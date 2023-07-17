3 days to go: e4m Conclave 2023 to explore all about inclusive marketing on July 20
The theme for the upcoming edition is ‘Inclusive Marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’
The much-awaited e4m Conclave 2023 has created a lot of excitement and anticipation among folks in the advertising and marketing industry. The conclave, which will be held on July 20 in Gurugram, has garnered the attention of not just enthusiasts but also professionals, industry experts, and brand leaders. The theme of the 22nd edition of e4m Conclave is ‘Inclusive marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’. Industry experts will shed light on how inclusive marketing can help brands to get an edge over their competitors, discuss the evolving trends of consumer behaviour and how inclusive marketing can help in brand building.
By embracing inclusive marketing, brands can build trust, and establish long-term relationships with their customers. e4m Conclave 2023 will see seasoned experts from India and abroad sharing insights on how inclusive marketing can win customers and how brands can leverage it and up their game in the highly competitive market. Some of our keynote speakers include Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. and Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt. As the countdown continues, excitement continues to build, and the e4m Conclave stage is all set for the extraordinary summit.
The lineup and agenda of e4m Conclave 2023 is power-packed including a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions by the experts from the advertising and media world. The event will kickstart with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld & exchange4media. Following the welcome note, Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. will engage in a fireside chat on the topic ‘Challenges of building business in a diverse yet connected world’.
The next would be a panel discussion by several experts from the world of marketing on the topic ‘Leveraging DEI for customer engagement and brand building’. The panellists include Amit Gujaral, CMO, JK Tyre; Vishesh Sharma, CMO Bajaj Financial Securities; Charu Malhotra, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited; Priyanka Sethi, Director and Head of Marketing, Haier India; Poulomi Roy, CMO Joy Personal care. The panel will be moderated by Vani Gupta Dandia, Marketing Consultant.
The main highlight of the Conclave would be a keynote address by Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare. Gerhart will speak on the topic ‘Good Growth’. Following this, the winner of the e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year Award will be announced and will be bestowed with the prestigious title. Soon after, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder boAt and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, BW, Founder, exchange4media, would engage in a fireside chat on the topic ‘Will DEI values lead to business growth?’.
The e4m Conclave 2023 will conclude with the e4m Influencer of the Year Award 2022. The award honours visionaries who have transformed the industry while progressively using innovative technology for business achievements.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/conclave-2023/registration
Catching up with Katrina’s endorsement journey
As the actress celebrates her 40th birthday tomorrow, we look at her interesting brand associations
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 15, 2023 8:36 AM | 4 min read
Charismatic beauty, talent, versatility – are few of the many attributes that actress Katrina Kaif is associated with. Apart from captivating audiences on the silver screen, Katrina has also made an indelible mark in the advertising world. For the last few decades, she has remained a true trailblazer in the realm of brand endorsements.
As she celebrates her 40th birthday tomorrow (July 16), we take a quick look at some of the most watched and loved ads featuring Katrina, and what the industry makes of her brand value.
Commenting on Katrina Kaif’s net worth, Sonya V. Kapoor, Founder of M5 Entertainment, said, “I'm assuming that we will see the slow and steady increase in her brand endorsement journey as she is still doing films. Also, she has come on board as an investor and business owner, which will surely impact her brand value. I think Katrina is one of those few celebrities whose brand equity will remain stable for at least the next few years.”
On how Katrina’s upcoming films could uptick her brand value, Kapoor said, “I think Tiger Three and Merry Christmas, if they do well, will add to her brand value. They will add to her brand equity.”
Sharing more insights, Aviral Jain, Co-head and Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, said, "Katrina has endorsed a plethora of brands in her brand journey, ranging from personal care, food & beverages to jewellery over the last several years. Her glamorous image and popularity have made her a sought-after choice for brand campaigns.
Accordingly, her brand value has increased by 50% in the last one year from about USD 11mn to more than USD 16mn. The actor also continues to garner a massive social media following across all platforms, with over 100 Mn followers increasing from 90 Mn followers last year."
