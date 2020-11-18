e4m Upfront 2020: News18 Network showcases branding opportunities

The latest edition of the e4m Upfront 2020 event was centred on content marketing and influencer marketing. It was a two-day, closed-door meeting conducted on the 5th and 6th of November, 2020. Marketers were given a platform to meet digital innovators who provide solutions for marketing strategies.

New content formats, digital innovations, measurement strategies and data-driven insights helped brand marketers get a dynamic overview and picked up actionable ways to identify and implement result-driven plans for their marketing objectives. Digital Organizations showcased how to get by in this post-lockdown market environment. The idea of the event was to recognize what the marketer’s pain points are and provide technological and digital solutions for the same.



On the first day of e4m Upfront, News18 Network in its session to the attendees spoke on the topic 'Leveraging the power of news to achieve brand goals' by News18 Network. The speakers for this session was Aditya Tandon, Vice President Marketing, Hindi Cluster Network18 Network; Suma Nair, Head of Marketing, Business News Cluster, English News Cluster & Forbes India; and Saraswathi Anand, Marketing Lead- Language Cluster, News18 Network. All three speakers shared how a brand can leverage from News 18 Network to achieve its brand goals and marketing objectives.

Tandon shared, “Given the unprecedented times that we are in interest in news has peaked. Over the past several months, there has been tremendous traction towards the news category and this is even applicable to our network as well. We have over 21 channels over multiple categories. We also have a lineup of Digital assets in multiple categories and Print; we have Forbes. We have highly diversified assets which are ideal to deliver both impact and tremendous reach.”

In terms of News 18 Network’s digital outreach, they garner 27.6 crore, monthly users. Talking about their partnership opportunities, Tandon shared that the first bucket of initiatives and campaigns that we have is the Editorial Outreach. As the name suggests these are editorially run content-rich campaigns that are contextual, relevant and appeal to the viewers at scale.

Nair sharing the brand solutions Network18 Network provides said, “This is a section where agencies and brands approach us and the big challenge for us is keeping the viewer at the centre of it yet delivering value to the brand. For Amazon’s Great Indian Festival the anchor at News18 mentions about the offerings along with GFX led promotions in news bulletins. For Hyundai’s #BeTheBetterGuy campaign last year on CNN-News 18, which went on for 6 weeks, we drove home the message in a contextual manner. While the anchors were signing off, telling the viewers to follow our social media handles they also said we should be also following traffic rules, contribute to society and #BeTheBetterGuy.”

Nair remarked, “The viewer, brand proposition and a beautiful marriage of the two is what we aim to deliver when we do any kind of brand integration.”

Anand spoke about the upcoming project News 18 Network has in the pipeline and some that have gone Live. “The projects are across regional, Hindi and the English cluster. Currently, the two live projects are Jai Hind Samman and Jai Kissan. Jai Hind Samman is live across five of our regional channels. This initiative celebrates the bravery stories of the army. The program is structured to come out on Saturdays and Sundays at a fixed hour and it is supported by celebrity bytes, government officials and army heroes talking about it. This was activated in October and will conclude on January 26th with a parade and musical army band. For the Jai Kissan initiative, we want to bring across the trio of progress, technology-enabled agriculture and farmers. This is live on four of our regional channels right now and will culminate with the harvest festival in India. We will culminate it with awards, an agricultural conclave and the harvest festival in January.”

On the second day of the event, News18 Network spoke on the topic: 'Leveraging the Power of News to achieve brand goals.' The motive behind the session was to showcase how one can achieve their marketing objectives, reach, impact and engagement through a multitude of television, digital and experiential digital platforms.

Starting off the session was Janardhanan Menon, AVP, News18 Network: “Network 18 we believe is the largest footprint news network in the country. 1 out of 2 Internet users is touching a News18 Network digital platform. Our Business News channels constitute 3 channels -- CNBC Awaaz in Hindi, CNBC TV 18 which is in English and CNBC Bajar in Gujrati. We have 13 regional channels which are under the brand of News18 and that is the strength we have. The large part of the branded content business that we have been able to evolve over some time and the very big milestones we were able to deploy, establish and achieve is what distinguishes us.”

Throwing some light on the major initiatives done for brands, Menon remarked, “In 2019, We did a campaign called Mission Paani for the brand Harpic when the Jal Shakti mission was launched by the government. The aim was to change attitudes and behavior to improve water use efficiency through news stories, celebrity engagement, telethon, a pledge campaign and global outreach.”

Talking about the second leg of the above-mentioned campaign, Teby Sebastian, Vice President, News18 Network said, “According to WHO, surfaces which we touch, stand or sit lead to creating an infection which can lead to COVID. So we launched this campaign called #DisinfectToProtect in partnership with Reckitt Benckiser for Lizol. We took this campaign from India to Stockholm. 2019 was also an election year and was the biggest election in the history of India. The PM Narendra Modi had tagged a bunch of media conglomerates including our MD Rahul Joshi and that’s how we gave birth to the campaign #ButtonDabbaoDeshBanao. It was an extent to create the biggest voter turnout campaign at the Lok Sabha elections in the history of India.”

Speaking about a partnership with BYJU’s, Sebastian shared, “It was a national platform to showcase young geniuses of India and give them that recognition. It was a mega 6-month campaign with weekly shows, short stories, segments in news bulletins and celebrity engagement across TV and Digital both.”

Sebastian also gave the attendees a view on some of their IPs like Rising India, which is a marquee flagship program year on year graced by the PM Narendra Modi. “The motive is to take India to triumph with this IP. We have a lot of scholars and speakers coming to the podium on this two-day event conclave. We also have another flagship conclave and award IP which is IBLA which is India Business Leader Award. The Finance Minister and over 200 CEOs of India come to present at these awards. CHAUPAL which comes from our Hindi force and power which is News 18 India which is platform flagship program. CHAUPAL talks about policymakers, business leaders and even celebrities to talk about how they are shaping our economy”, shared Sebastian.