Indian ghosts, symbolizing the unbroken streak of victories India holds against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. The film stars none other than iconic Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, popular Bollywood sensation Shehnaz Gill, and renowned stand-up comedian Akash Gupta. This exceptional ensemble cast seamlessly blends cricket and entertainment to deliver a campaign that is bound to strike a chord with fans across the globe.
The last game between the ‘Greatest Rivals’ (India & Pakistan) in Asia Cup 2023 was the highest-rated ODI match ever, outside of World Cups. The fervour and enthusiasm surrounding the encounter between these two nations will be at all-time high as they clash at the biggest ICC event in India after more than a decade.
Why Ranbir Kapoor is the rockstar for brands
As the actor celebrates his 41st birthday today, we take a look at his journey in the endorsements world
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 11:46 AM | 2 min read
From his debut in 'Saawariya' to performances over the years in movies like 'Rockstar', 'Barfi!', and 'Sanju', Kapoor showcased his versatility as an actor time and again. Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra was one of the most widely talked about movies of 2022.
But beyond the realm of cinema, his appeal extends to the world of advertising, where he has become a sought-after face for various brands. Brands like PepsiCo's Lays, Oreo-Cadbury, Renault, Flipkart have associated themselves with the Rockstar actor in the past.
Even though Kapoor is not officially present on social media, he is still preferred by a range of brands to become their face. According to a Duff and Phelps report, Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 322 crore. The combined net worth of Kapoor and Bhatt stands around Rs 839 crore.
Myntra
Garnering around 136 million views on YouTube, Kapoor was featured in Myntra's 'Be Extraordinary Everyday' campaign. He was onboarded as the brand ambassador in February 2023, for the fashion e-commerce brand.
Rungta Steel
He also featured in Rungta Steel's 'Life Partner' as film, alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt.
The actors were seen in an exchange where Kapoor is seen discussing the standout features of what Bhatt assumes to be about their relationship but turns out it was Rungta Steel TMT Bar that Kapoor talks about- one that is long-lasting, strong, shock-absorbent and stays by your side.
Storia Foods
Storia Foods also joined hands with Kapoor for a fun digital film in 2022. The brand association kick-started with the launch of the film, conceptualized by The Script Room, that captured a quirky interaction between Kapoor and his new friend, a chimpanzee.
Asian Paints
Asian Paints featured Kapoor in its new ad for Apex Ultima Protek, earlier this year.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India and brought alive by director Abhinay Deo, the ad for Ultima Protek showcased Kapoor in never seen before roles - a master magician carrying out popular vanishing tricks and a confident Ultima Protek contractor.
It was an ad featuring Ranbir vs Ranbir!
Moneyview
Fintech platform moneyview announced in April 2023, that it has onboarded Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. The collaboration came at the back of moneyview scaling its presence across the country.
Kapoor represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said in a press statement.
Consumers want value, not price: Deepali Agarwal, Philips
In a conversation with e4m, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head- Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, talks about the upcoming festive season, consumer behaviour shifts, challenges and more
By Chehneet Kaur | Sep 28, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
As the festive season nears, every category is geared up to witness a splurge in consumer purchases, marketing and advertising spends, new product launches and more.
In a conversation with e4m, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, shared how this festive season is going to be special for the brand because they’re looking forward to doing three new campaigns.
“We were doing a lot of work with gaming communities and flagship stores etc., but for the first time we are going to bring out a campaign for teenagers and that's on our flagship teenage proposition One Blade. We started to activate it sometime around July-August,” she said.
According to the executive, this campaign is a fresh take on a teenager’s life and how they want to make bold and unconventional moves. It also highlights the brand as someone that supports them to move fearlessly.
With not much liberty to let out all the details, Agarwal shared that the other one is going to go live for Facetrim. Third one is likely to be on beauty with a never seen before innovation in the market.
For a well-established brand like Philips, Agarwal believes the only challenge in order to grow is to stay relevant to the consumers.
“We are fortunate to have the heritage that we have, but we are also mindful that we need to build on top of that heritage to continue to stay relevant and loved.”
