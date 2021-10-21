Lintas Live takes home PR, social media mandate of Bayer India's Saridon, Supradyn

Lintas Live, a digital-first creative PR agency, has won the PR and social media mandates for Bayer India’s iconic brands Saridon and Supradyn after a competitive multi-agency pitch. A robust content-led marketing plan has been devised across functions, leveraging relevant and exciting new-age formats that the target audience enjoys.

On the appointment, Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Health India said, “In our endeavour to steer category towards growth by bringing in new users, we are excited to partner with Lintas Live, an agency which understands the business ask and shares our ethos/belief. Lintas Live’s unique approach focused on creative work along with the amalgamation of strong insight-led planning enabled both brands to reinforce their visibility in the consumer health space.”

On the appointment, Ritu Mittal, Head - Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health India said, “As we embark on a new journey of reinvention for Saridon and Supradyn, we were looking to partner with a forward-thinking agency that understands our vision and demonstrates par excellence capabilities. This is where Lintas Live stood out powered by their unmatched passion, which helped us seal the partnership decision.”

Rooted in its unique LIVE approach, Lintas Live will employ cutting-edge social listening tools for relevant and engaging ‘always-on’ communication. The insight-driven integrated strategy aims to deliver a fresh moment marketing approach for the social platforms of Saridon and Supradyn. It will also leverage eye-opening, topical research findings and collaborations to increase brands’ visibility through PR and impactful content.

Talking about the win, Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live said, “We are honored to partner with Bayer India at such a critical juncture for their prestigious brands Saridon and Supradyn. This is an exciting time to partner with an excellent team focused on a dynamic vision for the company and the Indian consumers. We look forward to deploying our unique approach of LIVE storytelling to achieve disruptive/high impact results for both brands.”

