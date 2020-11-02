e4m Upfront to aid digital & marketing ecosystem with new insights

The upcoming edition of e4m Upfront will explore topics on content and influencer marketing

The upcoming edition of e4m Upfront is slated to take place on the 5th and 6th of November 2020 from 10.30 am onwards. The event will be an engaging closed-door event and is curated primarily for future-oriented marketing and digital teams of brands and agencies.

The event has been curated to help the digital and marketing ecosystem to garner new insights for taking their digital marketing efforts to the next level. The second edition of the event will be based mainly on content and influencer marketing.

Sessions at e4m Upfront are on the topics 'IPL + Brands - A Love Story or an ROI battle?' by Talkwalker; 'Unravel the World of Influencer Marketing Using AI and ML' by Clan Connect; 'Leveraging the power of news to achieve brand goals' by News18 and more.

Here are some reasons how marketing and digital can benefit from the edition of e4m Upfront:

Staying up-to-speed with the latest developments in the content and influencer marketing domain

Spotting new content formats, technological innovations, and measurement strategies through data-driven insights

Getting an overview of the dynamic marketplace and pick up actionable ways to identify, evaluate and implement result-driven plans to fulfil marketing objectives in the new normal

Discovering the latest trends and research that could propel your business past competition

To join in on the two-day event, register here: https://forms.gle/KHBae17y6GGq7xYP