Another challenge for conglomerates is that today, D2C brands are challenging their price points and quality of product offered. So, how do well-established brands like Philips stay relevant?
Agarwal shared, “Consumers want value; they don't want price. Value is a combination of what you offer and the price you command for it. And to do that, the most important for us is to be very true to consumer insights and not be true to it generically but very locally and viscerally.”
The best way is to create a connected experience that wows the consumer. This means how they discover the brand, how they purchase the product and how they have the opportunity to talk about the brand to share the experience. All of this together forms the connected experience of the consumer.
The past 24 months of Philips have also been focussed on making the consumer experience richer and richer, shared the Philips executive. “When it comes to advertising, we put in a lot of effort with real life creators and real communities. For example, with Avent we interact with mothers where they express themselves and talk about their needs and challenges and get support from fellow mothers in their journey. This helps us make meaningful connections with consumers, which is beyond advertising.”
Speaking of consumer behaviour changes in the personal care category, Agarwal has observed that in the last decade consumers in India have evolved by many folds. This is not only in beauty and grooming but also mother and child care.
For electrical babycare products like a steriliser or a breast pump, the penetration is just five percent but research shows that almost 74 percent of Indian parents want to adopt technologies to take care of their babies.
If you put these two facts together, you realise there lies a massive opportunity for brands to create meaningful innovations and also have meaningful conversations and that's really the growth journey that we want to entertain, expressed Agarwal.
Another example is, almost 75 percent of women in India style their hair but less than a quarter of them own a device.
“There is more and more aspiration and more need for consumers to be in control of their own grooming and healthcare choices. That is where Philips is working very consciously to reignite the brand love and the heritage that it has inherited.”
Coming to the martech aspect, a big focus of the organisation is to understand real time consumer behaviour in a combination of data connectivity. “We now have the technology to understand real time consumer behaviour, right from the product discovery to the point of post purchase and we will continue to learn around that.”
Next is how the brand can get deeper into contextual and moment marketing in a combination of consumer insights but also using the latest technologies to make very relatable and real time content and conversations, according to Agarwal.
She added, “Third aspect is how the brand connects the experience in-store and for quite some time, organisations have tried to do that. There is one aspect of consuming the content and another of experiencing the brand for which technology can be a great lever to connect the two.”
Looking at the future of the personal health and care category, Philips believes consumers are becoming more conscious about health post covid. There is a lot more openness in adopting technology particularly for individual health and well being.
A lot of categories particularly where Philips plays are nascent in their penetration but growing rapidly. There is a revelation where 90 percent women remove their body hair, but only seven percent use a device today and this number is rapidly growing.
Agarwal concluded, “So, we see there is an inclination to adopt technology for a better life. Because of this the future for brands like Philips is very bright and we see India as a massive opportunity.”
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India ad expenses down by 31%
Promotional expenses came down from Rs 866.6 crores in FY22 to Rs 597.8 crores in FY23
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 5:13 PM | 1 min read
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, owned by the Indian subsidiary of German automotive manufacturing company Volkswagen Group, reported a 34% jump in its revenues for the financial year 2022-23.
However, its advertising promotional expenses came down from Rs 866.6 crores in FY22 to Rs 597.8 crores in FY23.
According to the company's financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, its revenue stood at Rs 18,510 crore in FY23 with a net profit of Rs 309 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 49 % increase from the last financial year.
Its revenue from operations was up from Rs 12,410 crore in FY22 to Rs 17,041 crore in FY23.
The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 17,747 crore. Its depreciation and amortization expenses stood at Rs 894 crore, up from Rs 713 crore in FY22.
Sting Blue launched with an 'electrifying' ad
The quirky brand campaign is accompanied by the tagline 'Sting Blue Current, Kamaal ka Current’
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 4:28 PM | 2 min read
PepsiCo India’s brand, Sting® has announced the launch of its limited-edition flavour, Sting® Blue Current. The launch is accompanied by a quirky new brand campaign that reiterates Sting®'s proposition of "electrifying energy" with, 'Sting® Blue Current, Kamaal ka Current’ tagline.