Glimpses of Katrina’s brand endorsement journey:
Veet
Almost a month back, Veet launched a new 360-degree campaign with brand ambassador Katrina Kaif. The campaign, ‘Professional Waxing made easy #VeetItToBelieveIt’, focuses on a superior, effective, and convenient hair removal solution that can help achieve professional waxing-like results.
Aquafina
Almost a year back, Kaif strengthened her partnership with Pepsico after being named the brand ambassador of its packaged water brand.
Emami
In August 2022, Emami Agrotech Ltd, the branded food arm of the diversified business conglomerate Emami Group, announced Kaif as the brand ambassador for its spice range ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Masala.’
Cleartrip
Almost ten months back, Kaif along with her husband teamed up with Cleartrip. It was Kaif’s first collaboration with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Undoubtedly, the couple’s passion for travelling brings more travel brands collaboration to them.
Medimix
Almost a year back, Medimix announced their newest campaign “Skinfit Raho, Manmarziyaan Karo” with Kaif. She was signed as brand ambassador. Medimix had a brand positioning of ‘Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda’. With the new campaign, the brand aimed to strengthen connects with the younger audience.
Slice
Kaif’s association with Slice was one of the most memorable celebrity ads. The actress was seen in various Slice ads, portraying her love for the mango drink. ‘Har ghoont ras bhara aam’ and ‘Aamasutra’ garnered a lot of attention from the audience and the brand also saw a jump in the sales.
However, recently Kiara has taken the lead over brand after Katrina. In 2021, Slice asked consumers to take ‘Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty’ challenge with Katrina Kaif. Before this, Kaif appeared in many more campaigns of brand.
Kalyan Jewellers
Almost three years back, Katrina Kaif joined #TraditionOfTogetherness trend campaign for Kalyan Jewellers. Kaif was also the brand’s face in 2020 and appeared in many TVC of Kalyan Jewellers.
Reebok
When the covid was at its peak in 2020, Reebok India came up with a home workout series along with 22 Feet Tribal Worldwide. The #WorkOUTfromHome videos on Instagram were the series of virtual workouts in which Reebok India brand ambassadors - Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora appeared.
Lenskart
Almost four to five years back, Kaif appeared in the 'I'm Hooked' campaign. She showcased the vast range of trendy eyewear styles which complimented everyday looks. From Cat Eyes, Round, Tortoise, Metals, Pop Colors, Transparent, Sporty, and Retro, there was something for every fashion requirement.
Titan
Almost seven years back, Kaif appeared in Titan Raga - Don't Get Married TV Commercial which was one of the #WWA2015Finalist (Marketing) at the #WatchWorldAwards 2015.
Other brand collaborations
Besides endorsing skin care and cosmetic brands, Kaif also promoted Lux, Metro shoes, FRA FBB, Nykaa, Lino Perros, Berger Paints, and Xiaomi.
Dove lauds men who are 'man enough to care'
The brand video for Dove Men+Care highlights the more empathetic side of masculinity
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 9:05 AM | 3 min read
Dove Men+Care, the globally loved men's grooming brand, is back with an engaging film that captures the transformation of the modern man. Rooted in care and aimed at challenging societal stereotypes of masculinity, the captivating video weaves a powerful message of dedication and compassion - witnessed on and off field. As the story unfolds, Dove Men+Care seeks to inspire young men to embrace the values of sportsmanship and the power of care, while boldly redefining traditional notions of what it means to be a man.
The brand video begins with a high-energy shot of an intense football match. A player skilfully manoeuvres past his opponents, charging towards the goalpost. The stadium erupts with cheers and enthusiasm. Suddenly, a player from the opposing team is seen in the frame as he actively pursues his rival who has the ball at his feet, to slow him down. As they interact with each other, in a surprising turn of events, the player trying to stop the attack, slips and falls to the ground. Overwhelmed by pain, he appeals to the referee for a foul. In a remarkable twist, the focus shifts to the other player involved in the tussle, whose expression turns serious as he approaches the fallen opponent attacker. He leans down, appearing to start a fight, but instead reaches out towards the players’ untied shoelace. The scene undergoes a complete transformation as both players break into smiles, as one helps the other to get back on his feet.
