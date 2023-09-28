Eveready powers up new TVC for Ultima and Ultima Pro batteries

Eveready Industries India Ltd (EIIL) has introduced their new range of Ultima Alkaline batteries through a campaign ‘KhelengeTohSikhenge’. The campaign has been unveiled alongside a TVC that showcases the Ultima and Ultima Pro range of premium alkaline batteries with increased power and longevity.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign shared a fresh perspective on play – highlighting its importance for children and moving the needle from play being just fun to learning through play with battery-powered toys.

Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) of Eveready Industries India Ltd. told e4m that as they revamp their Ultima series of batteries with a new look and feel as well as much smarter and enhanced capabilities, these batteries are much longer lasting and are primarily used for high-drain devices.

He also stated that these batteries are typically utilised in a wall clock or a remote and that this is the majority of the consumption that occurs. Many of these households purchase high-drain gadgets such as blood pressure monitors, wireless mice, and smart remotes. They use a lot of battery consumption, so it's better to charge them with alkaline batteries. As a result, there is some segmentation in the market where standard products use regular batteries and some high-drain devices utilise these alkaline batteries and among these, toys are one of the battery guzzlers.

"To ensure consumers that the best type of batteries for these products are the entire ultima range," he said. The emphasis is on the notion that in a generation where kids prefer to watch TV or online and have a lot of screen time, it is sometimes better for them to play with toys since playing establishes a lot of different kinds of learning and these learnings do not end when the child plays. Therefore for those toys, we recommend Ultima.”

The TVC campaign depicts a mother's point of view as her young children play nonstop with battery-powered toys and engage in meaningful ways with others around them to learn vital values and life skills like friendship, sharing, and compassion on a daily basis.

Banerjee claimed that the primary TG for Eveready Ultima batteries would be parents with children aged 2 to 12 years. "Kids in that age group consume a lot of toys, so that would be our core TG, but the extended TG would be for anyone who uses high-drain devices."

The commercial also introduces Ultima, a new and upgraded alkaline battery line with 400% more power for longer-lasting toys and gadgets. This battery embodies Eveready's commitment to innovation and power, setting new industry benchmarks for excellence in both appearance and capability. Banerjee added, “This launch signifies the fact that over the period of time we have treated batteries as low involvement products and thus from the next generation point of view we want to ensure that consumers are aware that in batteries there are segments.”

The brand claims that the new range comprises the AA/AAA Eveready Ultima batteries, which present 400% longer-lasting, as well as the AA/AAA/D Eveready Ultima Pro, which boasts a remarkable 800% longer-lasting claim.

These batteries aim at delivering a consistent performance across a spectrum of modern devices and high-drain applications which have become more common in recent years such as toys, video games, smart remotes, wireless keyboard/mouse setups, trimmers, and medical equipment.

Banerjee stated that the campaign's marketing strategy and media mix will be headed by TV and digital, followed by other mediums. "Awareness will be the primary goal, so we are attempting to use TV and other facets of digital to maximise reach in addition to OOH and print, which will complement the media campaign. It will be a 360-degree blend." Banerjee informed that Eveready in the past few years has not been salient with the media. It was only in the last six to eight months that it came back into creating awareness and because of that larger portion of the company’s spend goes into TV, digital and print. On the advertising budget, he informed that by the end of this year, the company's ad budget would go up by 50-70% as compared to the previous year.

Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India said, "Khelenge Toh Sikhenge" is an empowering platform that helps look at playing with toys in a new way. The games children play with their toys have a lot to teach them. Lessons on partnership, sharing, caring, teamwork, empathy and more can be learnt by continuous play. Eveready, India’s No. 1 battery with its new long-lasting Ultima batteries wants to own and build this empowering platform. And help enable every child in every household across India to learn something new and meaningful, every single day.”

Recently, Eveready also unveiled its new logo that marks a strategic brand transformation, forging a future-ready, self-aware brand committed to innovation, vibrancy, modernity, trust and empathy.