The film starts with a young couple sitting under a star - lit sky. The girl hopes to see a shooting star to share her secret wish. The boy, in his quirky Sting® style, decides to jolt himself up by getting a bolt of energy as he takes a sip of the new Sting® Blue Current. He creatively turns himself into a shooting star as the girl closes her eyes to make her wish. The film concludes with an electrifying note, echoing the brand's tagline ‘Sting® Blue Current, Kamaal ka Current’, igniting a sense of possibilities through Sting® Blue Current’s ‘Can-Do’ energy.
Speaking about the launch of Sting® Blue Current and the new campaign, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India said, “Over the past few years, Sting has carved a special place in the hearts of consumers across India. Building on the love we have received in the Indian market, we're adding Sting Blue Current to the line-up, a new variant that gives consumers the choice to experience Sting energy with a refreshing new flavour. Sting Blue Current embodies our brand's core of energizing consumers and represents our commitment to giving our audiences an electrifying boost, all while staying faithful to the brand they've grown to adore."
World Cup in the festive months: A win-win for brands?
With the ICC Men's World Cup set to coincide with the festive season in India, experts opine whether advertisers will have to rework their budgets or dip into their coffers
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 28, 2023 8:40 AM | 6 min read
Every year, brands set aside hefty budgets for the "festive season" that marks the months between August and December in India. This year, the festive season is particularly celebratory since it coincides with the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, which starts on October 5.
Most of the marketing communication will be centred on the festive season. It stands to see how the coinciding World Cup will impact their endeavours to get their year's best ROI.
Experts say that the World Cup would be the best media vehicle to reach a worldwide audience. Even if it does cut into festive budgets, it would only enhance the impact.
Big one for the advertisers!
Harking back to IPL in 2020 and 2021 and the T20 World Cup in 2022, R. Venkatasubramanian, President - Investments at Havas Media India and Managing Director - Havas Play, pointed out that it's not the first time a sports event has coincided with the festive season.
"Certain categories that associate with cricket or ICC tournaments regularly like automobile, finance, beverages, mobile, consumer durables, gaming, e-commerce, etc. will continue to spend on sports. In addition, we expect categories like FMCG, consumer durables, etc. will spend in other networks too.
“Every brand will create festive communication campaigns which they can use riding on Cricket or any other network depending on the objective of the campaign. ICC WC will also create an impact in India as it’s the host country," he noted.
"Personally, I am extremely bullish this festive season,” said Vishal Chinchankar, CEO - Madison Digital & Madison Media Alpha. It’s a big one for the advertisers. With regular media both TV and Digital, already expecting a spike in spends during festive & with WC’23 kicking in."
"When we have a sporting event like the World Cup being available during the festive season, it gives additional options for brands to build reach and deliver on their media objective," chimed in Srinivas Rao, Chief Investment Officer, Wavemaker India.
"If a brand wants to highlight its brand proposition by showcasing the brand usage, there can’t be a better fitment than a non-fiction property during the festive season," he added.
Money matters
Given that a chunk of the yearly ad monies is earmarked for the festive season, will advertisers have to rework their budgets and dip into their coffers for the World Cup?
Budget, Venkatasubramanian noted, will grow on the back of the World Cup: “Every brand has only one set budget for the festive season. Depending on their campaign objective, brands will decide whether they want to invest in sports or other marketing and advertising genres. Traditionally, advertisers spend Rs 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 Cr (approx.) during the festive period and this year we expect it to grow by an additional 6-8 % on the back of the ICC WC tournament. A massive 42-day tournament and India being the host nation will certainly give an extra boost for brands.”
Association with the tournament will depend entirely on the brand objectives, said Rao. "There are brands who would want to put in their entire budget, some would want to associate themselves only with some impact properties during festive and avoid sports altogether. Others would want to come in for the initial stages of World Cup, establish the brand proposition and build sustenance through a follow-up campaign outside," he noted.