As the stadium resounds with applause, spectators witness a remarkable display of camaraderie between rivals. This impactful moment emphasizes care that transcends competition. The video concludes with a resolute voiceover, highlighting that Dove Men+Care is crafted for men who choose care and recognize its true power. The viewer is introduced to the brand’s new 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner range, with a special focus on the Thick & Strong variant, that makes hair 10x stronger.
Commenting on the brand film, Harman Dhillon - Vice President - Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics and Dove Masterbrand said, "Our brand has been built with a spotlight on superior care. With the launch of Dove Men+ Care, our purpose is to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care on themselves and those around them. This philosophy is deeply ingrained in our products, which provide the care men need without sacrificing on performance. Our first launch is the 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner that exemplifies our unwavering commitment to offering exceptional care. In our latest brand film, we deliberately chose a football match as the backdrop, to beautifully showcase the power of care even amidst fierce competition."
Zenobia Pithawalla - Senior Executive Creative Director & Mihir Chanchani - Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy added “Dove Men+Care is created for the new age man, who understands the power of care. In this communication, we show how modern men in the most competitive scenarios, won’t shy away from revealing their caring side. Dove Men+Care celebrates men who do not bow down to the stereotypes of masculinity - men who are comfortable showing their caring side and take great pride in self-care.”
Watch the inspiring brand film here and join Dove Men+Care to celebrate emotional strength and the power of care.
Tiger Shroff to promote anime in India with Crunchyroll partnership
'Tiger’s strong affinity towards anime and his love for fitness and action make him the perfect choice', said the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 3:35 PM | 2 min read
Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, today announced that Tiger Shroff will be partnering with Crunchyroll to celebrate anime in India. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for the brand, aimed at establishing a deeper and authentic connection with the young and engaged anime community in the country.
Partnering with Shroff, who has a wide mass appeal, will further elevate and evangelize the Crunchyroll anime brand, reaching fans across the region – from metropolitan cities to smaller villages and in-between. Tiger’s strong affinity towards anime and his love for fitness and action make him the perfect choice considering the platform’s wide assortment of action-packed anime titles.
With this collaboration, Crunchyroll creates a bridge between diverse audiences and cultures, fostering a sense of community and shared experience.
“We are excited to welcome Tiger Shroff to the Crunchyroll family,” said Purini. “As deeply passionate fans, we all have a shared love and respect for anime – its characters, artistry, storylines, and the profound connections it makes with audiences around the world. We are excited to partner with him to share these powerful stories and promote the anime experience with millions more across India and beyond as we make Crunchyroll the ultimate home for anime fans.”
“Crunchyroll has cultivated and nurtured the growth of anime globally. Being an anime fan myself, I am honoured to work with Crunchyroll to grow the anime community in India,” noted Shroff. “Their mission to help everyone belong is something that I personally value. Anime has the power to inspire, educate, and entertain, and together with Crunchyroll, I look forward to bringing the fandom closer to this vast and captivating world of possibilities and bolstering the anime culture in the country further.”
Known to be someone who owns the action genre, someone who changed the game and proved that there’s absolutely no one who can do what he is capable of, this actor needs no introduction. With fabulous performances, risky stunts, incredible dancing skills, and heartwarming singing skills, Tiger Shroff puts his all into anything that he does, that’s his discipline. With the ever-growing craze for anime, a fact lesser known by people is that he was a fan of it even before he sprouted as an actor.
Furniture plays narrator in Godrej Interio's new campaign
The newly launched campaign “Welcome to the Family” is a series of five films that showcase stories about a quintessential Indian family
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 9:06 AM | 3 min read
Every person has a story to tell and so does their furniture. This has been beautifully captured in the newly launched campaign “Welcome to the Family” by Godrej Interio, a business of Godrej & Boyce – the flagship company of the Godrej Group. The series of five films showcase stories about a quintessential Indian family (the Mehra family) through the eyes of a charming, unexpected narrator – their furniture.
