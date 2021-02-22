EdTech firm LEAD unveils ‘Kal ke liye Kabil’ campaign to empower students

EdTech’s LEAD today launched its new video campaign – Kal Ke Liye Kabil – that prioritises the company's vision to empower students, especially in areas with little or no access to quality education, resources and infrastructure for a quality learning experience.

Created by WATConsult, the film introduces the concept of propulsive learning and showcases how LEAD is bridging the gap in learning outcomes to ensure that every child receives a world-class learning experience irrespective of constraints. In the film, the protagonist is a young student who reveals how propulsive learning is both affordable and accessible, LEAD to all kinds of possibilities in life, and make the students ‘future ready’. The film ends with the anxious parents of a preschooler being convinced that they have come to the right school.

The TVC further reiterates how LEAD’s students are encouraged to understand concepts and engage with their lessons, train them in implementing their knowledge, and prepare them for the future. The TVC is based on keen consumer insights: While parents are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for their children, there is an underlying anxiety that comes with the burden of wanting to do more and equip children with new tools for growth and success.

LEAD Chief of Marketing Anupam Gurani said, “With over 100 million students studying in Affordable Private Schools in India, years of conditioning and rote learning have only measured their academic performance in marks and percentages, thereby limiting their thought processes and lowering their confidence. We, at LEAD, aim to bridge this gap by providing students with a new impetus to learn through redefined technologies, world-class curriculum and superior pedagogy, and ensuring their success in the ultimate ‘Exam of Life’. Our latest ad campaign strives to put parents and students at ease, as they seek higher learning and advanced careers beyond geographical boundaries.”

Speaking on the ad film, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said, “LEAD has been at the forefront of ensuring a hassle-free and enriching study experience. I believe, this TVC will ease all the concerns parents as well as children have around obtaining quality education. True to LEAD’s compact yet effective tonality, we have showcased their one-of-a-kind offerings and delivered the 'Kal Ke Liye Kaabil' messaging in 30 seconds.”

The TVC is being aired across multiple GEC channels and will be a part of LEAD’s 360-degree integrated campaign supported by print, outdoor and BTL activation.

