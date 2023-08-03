Dyson names Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador for hair care technologies
Through this partnership, Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health
Dyson has named Deepika Padukone as a Hair Care technologies brand ambassador. Through this partnership, Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health, while continuing to drive relevance for Dyson’s technologically advanced styling tools.
Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India said, “We are pleased to partner with Deepika Padukone. Combining cutting-edge engineering and forward-thinking design, Dyson Hair Care technologies have and will continue to revolutionize the way we care for and style our hair. Our association with Deepika will further amplify conversations on versatile, healthy everyday styling suited for all hair types.”
Dyson Hair Care Brand Ambassador Deepika Padukone on her association said, "I’ve always believed that a hairstyle can make or break a look. Dyson's commitment to innovation and focus on delivering advanced technology for healthier hair styling has always resonated with me and I truly believe that this association will inspire people to achieve superior hair styles while also caring for the health of their hair.”
IDMA 2023 jury meet today
The 14th edition of the awards will be held on August 10 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:37 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is back with the Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA), recognising and celebrating the outstanding work done in the digital media space. IDMA 2023 will be held on August 10 in Mumbai in the presence of top industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing industry.
The jury meet for the awards is scheduled for today, August 2. This year, the IDMA jury will be led by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. The India Digital Marketing Awards winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India.
IDMA has eight broad categories, including Web; Mobile and Tablets; Social Media; Search and PPC campaigns, For (SMB) Companies; For Start-Ups Companies; Hall Of Fame Awards and Special awards. These categories are further divided into several sub-categories. Contenders for the awards are curated strictly based on nomination and are not based on entries.
The winners are selected through an extensive selection process. The jury members will independently inspect each entry and rate them based on their respective judging criteria. The event will be powered by ABP News, the Growth Partner is Mobavenue while Radio City is the Co-Partner.
Here’s a detailed list of our jury members:
- Harish Bhat (Jury Chair), Brand Custodian, Tata Sons
- Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media Group & BW Businessworld
- Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group
- Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints
- Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer, Bisleri International
- Anita Kotwani, CEO Media South Asia, Dentsu
- Anupriya Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
- Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group India
- Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network
- B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star
- Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India
- Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer
- Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India
- Kamiya Jani, Founder and Chief Traveling Officer, Curly Tales
- Kavita Chaturvedi, Chief Operating Officer, Snacks Business, ITC
- KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca
- Malini Agarwal, Co-Founder of Good Creator Co., The Good Glamm Group
- Mayank Bathwal, Chief Executive Officer , Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd
- Raj Nayak, Founder & MD, House of Cheer
- Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee
- Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Indian Chef and Entrepreneur
- Saurabh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO-India, Livspace
- Tapan Singhel, Managing Director & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
- Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH Madison World
TechManch 2023: Eminent speakers to discuss the growth and future of digital marketing
At the two-day event, marketers will navigate their way through enormous possibilities, share insights & innovative ideas for the digital era and more
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 8:20 AM | 2 min read
e4m-TechManch, the much-awaited digital marketing conference, is back with its seventh edition this year! The two-day symposium will be held on August 9 and 10 in Mumbai. The one-of-its-kind event will bring together media mavens, brand leaders and marketers under one roof to explore the future of digital marketing and how brands engage with the vivid range of consumers today. The agenda of the event is power-packed with standalone speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions. At TechManch 2023, industry experts will dive into the endless possibilities of emerging digital technologies in advertising and marketing and share insights and discuss the future of the digital era.
The conference will see the coming together of the best minds from the digital marketing sphere and affiliate marketing leader’s companies to discuss a wide range of topics. Our key speakers at TechMach this year include Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP and CEO Satalia; Catherine D. Henry, SVP Web3 & Metaverse strategy, Media Monks; Dr. Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation & Board Member ONDC; Sandip Patel, MD, IBM; Dharmarajan K, Chief Business Officer, Tata CliQ Beauty; Ankush Grover, Co-founder, Rebel Foods; Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group; Geetika Mehta, MD India, Hershey and Karthik Ganesan, Partner, Bain & Company.
At TechManch 2023, marketers will navigate their way through enormous possibilities, share insights & innovative ideas for the digital era and shed light on how emerging technologies would help marketers. This is an exciting opportunity for marketers and brand leaders to network with like-minded people, attain data-driven knowledge, and innovative ideas on performance and ecommerce marketing.
While the Co-Gold partner of the event is Acoustic, Lokal is the Co-Partner Sponsor and Traffic Guard is the Co-Partner.
Philips Avent collaborates with Neha Dhupia for World Breastfeeding Week 2023
As part of collaboration, Freedom to Feed led by Neha Dhupia, will host conversations with celebrities and new moms like Bipasha Basu, Gauahar Khan and Dia Mirza
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:49 PM | 2 min read
On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week 2023, Philips Avent has joined forces with actress and mother, Neha Dhupia, and her parenting initiative, Freedom to Feed.
According to a press release, this collaboration aims to destigmatize conversations around breastfeeding and provide meaningful support to women on their breastfeeding journey. Building on the success of their previous campaigns, Philips Avent is dedicated to empowering new mothers in their breastfeeding journey through the partnership with Neha Dhupia.
As part of this meaningful campaign, 'Freedom to Feed,' led by Neha Dhupia, will host a series of LIVE conversations featuring celebrities and new moms like Bipasha Basu, Gauahar Khan, Dia Mirza, and top Indian influencer and content creator, Masoom Minawala and Deepali Agarwal Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent and lactation consultant Dr. Shagufta Parveen. These conversations will serve to normalize discussions around breastfeeding and provide valuable insights into the challenges and joys that come with motherhood.
The campaign will culminate in a grand gala event in Mumbai on August 7, where distinguished mothers such as Soha Ali Khan, renowned journalist Faye D’Souza, Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat and Philips spokesperson, Deepali Agarwal will join a panel discussion moderated by Neha Dhupia. The event will put the spotlight on the breastfeeding journey of new moms, highlighting the obstacles they face and shedding light on ways to provide them with meaningful support.
Speaking on the initiative, Deepali Agarwal, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "At Philips Avent, we understand that breastfeeding is a pivotal moment in every new mother's life. However, we also acknowledge the challenges and uncertainties that come with it. We are dedicated to placing mothers, babies, and their well-being at the forefront of all our endeavors. Through this initiative, we aim to destigmatize conversations around baby feeding, empowering more mothers to #BreastfeedTheirWay with Philips Avent."
Neha Dhupia, an accomplished actor, and mother of two, shared her excitement about the campaign, saying, "To support and highlight the issues breastfeeding mothers face, I created Freedom to Feed, my own endeavor to support breastfeeding mothers in India. This year, I am thrilled to take the conversation around breastfeeding to more mothers with an incredible panel of inspiring women. Together, we seek to normalize discussions around breastfeeding and parenting. The partnership with Philips Avent, who shares the same belief in supporting the cause of breastfeeding and parenting, makes this initiative truly significant."
Zakir Khan and Pepsi share pro tips to avoid being friendzoned this Friendship Day
The new campaign will be amplified with a marketing plan encompassing digital, social media and influencers
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:03 PM | 3 min read
Ahead of Friendship Day, culture curator brand, PEPSI® is all set to celebrate the week of friendship in an irreverent manner. True to its spirit of being the voice of the generation, Pepsi® has announced an exciting collaboration with stand-up icon and renowned comedian, Zakir Khan. Pepsi®’s witty collaboration with Zakir is aimed at inspiring friends to stand by their buddies and encourage them to “Rise up” from their friendzone situation.
In the campaign, Zakir Khan encourages the youth to be true friends to each other, inspire friends to move on and steer friends away from the dreaded ‘friendzone’ – a zone that the young generation is perpetually escaping. By leveraging the power of technology, friends commenting on Zakir’s post as a cry for help for their friends in ‘friendzone’ will get a personalized message directly in their inbox that can be shared amongst friends as a pro-tip to swear by.
View this post on Instagram
In the video, Zakir Khan is seen bringing his signature comedic flair to empower this young generation with an impactful narration that says, “Yeh jo friendzone hai na, yeh danger zone hai. Isse nikalo, bhaago, aur koi dost fassa hai toh use bachchao. Kyuki doston ki bhi zimmedari hoti hai. Friendzone ke chakkar se you’ve got to Rise Up Baby!”
Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi has captivated the youth of India for decades with its irreverence and is known to rewrite the way people see popular occasions each year. Giving Friendship Day a unique twist and inspire the young generation to rise above friendzone with their friends, we could not have asked for a better fit to this campaign than Zakir, the buddy, the OG Sakht Launda. We are confident that Zakir’s comedic prowess and popularity will speak to the youth directly and encourage them to be there for their friends as they break free from friendzone along with a chilled bottle of Pepsi.”
Zakir Khan commented on his excitement to join Pepsi®, "I am elated to be a part of the iconic Pepsi universe – a brand that has been my friend over the years. This campaign is all about breaking free from the friendzone and owning who you are, and I am thrilled to be the voice of this message. With humor as the driving force, we will celebrate friendship, self-expression, and the beauty of being true to oneself. I hope the audience enjoys the video and is inspired to 'Rise Up, Baby!”
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director (Spiky), Leo Burnett India said, “Often when you are being friend zoned, it’s your friends who can notice it first. This insight seemed really fresh to tap into this Friendship Day for Pepsi. And who better than ‘Sakht Launda’ Zakir Khan to bring this alive. An appeal to all friends, to save their friends from being friend zoned!”
The new campaign will be amplified with a robust marketing plan including digital, social media and influencers. Pepsi® is available in single/multi-serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.
vivo's new ad is an ode to human connections
The new campaign has been conceptualised by FCB India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
vivo released a new brand film that builds on the idea behind vivo’s Brand Purpose - ‘Live the Joy’. The campaign establishes the commitment of the brand to its purpose.
