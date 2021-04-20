Dream11 urges players to build their dream team in new ad campaign

Dream11’s latest two-pronged campaign by Tilt picks up from where it left last IPL

As the IPL fever kicks in, Dream11 has launched its juggernaut ad campaign in association with Mumbai based Brand & Communications consultancy - Tilt Brand Solutions.

Based on a two-pronged communication strategy, the campaigns - #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai reiterates cricket fans’ love for their favourite sport and #Dream11peDimaag a call-to-action to encourage users to apply their skills to build the best team on the Dream11 App - aiming to captivate and engage the wide audience of the IPL.

There are 12 films in all, six of which are part of the #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai campaign, which takes forward the core idea of the Indian fan’s love for the game of cricket, featuring some of the game’s biggest stars like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. Gully cricket has yet again been used as the canvas to bring to life the passion with which Indians play and love their favourite sport. It also brings to fore the fact that only teams make cricket what it is.

The other 6 films are part of the #Dream11PeDimaag campaign, starring Captain Cool M.S. Dhoni, who urges the viewers to use their “dimaag” on Dream11.

Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports & Dream11, said, “Our partnership with Tilt Brand Solutions has delivered successful and memorable campaigns in the last three years. The 2021 IPL advertising campaign features films that bring together the joy of playing cricket with friends as a team, making it extremely relatable to all cricket fans.”

Commenting on the campaigns, Shriram Iyer, Chief Creative and Content Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions said, “Each year we set out to bring alive Dream11’s mass appeal on the country’s biggest stage while keeping the cricket fan bang in the middle of it all. While our first campaign, #TeamHaiTohMaazaHai brings together the country’s 2 biggest passions – Cricket and Bollywood, our second campaign, #Dream11peDimaag urges fans in a fun way to use their knowledge and intelligence in this game of skill.”

