'Don't hide your headache,' says Saridon in new ad

Saridon, the headache relief solution owned by Bayer Consumer Health division in India, has rolled out a new relaunch campaign, ‘Sar Dard Chupao Nahi, Mitao’ positioning themselves as the first line of defence for relieving headaches.

The genesis of the campaign lies in its category first insight that, young adults today face frequent stress-induced headaches caused by an increase in responsibilities and associated factors like screen time etc. However, they choose to silently suffer from the pain instead of acting on it. Leveraging its iconic five-decade-long legacy, the household staple brand’s campaign appeals to the heroism drive of the resilient young Indians to make Saridon’s innovative triple-action formula their secret ally in finding relief from their headache.

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas the 30-second TVC at a more purposive level, highlights the need for people to release the pressure, stress, tensions, and headaches with the help of Saridon’s one-stop relief mechanism. It features the heartwarming, iconic “Sirf ek Saridon” jingle bringing alive the nostalgia that has resonated with its millions of consumers for decades.

Talking about Saridon, Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Heath India, said, “At Bayer, we are committed to positioning self-care as the topmost priority by making everyday healthcare easily accessible. For over 50 years, consumers all over India have relied on Saridon to fight headaches. We want to motivate people to stop hiding their headache but instead act on it through their trusted ally Saridon. The best moments in life are the ones that are lived pain-free and when one thinks of getting rid of headaches, we want them to think of Sirf Ek Saridon.”

Ritu Mittal, Head - Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health India, said, “India is known to be among the most resilient countries in the world, particularly in today’s times. While this resilience must be applauded and celebrated, we at Bayer believe that in the name of resilience, we must not see putting up with pain as a virtue. With this fresh and contemporary campaign on our iconic brand Saridon, we want to reconnect with young Indians to liberate them from feeling the need to put up a brave face when in pain. The new campaign ‘Sar Dard Chupao Nahi, Mitao’ is rooted in our brand purpose and encourages our consumers to triumph over headaches with Sirf Ek Saridon.”

Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, "We are thrilled to partner with a powerful brand like Saridon for their refreshing relaunch. It is an opportune time especially in context to the current scenario for bringing forth/driving forth such a relevant conversation and solution to tackling issues/concerns rather than suppressing them. The TVC is a creative amalgamation of our innovative & engaging storytelling philosophy alongside Saridon’s rich lineage.”

The integrated campaign will be rolled out across television and new-age digital media and will be actively promoted across the brand’s social media platforms.

