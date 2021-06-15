Equitas Bank tells stories of bravery, sacrifice & compassion in social media web series

'Circle of Life' is a series that features real-life stories of people who have been through a transformative journey

Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched a new web series on their social media platforms, called ’Circle of Life’ that features real-life transformation stories of bravery, sacrifice and compassion, the bank aims to reach a wider audience with the series to inspire and give hope to Indians in times of uncertainty.

‘Circle of Life’ series signifies a way of taking and giving back to society and showcases the lives of people who have gone through a transformative journey.

Equitas invests the money that people save with the bank back in communities thus making money a force for good in contributing to a sustainable social change. While you choose to bank with Equitas, you just don’t earn rewarding interest, you also contribute to building a better society. Each story reflects a positive impact beyond banking and how Equitas Small Finance Bank helps in changing the lives of people through micro-lending and social initiatives.

The first story, titled “Identity”, is a transformative journey of Shanthi from being a pavement dweller to a proud independent parent. ¬Shanthi, now a contract worker for Indian Railways, shares her inspiring journey towards earning her identity in the society and showcases gratitude towards Equitas Small Finance Bank for being her pillar of strength. She even calls the bank her “mother’s home” which presented her with an opportunity to live a respectable life.

Equitas through its Bird’s Nest – Pavement Dweller Rehabilitation program, provided housing, food security, healthcare, livelihood skill development, and supplemental education to ultra-poor families over an 18-month period – ultimately placing them on the path to self-sufficiency. The bank has transformed the lives of over 2000+ pavement dwellers in Chennai.

The small finance bank is known for its ideology and belief in giving back to the community they serve and uplift them in a sustainable manner. Through the video, the bank shows a glimpse of the successful transformation of one such community member, Shanthi.