With a captivating fusion of wit and an interesting play on emotions, the ‘Welcome to the Family’ films transport the audience to a world where the magic of everyday connections intertwines with warm moments that resonate within every home. The film captivates viewers with an engaging display of the furniture's unique features and concludes by showcasing how these attributes have solidified their indispensable role in the family. The films capture Godrej Interio’s superior furniture design that are crafted to suit the needs of Indian families, their dynamics, lifestyle, and aspirations. It showcases how furniture can not only bring style, comfort and convenience, but over time, also become part of the family.
Speaking about the films, Sumeet Bhojani, Head of Marketing Communications, Godrej Interio said, "Godrej Interio continues to be a part of families in India across multiple generations. Over time one of the key insights that continues to emerge in our research is that consumers form a very special bond with their furniture over a period of time. A piece of furniture almost becomes like a family member, participating in special moments and memories with the family. That’s the emotion we have aimed at capturing through the “Welcome to the Family” films. It’s a creative showcase of furniture that’s contemporary, multifunctional, and designed to support the modern lives of consumers today. This has helped us build and retain the consumer’s love and support for over a century now.”
Akshat Gupt, Chief Creative Officer of Supari Studios, expressed his enthusiasm for the project and the collaboration with Godrej Interio, saying, "We really enjoyed creating the 'Welcome to the Family' series for Godrej Interio. Using everyday, relatable family experiences, we blended creative storytelling with seamless product integration to build engaging stories that all families can relate to.”
The series consists of 5 videos and will be available in 5 regional languages - Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, and Tamil in addition to English and Hindi. The film will be available on YouTube, the brand’s Social media platforms and select OTT.
Cleartax partners with Swiggy Instamart for campaign raising awareness on tax returns
Bangaloreans on 13th July got fake tax notices along with their Swiggy Instamart grocery orders. The notice, when opened, had Bollywood’s Bad Man Gulshan Grover’s image printed on it with a message
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 3:17 PM | 2 min read
Cleartax, a tax filing platform, has joined hands with Swiggy Instamart to set up a brand promotion by sending out dummy tax notices to its customers. This campaign is initiated to encourage them to grab discounts and offers during its ongoing campaign of the Big Filing Days to file their ITRs on time.
On ordering from Swiggy Instamart, Bangaloreans on 13th July got fake tax notices along with their grocery orders. The notice, when opened, had Bollywood’s Bad Man Gulshan Grover’s image printed on it with the message – ‘Not this time. Get a tax refund. Not a tax notice.’ The company informed that this campaign will be ongoing in Bangalore till 14th July and will reach 5lac households in a span of 3 days
Cleartax spokesperson said, “Individuals and businesses usually rush to file their taxes by end of the tax season which gets hectic for them, so this is a reminder for them to file it early while making it rewarding. Swiggy Instamart being an everyday delivery partner for most people, we couldn't think of a better way to engage with consumers. Nonetheless, to say, Gulshan Grover’s Bad Man image and imagining ‘get a tax refund’ in his voice is confirmed to bring goosebumps to every 90s kid and also today’s taxpayers.”
Being handed a dummy Tax Notice by a delivery person was a highlight of the day for most of the individuals. The campaign has been effective as a cheeky way to get the message across while also reminding them about filing their taxes. Cleartax is currently running India’s Biggest Tax Filing Festival, Big Filing Days, during which it is offering up to 55% off on its ITR filing plans. Apart from this, Cleartax has tied up with 3 popular brands, Ixigo, Yatra and Swiggy to offer assured rewards to every ITR filer between the 12th to 14th of July.
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 celebrates future faces of the industry
Here we feature top marketing leaders who were part of the terrific list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 2:03 PM | 2 min read
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023, honoured the best marketing professionals at an event in Mumbai. The glittering evening saw eminent leaders, and industry experts gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the future faces of the marketing industry.
The inaugural edition of the list recognized leaders who are under 40 years of age and have demonstrated exceptional skills, innovation, and leadership in the marketing field. It put the spotlight on individuals who have made a significant impact with their groundbreaking work, shaping the industry’s landscape.
The list saw a healthy representation of both men and women achievers from across sectors.
