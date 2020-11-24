e4m & Taboola Talks Series today: How Covid has changed content consumption

The panellists will share insights on the topic - Stronger Together: Publisher Executives Reflect on 2020

With lockdown and work from home becoming the new normal, Covid-19 has changed the way the world behaves, possibly forever. With audiences looking to trusted news sources for the latest updates, content consumption too has witnessed a substantial change in wake of the pandemic.

The exchange4media group, in collaboration with Taboola, is organising a webinar that will discuss the topic - ‘Stronger Together: Publisher Executives Reflect on 2020’. The esteemed panel will share their insights on the impact of Covid-19 on the publishers and the key learnings from the pandemic. It will explore how the consumption of content has changed, with audiences looking for credible news sources.

The panellists for the webinar are Salil Kumar, CEO, Digital, India Today Group; Rohit Chadda, CEO Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Zee Digital; Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Online Media; Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer, NDTV; Ran Buck, Chief Revenue Officer, Taboola and the session will be chaired by Ruhail Amin, Sr Editor, exchange4media Group.

The virtual discussion is scheduled to be held from 04:00 pm to 05:00 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

To register, please click here: https://bit.ly/362NkAE