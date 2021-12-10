e4m Conclave: Top CMOs to discuss challenges & opportunities in post-pandemic world

The panel consists of Shashank Srivastava, Vivek Sharma, Shivam Ranjan, Siddhartha Butalia, and Sujatha V Kumar. The discussion will be moderated by Vaishali Verma

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused tectonic shifts in the regular functioning of nearly all global economies and industries, bringing in a completely ‘new normal’ that requires the attention of C-suite executives in a never-expected manner. Even the CMOs of today are facing unprecedented changes in their day-to-day operations as they recalibrate the strategies and tactics, reallocate efforts and budgets, and track evolving customer habits while managing big teams in a remote setup. While all of it seems quite challenging, there are certain new opportunities as well that have risen due to this shift in the industry brought by the pandemic.

The leading CMOs from some of the key brands will be discussing these challenges and opportunities at the upcoming e4m Conclave. Sitting on the virtual panel, to discuss ‘Pandemic Impact: Emerging Challenges and Opportunities for CMOs’, will be Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti; Vivek Sharma, CMO, Pidilite Industries; Shivam Ranjan, CMO, Motorola; Siddhartha Butalia, CMO, AirAsia; and Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing, Visa. The discussion will be moderated by Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative.

e4m Conclave’s 21st edition will be hosted virtually on December 13 from 3 PM. The key theme of the event this year is ‘Agile Marketing in a Digital World: Are legacy marketing practices at stake? Has the pandemic-led, fast-paced digital transition forced the industry to rewrite the marketing Bible?’

The event will be headlined by global leaders from the industry sharing insights into the future of the industry. Some of the key speakers include Daryl Lee, Global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare, and Divya Karani, CEO South Asia, Media Services, dentsu.

The summit will be streamed on the e4m website and social media channels. Visit https://e4mevents.com/webinar/conclave-2021/register for more information and registrations.