Deepak Sinha
Vice President – Marketing, Bira 91
Deepak Sinha drives growth for Bira 91 through strategic market expansion, partnerships, and the best global practices. He spearheaded the brand’s expansion into the US in 2017, and today, Bira 91 is present in 18 countries. Sinha has built an 18-year-strong track record in the alco-bev brand development, marketing, and sales, having worked with Pernod Ricard, MillerCoors, and had even launched a tequila for the lead singer of Third Eye Blind. He co-founded the BottleCo alcohol retail shopping experience, conceptualized the brand, designed the consumer experience, and secured over $1.5 million in initial funding to launch the concept in the US. His experience has been critical in the success of Bira 91 in India and beyond.
Deepti Karthik
Fractional CMO, Sleepyhead (ex-SVP - Marketing, Damensch)
Deepti Karthik is a sales and marketing expert with 14+years of working experience with companies ranging from behemoths like Unilever to early-age start-ups such as DaMENSCH. Karthik started her career in FMCG at Wipro and transitioned to e-commerce with Snapdeal, before working with Nokia to re-launch it in India in 2017. At DaMENSCH, she ensured a 20% awareness of the brand in the cluttered apparel category, and helped 3x growth to get the brand to a 100cr ARR milestone. Under her leadership, the brand collaborated with Vikrant Massey on a one-of-a-kind 500 day collection, which led to 38 k to 76 k+ growth in social.
Ads for kids: Should brands take self-regulation lessons?
In the wake of WHO asking for curbs on marketing of junk foods, brand experts say companies need to proactively monitor advertising messages & media choices, and be clear in communication
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 14, 2023 9:19 AM | 3 min read
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently issued an advisory asking countries to consider exercising mandatory curbs on marketing of foods with high saturated and trans-fats. With rising cases of obesity in children and prediabetes in adolescents, the Department of Consumer Affairs along with the Ministry of Women and Child Development have also been mulling curbs on junk food ads, especially those targeted towards children.
As per WHO, aggressive junk food advertising fuels the spread of non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. The world body has urged the adoption of comprehensive laws that limit the promotion of unhealthy foods, encourage the consumption of healthier foods and foster circumstances where people may make wise dietary decisions.
In June 2022, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) released guidelines on advertising on kids’ channels. “An advertisement for junk foods, including chips, carbonated beverages, and such other snacks and drinks shall not be advertised during a program meant for children or on a channel meant exclusively for children.”
Time to take note?
Considering junk food or the snack category is a major contributor to the advertising and marketing space, we asked industry experts how they intended to communicate effectively while creating awareness among their target audience.
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting said, “During most of the 20th century, tobacco brands advertised freely, till there was incontrovertible evidence of its health hazards. It was only then that increasingly stringent regulations in varying degrees began to be applied to tobacco advertising across the world.”
Brands should start self-regulating, Sinha noted. “With the growth in GDP as well as population, India is quite vulnerable to a large-scale health crisis that is inevitable with the increase in consumption of junk foods, especially among children, who are soft targets and are easily influenced by advertising.”
Agreeing that it is time to take note of the health alarms, Chandramouli Nilakantan, CEO, TRA Research, said, “The first regulations came about 15 years ago when advertisers started targeting kids since they have the pester power. It is high time to put a stop on misleading advertising. The fact of the matter is every brand should have clinical trials to prove that the food does what it claims. It is a welcoming move by the regulator and this is a necessary step.”
What should brands do?
According to Shradha Agarwal, CEO, Grapes, “If the brand is open to say that this is junk, as an audience I am fine because I know what I am feeding my children. But saying incorrect things is wrong. You keep clarity and advertise as much as you want. Cigarettes have warnings on their packets but it is the consumer’s choice the same way brands should also clarify things and let the consumers make a choice.”
“Before the inevitable crackdown, it’ll be a good idea for brands to begin to proactively self-regulate their advertising messages and media choices in a way that avoids targeting minors who tend to be the most impressionable consumers. This will also present them in a good light as responsible corporate citizens. However, that is easier said than done, as it is all about nuances. Also, there is a very fine line between what is safe and acceptable and what is unquestionably unhealthy.”
As for Chandramouli, “Brands should look out for function before form”.
Such measures will help the government, consumers and brands to tell a story without getting into trouble, remarked industry observers.
