MX Player delivers yet another 1st: 'Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3' gets 100M views in 32 hrs

Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, an MX Original Series, produced and directed by industry stalwart Prakash Jha is already breaking records. The series has been a stupendous success since the release of its first season. While the first two seasons were greatly appreciated by audiences making it probably the most viewed series on Indian OTT, the recently launched season, Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, has also very quickly and successfully entered the 100MN viewership club within 32 hours of its release.

The series seems to be setting newer benchmarks with every passing season. The first two seasons of Aashram have received a total viewership of around 160MN unique users. Also, within six hours of the trailer release of season 3, the show was trending at number 1 on YouTube across India. The love and appreciation that audiences have shown for Season 3 is unparalleled. The storyline, the characters are all the talk of the town since its release on 3rd June.

Aashram is a show that highlights the life of a megalomanic Baba Nirala. In this season, Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala has become fearless and, his lust for power has been accentuated, making him unstoppable. He believes to be above all and thinks he's God. The power of Aashram is at its peak. This ‘Badnaam’ Aashram continues to exploit women, and indulge in the drugs and illegal activities to gain power and position in the society. On the other hand, Pammi is having sleepless nights to seek revenge from Bhagwaan Nirala.

Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Media said, "At MX Player, our aim is to always offer path-breaking narratives. We encourage storytellers to showcase authentic stories that build strong resonance with our audiences, strengthening our promise of entertaining and keeping viewers engaged. Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, as a series, has scaled up our viewership and is testimony to that. Season 2 had 50Mn in less than 17 hours and season 3 has crossed 100Mn in just 32 hours of the series launch. We will continue creating powerful engaging content and thank our audiences for their unwavering appreciation."

Producer and Director Prakash Jha says, “We are incredibly proud of Aashram and all the seasons that we’ve released so far. The viewers have once again shown their love and we are humbled by their response. The entire cast and crew have worked tirelessly and we’re happy that we’ve had great support from MX Player and look forward to our future associations too. We thank our viewers for their unwavering support.”

The series features an ensemble cast comprising Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh.

Stream all episodes of Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 for free now, exclusively on MX Player.

