ESFB ropes in hockey player Rani Rampal & cricketer Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassadors

Equitas Small Finance Bank, a small finance bank, is proud to announce women hockey player, Rani Rampal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana as the company’s brand ambassadors. This announcement comes at a time when the bank is celebrating their 5th year anniversary on September 5, 2021. As an entity empowering women across the length and breadth of the country, through its various banking and non-banking initiatives, the announcement reflects the bank’s ethos of adding value to the lives of countless customers by choosing the right representation to inspire women to chase their dreams.

Ace hockey player Rani Rampal, holds the record for being the youngest player in the national hockey team, representing India at the age of 15 at the 2010 World Cup. Recognized as the ‘Best Women’s International Cricketer’ by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2018, Smriti Mandhana’s extraordinary cricketing skills have grabbed everyone’s attention. Capable of achieving new highs each time they enter the field, both these women with countless others have demonstrated the meteoric rise of women in sports in India.

Sports has always been a symbol of freedom and expression for all, especially women to break away from the mould and create an identity for themselves. With the announcement of an association with these strong, independent, and determined women serving as a powerful icon for women empowerment, Equitas Small Finance Bank aims to provide a platform to inspire and support Indians to take a step towards following their dreams and aspirations, through its banking as well as non-banking initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head – Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited, said: “Rani and Smriti are two classic examples of a vibrant youth achieving their aspirations and we are proud to announce them as our brand ambassadors. Banking for women and empowering them is our key focus area and the announcement of our collaboration with these two leading “EVA’s” is in that philosophy and direction.”

“As a bank, we emulate the same values of a sportsperson being fair and transparent which reflects in our pan-India beyond banking initiatives. Sports has always served as a medium for women to break stereotypes and build an identity for themselves within the society. We believe in providing that very platform for these entire population and segments to take a step forward and follow their passion. With the enhanced access to sports over the years, we expect to motivate the entire segment in the hinterlands of India.”

“A bank with a soul - this is what Equitas is for me. What a remarkable journey Equitas has had and all their initiatives - be it banking or even beyond banking - have been revolutionary. The fact that they relate to the struggles of those who are hardly noticed and help them out financially is what I could identify myself most with. I'm very happy and proud to be associated with a brand that is bringing about a positive change,” said Rani Rampal.

Smriti Mandhana stated, “I was truly impressed by Equitas Bank's stand on not just banking, but going beyond as well. Their sincere and single-minded focus on making banking simpler even for the unbanked and under banked touched my heart. They have challenged the norms and broken barriers. This spirit resonated with me and I could relate with their values. So, I'm proud to be part of the Equitas family and look forward to a wonderful association.”

Equitas strives to emulate the circle of oneness and inclusiveness, which works towards bringing a smile to each and every customer’s face with its client centric approach further enhanced with access to sports.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)