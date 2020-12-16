e4m-BBC World News webinar: Experts to discuss ‘Decoding Brand Safety & Sustainability’

In the virtual session, panelists will discuss how advertisers should choose a brand-safe haven for their clients

In today’s webinar, exchange4media Group is curating this panel in collaboration with BBC World News & bbc.com, where industry experts delve into how advertisers should choose a brand-safe haven for their brands. The virtual panel discussion in collaboration with BBC World News will put the spotlight on the topic ‘Decoding Brand Safety & Sustainability’. The webinar will take place today evening, Wednesday, 16th December 2020 at 4 p.m IST.

The eminent speakers that will be on the panel for this webinar are Vivek B Srivatsa, Head-Marketing for Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors Ltd; Rubeena Singh, CEO, Iprospect; Vishal Bhatnagar, Sales Director - South Asia, BBC Global News, and Jayen Mehta, Senior General Manager (Planning and Marketing), Amul (GCMMF). The session chair for this panel will be Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media.

In an era of fake news and misinformation, some media platforms are guilty of infusing toxic content to capture eyeballs and augment their reach. The audience, on the other hand, is fast evolving and beginning to make conscious choices against such toxicity and its propagators. In this environment of drained consumer confidence, eroding brand trust, and the inevitable impression/image spillover, advertisers need to acknowledge the risk. They need to showcase how irreparable damage can harm their associations and brand equity.

Through the course of the discussion, experts will explore and share insights on how advertisers and brands can choose a truly brand-safe haven in today's market scenario.