The two-and-a-half-minute video talks about how vivo helps us connect with the ones we love and enables expression of this love through its simplified technology. Thus facilitating the apparently elusive value that we all need in our lives - ‘Joy’. With an aim to connect with consumers across India, the film will be promoted across all digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
Conceptualized by FCB India and brought to life by award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is a montage that revolves around three stories. Even in their seemingly successful lives and high-flying careers, the protagonists find that ultimately, joy is in connecting with their families and loved ones. vivo's role is instrumental in bringing forth the moment of truth for our protagonists and thus helping them choose joy. The film explores this concept and highlights vivo's narrative by touching on the emotional nuances of life, reinforcing vivo's commitment to enhancing joy in lives through its innovative technology.
Speaking on the DVC launch, Geetaj Channana, Head, Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “As a brand whose every action starts from ‘Why’, the ‘Why’ for vivo is our purpose. Our purpose is to ‘Bring joy to all Indians through superior technology and simplified experiences’. Being creators of ubiquitous technology, we believe that it is our responsibility to help nudge people towards finding this joy and through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to invest more time with their families and cherish those precious moments in life.”
Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India said, “Success has become a metric for joy these days. As a society we have started believing that happiness can be bought with money, achieved by hustling, but is that really so? ‘Where joy lives’ is a gentle nudge to those of us who are consumed by our ambition, to take a pause, and try looking for joy closer home because more often than not, that’s where we’ll end up finding it.”
Through this film, vivo aims to help people understand that they need not look too far to look for happiness while they can find it with those whom they love.
Myntra gets Khushi Kapoor & Vedang Raina as faces of FWD
The duo will be seen in a campaign film for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:11 PM | 2 min read
Myntra has announced the onboarding of young actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the new brand ambassadors for FWD. As part of this association, the actors will be seen in a campaign film, playing the role of effortless trendsetters.
Speaking of the onboarding of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as FWD's Brand Ambassadors, Vijay Sharma, Senior Director - Marketing said, “With Myntra FWD, we are building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. We are thrilled to have the young trendsetters - Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina - as the faces of FWD. Their fresh and bold fashion choices, ‘with-it’ attitude, youthful aesthetic and authentic representation of Gen-Z’s fashion expectations make Khushi and Vedang the perfect ambassadors for FWD.”
On her association with FWD, Kapoor, said, “I am super excited to be a part of Myntra FWD and it couldn’t be more fitting as my first-ever brand endorsement. FWD is built on the core principles of freshness, individuality, and trendiness, and these are the tenets that perfectly encapsulate the essence of fashion as I perceive it. Myntra is at the forefront of driving fashion-tech fusion for an immersive shopping experience, and FWD is an extension of that. I look forward to connecting deeper with my fans that share the mutual admiration for all things fashion through this association.”
Adding on, Gen-Z’s poster boy and actor Vedang Raina, said, “Fashion is a relatively simple but a strong way for people to express their true selves. A unique offering like FWD is enabling millions of Zoomers to unlock their personal sense of style, giving them more confidence to be their authentic selves. I am thrilled to join Myntra’s squad of brand ambassadors and look forward to a stellar association where individuality is celebrated.”
Bajaj Capital ropes in DDB Mudra for brand revitalisation
The brand aims to revitalize its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values with the new collaboration
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:17 PM | 2 min read
Bajaj Capital has onboarded ad agency DDB Mudra for its brand revitalisation & campaign. With the partnership, the brand aims to revitalize its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values.
Throughout its storied history, Bajaj Capital has consistently prioritized delivering customized financial solutions and fostering enduring relationships with its clients. Recognising the dynamic nature of the financial landscape and the evolving expectations of consumers, BajajCapital acknowledges the significance of staying ahead of the times and resonating with its target audience. The forthcoming brand refresh campaign, in collaboration with DDB mudra, seeks to redefine Bajaj Capital's identity, messaging and visual representation to forge stronger connections with customers in the contemporary era.
Aabhinna Suresh Khare, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "Brand revitalization for us is about updating our brand's visual identity, messaging, and strategy to align with current market trends and consumer preferences, while still maintaining the brand's established equity and values. We are proud of our legacy spanning 59 years, and we have carried forward a rich heritage. It is crucial for us to evolve and stay ahead in the changing times. As we embark on this transformative brand journey, our aim is to create a compelling brand experience that reflects our experience, expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients. We are delighted to partner with DDB mudra to revitalize our brand identity and establish a more profound connection with our customers. This initiative will enable us to remain faithful to our core values while embracing a new age outlook."
The brand refresh campaign will entail a comprehensive analysis of Bajaj Capital's existing brand assets, including its logo, tagline and visual identity. Collaborating closely with BajajCapital's team, DDB mudra will gain a deep understanding of the brand's business objectives, target audience and unique selling propositions. Drawing upon this knowledge, DDB mudra will develop a refreshed brand strategy that harmonizes with BajajCapital's current vision and resonates strongly with its stakeholders.
The campaign will encompass various marketing channels including digital media, print advertisements, and other communication touchpoints. The unveiling of the refreshed brand identity is anticipated in the coming months.
Ashutosh Sawhney, President : DDB mudra Group, North, said that, "We are honored to partner with BajajCapital as their creative agency partner. BajajCapital carries a very rich & worthy legacy. Our team is committed to delivering a strategic and creative approach that not only puts a shine on this legacy, but also helps reimagine its brand identity in a way that resonates with the modern consumer.”