According to Jyothi Jadhav, Vice President – Strategy & Insights, dentsu X India, big brands will bank on the World Cup, she said, “Most brands park monies for the second half of the year, for various reasons – expecting festive shopping to pick up or new launches lined up. This year’s World Cup is like a top-up to such brands. There is no fixed split to call out, but big pockets will definitely opt for a larger share in cricket while smaller brands will prefer digital for the World Cup and maintain their regular presence. It’s all about finding the right balance. Also, with India and knockout matches falling largely on weekends, skillfully scheduling the regular inventory around them will remain crucial.”
Power of global events
Festive season aside, a global event like the World Cup should be leveraged by brands to tell their stories, using the power of sports and sportsfans, Vidur Naik, Managing Partner – TCM Platform, noted.
“World Cup in India is an incredible opportunity for brands to piggyback on a global celebration of sport," he said.
It also presents a golden opportunity for brands to use innovations, even in terms of media. "New age generative AI and Metaverse opportunities can be used to break the clutter in unique ways," he said.
In IPL's shadow?
In June, e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman in her column Naziyanomics posed a question to brands, asking why they didn't rush in to capitalise on this year's IPL fever despite record-breaking viewership numbers.
IPL has always delivered positive results for advertisers, barring the 2022 season, which did not meet expectations, noted Venkatasubramanian. A couple of factors contributed to the 2022 edition turning out to be a damp squib: an increase in the number of teams from 8 to 10, the introduction of new players and captains, and the limited hosting of matches in select cities.
Will the World Cup meet the same fate? Venkatasubramanian shot down the concerns: "It's worth noting that the ICC World Cup is anticipated to be a significant event. Many brands have already signed up, and others are actively exploring opportunities to participate in various capacities, ranging from major to minor involvements.”
Jadhav says that due to the bifurcation of media rights, brands might be hesitant to invest. She said, “This year's IPL came with many firsts, and one of them was the bifurcation of media rights which led to a lot of uncertainty. In addition, startups opted out because of the funding crunch. But brands who wanted to ride this opportunity decided their routes between TV or Digital, as very few brands had the deep pockets needed to be on both. World Cup is different, it is a matter of national pride and moreover, it comes once in four years. Last time India lost in the WC finals, this time the expectations are high, and with the Asia Cup win they increased even further. It’s the best time to tap into consumers’ minds and create an impact.”
With 48 matches splayed across the entire festive period, experts are certain that this season will outshine last year's, especially since India is the host country this year.
"India's recent victory in the Asia Cup has set high hopes for team India’s performance in the ICC World Cup. With high expectations the matches are expected to garner impressive TV ratings, enabling brand messages to reach a vast Indian audience”, Venkatasubramanian concluded.
Kartik Aaryan roped in as brand ambassador of Drools
In an Instagram teaser for the brand, Aaryan re-enacts his iconic monologue from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 12:28 PM | 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan, known for his charismatic screen presence and deep love for his furry companions, has been roped in as the brand ambassador by Drools, a pet food brand.
To unveil this partnership, Drools harnessed the power of social media, sharing a teaser on their Instagram page prior to the official announcement. The teaser featured Aaryan, engrossed in a scene from one of Kartik's films.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking about his association with Drools, Kartik Aaryan said, “I have always been a pet person and as a pet parent, I always believed in providing the best for my munchkins. Drools’ dedication to offering nutritious food for pets aligns perfectly with my values. I am genuinely thrilled to embark on this new journey with Drools as their brand ambassador and look forward to contributing to the overall health and well-being of our furry companions.”
“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Kartik as he joins the Drools as the brand ambassador. An avid pet parent himself, he shares an unbreakable bond with his pet and understands the importance of its well-being. At Drools, we are dedicated to providing pet owners with the best nutrition options. Kartik's popularity among Gen Z and Millennials, coupled with his genuine love for pets, will help us reach a wider audience to create awareness about the importance of pet nutrition,” said Dr. Shashank Sinha, CEO & Veterinarian, Drools Pet Food Pvt. Ltd.
