e4m Content 40 Under 40 celebrates dynamic minds of content marketing & advertising

Published: May 31, 2022
The e4m Content 40 Under 40 list, presented by Viacom18 with co-gold partner Bobble AI, has concluded at a grand event on Tuesday in Mumbai. 

The second edition of the awards saw an elite gathering of marketing industry stalwarts, creative and content heads, and leadership from some of the country’s top brands and agencies who came together to celebrate the content and marketing leaders of tomorrow.

The winners, selected from scores of entries after a rigorous jury process, are among the most dynamic young content marketing leaders today, and represent a diverse cross-section of industries and segments, where they’ve each made their mark.

The grand jury looked into the nominations on the basis of career history, creativity / innovation, new initiatives (Internal and External), and other awards and recognitions (both internal and external). Other criteria included their impact and influences, as well as their future growth prospects. The shortlist was finalized by a Jury chaired by Anupriya Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia.

Please find the list of winners below:

