‘TV is a highly effective & efficient medium for brands aiming for mass reach’
Ritu Mittal, Head – Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health India, talks about Bayer Health’s journey over the years, and more
Ritu Mittal, Head – Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health India talks about Bayer Health’s journey over the years, its innovative marketing strategies for reaching out to the masses and the media mix used to increase the brand’s visibility.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how it has shaped over the years? Also, what innovative marketing strategies do you use to reach out to the masses?
In May 2021, Bayer launched its consumer health division with the aim of democratizing access to healthcare for 1.4 billion Indian consumers. The division began by restaging flagship brands Saridon and Supradyn, making them more relevant to young Indians through contemporary packaging and insight-led campaigns. Using a digital-first approach to marketing, we leveraged cohort-based targeting and AI-based gamified solutions to drive brand awareness and trial. This has resulted in numerous awards and positive consumer feedback. The restaging of Saridon with the campaign 'Sar Dard Chupao Nahi, Mitao’ has led to consistent brand growth for almost two years. The brand's first-ever line extension, Saridon Advance, launched almost a year ago, has also shown promising results.
A 2021 Nutrition Survey commissioned by Bayer revealed that daily diets can only provide up to 70% of key nutrients. In response, we encouraged consumers to complement their diets with Supradyn Daily. This led to consistent share growth for us. We also received feedback from our consumers that they want Supradyn with natural ingredients. And so, we developed a unique nature + science proposition and launched Supradyn Immuno+ containing Tulsi + Haldi to give 100% immunity confidence.
A 2022 skin survey commissioned by Bayer showed that 50% of young women suffering from skin fungal infections still chose to use ineffective solutions like talcum powder. In response, we relaunched the world's number one antifungal brand, Canesten, in India with a fresh, quirky campaign targeting young Indian women and encouraging them to use the right solution for treating rashes instead of using talcum powder. The brand's encouraging start last summer is poised to continue into the upcoming summer season.
Across all campaigns, our approach has been to use innovative ways to connect with consumers. These include, AI-based smile detection, gamification for Saridon, and partnership with Terribly Tiny Tales for connecting via storytelling formats with young Indians suffering from stress and pain. We also ran weather-based targeting for Canesten, and influencer-led campaigns for Supradyn.
Which mediums do you use to increase your brand visibility and why? Can you elaborate on how you allocate your marketing budget across various platforms?
At Bayer Health, we have a digital-first mind-set which recognises the importance of using digital channels to reach and engage with our consumers. By adopting an omnichannel approach, we are able to provide a seamless experience for our consumers across all touchpoints, whether online or offline. While traditional channels like TV enable mass reach, digital channels have provided us with more targeted and efficient ways to engage with our consumers. By leveraging data analytics we have been able to tailor our messaging and sampling to specific audiences, driving greater engagement and conversion rates as a result. Talking of social media in particular, it was proven to be a powerful tool in driving engagement and business for us. We created compelling content to engage with our consumers directly, which has kind of fostered deeper connections with our audience. It has also helped us in building a community around our brands.
In addition to creating a seamless customer experience with a mix of TV, digital and other mediums, it's very important to also recognize the importance of physical stores as a key touch point for consumers. To this end, we have transformed the way our brands are presented in stores, ensuring that they are prominently displayed and easy to find.
TV news is a very popular medium of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
Despite the progression of digital media channels, television remains a highly effective and efficient medium for brands to reach their target consumers, especially when aiming for a large-scale audience. With its wide availability and popularity, television advertising can provide significant mass reach, enabling brands to connect with a diverse range of viewers across various demographics and geographic locations.
I think brands do not have a choice to isolate themselves. And it's not a very simple answer because there is no one universal solution. The media choices that a brand makes will depend on the objective and the kind of consumer, which is different for each brand. Hence, there is no single, universal response for brands. We have a highly effective mechanism in place for everything related to TV and it is designed to ensure efficient reach and engagement with target consumers. As far as news channels are concerned, they are an important component of our strategy at Bayer. However, a specific mix of channels will obviously vary over time, based on a variety of factors including external events like elections, etc. We continuously strive to optimize our strategy to achieve maximum efficiency and effectiveness. The idea is to keep optimising our reach and effectiveness as a brand. And by remaining flexible in our approach to news and other channels, we’re able to stay ahead of the curve.
What is the marketing mix of your brand campaigns? Do you think that post the pandemic, brand messaging and propositions have changed in India?
The pandemic has forced many brands to rethink their messaging and proposition to better align with consumers' changing needs and priorities. By prioritizing health and safety, empathy, flexibility, and purpose-driven messaging, brands can build stronger connections with consumers in a post-pandemic world.
Our brand messaging and propositions were developed during the pandemic based on consumer learnings that are rooted in experiences and insights from their life. Most of these insights are as true today as they were during the pandemic. For instance, our campaign on Saridon ‘Sardard Chupao nahi mitao’ continues to be relevant. While the triggers for stress may change, the insight that resilient Indians hide headaches from their loved ones and the aspect that Saridon is the best go-to-solution for fast relief from a headache remains unchanged.
The nutrition category is one that saw the most ups and downs with Covid waves. Many consumers took to nutrition supplements for the first time in the last 2 years, as they realized the importance of complementing a healthy diet with good quality supplements. The demand for nutritionals that support the immune system and boost strength will stabilize and continue to grow further. We will continue to encourage our consumers to use good health supplements like Supradyn so that they can give their 100% every day. We will continue to stay closely connected with them so that our messaging stays relevant and meaningful to them.
Do you still advertise on news channels? Can you share some insights on how you market your brand on TV?
Yes, of course. We have a highly effective channel mix and strategy that are designed to efficiently reach and engage our target consumers. News channels are an important component of this strategy. While the specific mix of channels may vary over time based on a variety of factors, including external events, we are always focused on optimizing our reach and effectiveness.
Overall, our approach to channel mix is highly data-driven, allowing us to continuously evaluate and optimize our strategy to achieve maximum efficiency and effectiveness. By remaining flexible and adaptable in our approach to news and other channels, we are able to stay ahead of the curve and get the most value for our marketing investments.
This article is Powered By ABP News.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
What marketers want (from MarTech)
Mirum India MarTech Report 2023 provides insights into what marketing decision-makers think about MarTech and where it is headed
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 6, 2023 12:52 PM | 4 min read
While conversations around the importance of MarTech have gained momentum internationally and in India, there were some questions that weren’t being explored enough: are marketers ready for the MarTech revolution? What are their apprehensions? What kind of organizational shifts did they expect MarTech to bring about? It was hard to find a definite source that answered these questions, in a way that made it easy for marketers and their communication partners - agencies like us - to chart out better ways to utilize MarTech solutions. This information gap was our motivation to build the first edition of the MarTech India report a couple of years back. Additionally, as an organization that puts technology at the core of its business, it only seemed fitting to build content that adds to the agile marketing conversation.
With its recently launched third edition, we’re proud to have navigated the questions above and more, to pave a better understanding of the MarTech landscape and MarTech preparedness in India. Having covered pretty much every industry with 200+ marketing decision makers responding to this survey across India and some insightful conversations from a select few marketing leaders, this report is our attempt to answer What Marketers Want (from MarTech).
We believe this is a great insight into what marketing decision-makers think about MarTech and where it is headed. While the report has a whole lot of interesting data points and can be downloaded from www.mirumindia.com, here are a few select insights that give a deeper sense of how the ecosystem is progressing and marketers should not miss.
1. India remains behind global averages when it comes to the percentage of marketing budgets being spent on MarTech, indicating a large headroom for growth
In India, 2 out of 3 respondents spend less than 15% of their marketing budget on MarTech, while globally*, MarTech spends are estimated to be 25.4% of the average marketing budget
*Source: The State of Marketing Budget and Strategy 2022 by Gartner
2. MarTech EXPLORERS emerges as the largest cohort in the Mirum MarTech Quadrant
MarTech EXPLORERS are the organizations that have sometimes, rarely, or never used MarTech tools, but will increase their spending substantially or somewhat in the next three years.
3. MarTech is now expected to drive sales!
While lead generation, customer engagement, and brand building are present in the top four objectives to be achieved using MarTech last year as well as this year, sales enter the top four for the first time this year
4. The organizations who refrain from using MarTech tools cite that the biggest hindrance is being unable to measure ROI, followed by complexity in Implementing or setting up MarTech, and finding the process of choosing MarTech tools too complex
5. CEOs tend to prefer long-term planning over short-term gains
Among respondents, CEOs believe that brand building is their top business objective that MarTech will help drive
6. MarTech HEROES drive effectiveness from a significantly wider range of technologies compared to other cohorts
MarTech HEROES, apart from driving effectiveness from personalization and CRM, are cautiously experimenting with new-age technologies which MarTech STAGNANTS seem to be missing
7. The critical approach taken by CEOs on customer data unification will ensure a significant top-down push for CDP adoption in the immediate future
8. CEOs tend to expect their MarTech team to have a broader set of skills, whereas CMOs tend to prefer some skills far more than others
CEOs follow a more holistic approach to preferred skill sets in the MarTech team, whereas 71% of CMOs cite data and analytics as their most preferred skill in a team
9. Preference for a wide range of skills that marketing decision-makers want in their MarTech team is reflected in their approach for executing marketing campaigns
7 out of 10 respondents prefer some or all their campaign execution with support from an external partner, perhaps because external partners can fill in the skills gap, if any
- With the advent of Web3, and the movement towards a cookie-less world, rethinking marketing strategy is on the cards for most organizations. However, not everybody seems to be prepared for this change
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
mediasmart – Democratising multi-screen brand storytelling programmatically
Nikhil Kumar, Vice President - India, SEA & ME, mediasmart, talks about the company’s journey in India, marketing strategies, challenges in the advertising and marketing industry, and the road ahead
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 5, 2023 9:00 AM | 9 min read
Can you elaborate on mediasmart's journey in India? How have your strategies helped the programmatic advertising platform and its clients brave the pandemic?
mediasmart was already a leading mobile programmatic platform in Spain, having started its operations in 2012. In March 2020, Affle and mediasmart joined forces to help advertisers in India and Southeast Asia. This brought great strategic merit wherein advertisers in this part of the world could now benefit from mediasmart's solutions for proximity marketing and incrementality.
One of the most distinguished solutions that we have brought to Indian advertisers has been around Connected TV (CTV) advertising. While CTV was already a growing phenomenon in the western part of the world, in the Indian ecosystem it was still fairly new. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, audience content consumption changed. This led to increased CTV usage and new consumer behavior. CTV advertising in India quickly adapted to these changes, which is impressive.
When mediasmart launched its cross-screen and Household Sync solution during this time, it further strengthened how advertisers would launch CTV ad campaigns and gave an impetus to the adoption of this format. Brands could now supercharge their CTV ads and sync with ads on other connected devices in the same household, thereby making ads more engaging, effective, and highly relevant by personalizing them for specific audiences in the same household.
Some of our other key solutions have been centered around bridging the gap between the offline and online worlds, which to me, is highly relevant in the current post-pandemic ecosystem. As brands look for ways to drive-in store traffic, mediasmart’s Proximity Marketing and Location-based advertising solutions not only help in increasing brand awareness but also in the incremental lift.
Today, mediasmart operates as one of the leading advertising solutions providers across verticals and geographies with over 800+ clients and has won 24+ awards in Asia alone with multiple platform recognitions, making us a bespoke voice within the programmatic advertising landscape.
What are your views on the growth of CTV in India? How will it benefit brands and advertisers in the long run?
The CTV market in India has been growing at an impressive speed on the back of three key pillars - evolved and highly engaged audiences, household co-viewing across demographics, and discovery to purchase and beyond. The current reach of CTV is around 14-15 million households andwith cheaper internet data rates as well as competitive pricing and availability of Smart TVs, it is poised to reach 25 + million by 2025.
mediasmart’s India CTV 2.0 report released in 2022 unveiled interesting insights into CTV consumption in India, which has emerged as a family viewing phenomenon. Our first-party survey research found that 84% of households have more than 1 person watching CTV and 64% of the respondents claimed to prefer watching CTV together with families. The time spent on CTV viewing increased to 4 hours in 2022, up from 3.5 hours in 2021.
In fact, co-viewing is going to be a key driver for brands to connect with CTV users and make the most of the interactive CTV ads, along with the measurability it brings to a traditional medium like television. The ability to connect the journey from TV to mobile also empowers brands to improve brand recall and create meaningful experiences for the end user. In today’s hyper-connected omnichannel world, it’s important to create experiences that leverage how a single user can be reached across multiple channels and CTV gives advertisers that opportunity to build an efficient channel for omnichannel targeting.
What are the recent initiatives taken up by mediasmart to keep up with evolving consumer behaviours?
mediasmart’s solutions are always committed to offering more value to our advertisers by staying on top of changing consumer behaviors in the digital advertising landscape and responding to the needs of the end customers. As the average user gets more and more connected across devices, our solutions strive to integrate those consumer journeys across screens. Recently, we announced the launch of Digital Out of Home (DOOH) with Audience Sync solution, which is a powerful offering to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds.
On CTV, one of the ways in which we do this is with the household sync technology to reach users across multiple devices within the same household, including mobile, desktop, and CTV. We enable tracking across the user funnel, i.e, from exposure to all the way to user action. This solution enables advertisers to reach a granular audience and deliver consistent messaging, regardless of the device they are using. Another technological innovation we’re bringing to make advertising more appealing and meaningful is by focusing on increasing user awareness of advertisements. Our teams researched user engagement versus ad exposure, and developed methods to improve ad awareness through a feature that helps boost user engagement, and strengthen customer experience, to ultimately improve the ad viewing experience.
Another mediasmart solution helps app marketers tap into CTV’s potential for online advertising and market their apps to the audiences. This helps companies take advantage of CTV’s immense audience reach, building a channel that could bring a lot to the table for app promotion. With this solution, the audience does not need to manually search for the app, rather, app download QR Codes on CTV ads can take viewers from their TV screen to the app store with a quick smartphone scan. They are open to multiple targeting options, such as intent-based targeting, demographic targeting, and geo-fencing. These ads can capture data from each TV scan so you can stay on top of metrics such as unique and overall engagement, scanning location, and scanning device OS. This only means more substantial reach and awareness opportunities for app marketers.
By leveraging these initiatives, we help advertisers achieve their marketing objectives and drive higher volumes with lower CPMs. Our commitment to delivering value-added services makes us a leading demand-side platform, enabling brands to succeed in the evolving digital advertising landscape.
With the growing digital penetration, can you shed some light on the changing digital advertising landscape in brand advertising in India?
The industry has been gradually shifting to more measurable advertising spends and the COVID-19 pandemic played a catalyst, wherein more businesses adopted a digital-first approach/awareness to reach a more targeted & measurable audience impact.
For brand marketers in particular, the focus has surely gone beyond awareness. At present,there seems an equal discourse about the complete funnel impact and its measurement. Marketers are using a full-funnel approach to involve customers at every stage of the customer journey, from awareness to consideration to conversion. Additionally, we might observe a shift away from walled gardens towards more unified, transparent, programmatic-led attribution and implementation channels that are crucial for purchasing, serving, and tracking advertisements.
mediasmart has won several accolades like the MMA Smarties Wins and other recognitions for its exemplary services, can you shed some light on what makes mediasmart the best from the rest?
Innovation has always been at the vanguard of product development at mediasmart. With our cutting-edge technologies, we assist marketers in bridging the gap between their core objectives and the impacts they are looking for.
We are also moving towards a multi-screen audience approach, focusing on reaching the right audience, thereby making it platform/channel agnostic and minimizing ad fatigue/maximizing impact or ROAS.
We specialize in solving complex challenges, such as converting TV exposure to mobile action/intent; mobile exposure to driving store footfalls; layering data and targeting to give the optimal mix; and more. Our solutions are designed to minimize ad spillover and maximize engagement, delivering measurable results for our clients.
We utilized our location intelligence tech and weather-based innovation for Lotus Herbals which delivered phenomenal results. With the KFC campaign, our location precision targeting technology helped identify and engage a high-intent audience which resulted in a significant increase in footfall to the KFC store. Spotify enjoyed significant growth in app downloads and an incremental uplift in all key brand metrics with the help of our proprietary Household Sync technology.
Our tech capabilities like these have enabled us to build success stories across verticals & geographies. We believe in driving impact and thus in the last two years, we are grateful to have won multiple awards & recognitions in key categories like - Programmatic led advertising, Internet of things/connected devices, Mobile advertising excellence for cross-screen, Innovation-led digital campaign etc, to name a few.
What are the biggest challenges you foresee in the advertising and marketing industry in the near future?
Consumers are accessing content across a wide variety of channels and devices. Reaching their target audience is growing harder for marketers as the media landscape becomes more dispersed. A fresh and creative approach to media planning and measurement is required to address this challenge.
As the world transitions to web 3.0, more technologies are developed, and consumers are more conscious of how their data is used. With these technological advancements, transparency and ethics are set to become the benchmark between brands and customers.
The emergence of artificial intelligence and automation will be the other challenge. Brands need to incorporate these technologies into their marketing plans. Along with the creation of new tools and platforms, this will call for a change in knowledge and experience.
The global conditions around the risk of recession are factors that would impact advertising decisions. Marketers must carefully invest in technologies that maximize ROIs, reduce ad wastage, and offer omnichannel solutions for incremental impact. However, on a more promising note, India and Southeast Asia, the CTV trend is surely picking up momentum.
India is poised to reach over 25 mn+ CTV users while markets within South East Asia are also promising double-digit growths on the back of growing OTT consumption. On the other hand, new-age cross-screen advertising technologies are also gaining pace. DOOH Advertising Market is expected to Reach $55.23 Billion by 2030 in the APAC region. Connecting user journeys across screens will therefore be crucial to advertising choices, and companies that fail to do so run the risk of appealing to only one side of the equation. Therefore, at mediasmart, we believe in creating impact by integrating consumer journeys across screens - CTVs to mobile to DOOH & other connected devices.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Think video and think premium. Don’t think platform
Vijay Kunduri, RVP, OTT & CTV, PubMatic, shares critical measures of success for video campaigns
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 5, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
It is widely accepted that online video should be a critical piece of any advertiser’s plan. There is no shortage of studies that point to the importance of online video as a medium for delivering both long term brand-building and short-term sales effects. Widely respected industry academic duo, Les Binet and Peter Field, who advocate the 60:40 rule – that 60% of a media budget should be spent on long term brand building, and 40% on short-term sales activation to achieve long term brand growth, describe online video as ‘the most powerful medium for long-term success.’ But it is important to remember that not all online video is created equal.
As online video consumption continues to grow, there is pressure on advertisers to engage with consumers on a specific platform. User generated content (UGC) has exploded in recent years and social media has traditionally been the go-to for advertisers looking for scale for their video campaigns. However, thinking about platform, rather than thinking about video as medium and focusing on quality content in which an ad is placed, can limit the performance of video campaigns.
Critical measures of success for video campaigns are:
- Viewability – the opportunity to view an ad
- Completion rate – was the ad watched right through to the end to allow for full delivery of brand message?
Advertisers need to think about video spend in relation to these metrics. What was the effective cost of running the campaign? What was the cost to have the video ad completed?
Premium video inventory available on the open web, outside of traditional walled gardens, can offer media buyers a range of benefits including improved viewer engagement at a lower cost.
PubMatic recently published a report that found that premium instream inventory available on the open web significantly outperformed video inventory delivered by a leading global UGC platform across six English speaking markets – the US, UK, Australia, Singapore, India, and the Philippines. In some cases, delivering video completion rates (VCR) that were up to 12 x higher, at a fraction of the cost. Some highlights from the report include:
- In the US, premium online video on the open web delivered an average effective cost per completed view (eCPCV) that was 13x lower than that of a leading UGC platform, while also delivering a VCR that was 4x higher.
- In the UK, premium online video on the open web delivered an average eCPCV that was 27x lower, and a VCR that was 5.5x higher.
- In Australia, premium online video on the open web delivered an average eCPCV that was 60x lower, and a VCR that was 12x higher.
These results highlight the importance of diversifying media budgets to achieve better performance for video campaigns, and the risk of over-exposure to just one platform. So don’t think platform, think about the specific needs of each campaign and identify the best way to access the video inventory that will help deliver that campaign KPI.
To find out more, check out the full report here.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘TV News as a genre has really worked for us’
Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, shares insights about the brand journey and how television news is an effective medium
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 4, 2023 9:03 AM | 7 min read
Against the backdrop of the ‘Guaranteed Returns’ campaign, Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance talks in-depth about the brand journey and how television news is an effective medium for them to reach the right target audience.
What was the idea behind the ‘Guaranteed Returns’ campaign?
If you look at insurance as a financial instrument, it solves two very broad purposes of protection and long-term wealth creation. While everybody is fairly aware about the protection aspect, awareness around protection insurance as an instrument of wealth creation is low given the extremely volatile external environment. We have a situation where banks are failing and the interest rates are heavily fluctuating. We also have a situation where predictability of the markets and therefore the interest rates and the savings rate would fluctuate. It is not so easy to predict all of this. We believe there is definitely a need, from a consumer side, for an instrument which offers guaranteed returns over a longer period of time because, ultimately, insurance is a long-term instrument. That was the thought behind coming up with the product and this campaign.
Which mediums were utilized to market this product and to reach the right target audience?
Our target audience is primarily males within the age group of 25 to 50 years. There are females as well because they actually play a double role in this. Women are influencers with a major say in purchase decision and they are also the primary purchasers. So we are targeting both men and women in the age group that I mentioned. We are actually doing a full 360-degree campaign. We are running the campaign on TV in select markets. We are doing outdoors across the country, and all of this is being supported Digitally. We are also supporting the product through on ground activities at places where our customers are.
Which mediums do you use to effectively target the right audience?? Can you elaborate on how you distribute your advertising budget across various platforms?
Our advertising budget is divided predominantly between three major mediums - TV, Outdoor, and Digital. 40% of it goes towards TV, 40% towards Digital and the remaining 20% towards Outdoor at a broad level.
What are the factors that influence your choice of medium, Digital or TV?
This would be dependent on the purpose of my reach. If the purpose is a product launch, then I would focus on digital; when it is a sales-driven campaign, where I am launching a new product, I am looking at getting certain numbers from that particular product. Therefore, for any campaign which has an immediacy of numbers attached to it, I would go with Digital.
But suppose if I am doing a brand campaign around festivals or around generic protection plans, generic investments or guaranteed plans, my primary medium would be TV because we are not just looking at immediate results but also at building my brand attributes and saliency for a longer period of time.
TV news is one of the popular mediums of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
This will also depend on the brand’s journey and the objective behind the campaign. If the objective is awareness, then there is no better medium than TV currently. TV offers a reach that no other channel can offer at that cost. So, if I look at cost per thousand as a parameter, TV is the most effective medium. But if you want to run a precisely targeted campaign, then Digital is the way to go.
Can you share some insights on how exactly you use TV to market your brand now?
We figure out what our customers are watching and there are two very clear genres which emerge. One is News and the other is Sports which are very relevant for us on TV. Between these two we always have to take a call and we either choose one of them or we look at an optimum mix of the two. We generally decide to go with one. And we have gone ahead with TV News as a genre because what we have observed is that it has really worked well for us.
Sports is highly event driven, and we can use it only during IPL or any other series going on. And so, unlike with news, where I have the flexibility to plan my campaign around my timelines, with sports, I have to plan it around those events.
That’s why we prefer news and within news once we have selected the genre, we then look at the affinity on the basis of which channels are finally selected. After selecting the news channels, we select the time slots where we want to be present. This is actually a clear-cut decision between the budgets we have and the kind of reach we want to get.
Is TV News considered in the marketing mix specifically during slowdowns? What are your views on this?
I do not agree with that. The marketers will go where their customers are. Thankfully there's something or the other always happening in this world which makes the news channels evergreen. Also because of they offer a very interesting viewpoint on mundane affairs. That’s why the news channels have got a huge number of viewers. So, it doesn't matter whether it is a slowdown or not. For us, news will remain a number one priority whenever we have to advertise on TV. I don't agree that marketers tend to go towards news channels only during a slowdown. Marketers will go where the customers are.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how ETLI has strengthened over the years. Also, what are the other innovative marketing strategies ETLI uses to reach masses?
As an 11-year-old company, we are still the youngest life insurance company in the country. We operate in a very crowded marketplace with 24 other players. It is also highly polarized with the market leader having 50% plus market share. It is extremely crowded from a communication perspective also.
When we started our business, we decided to focus on consumer needs only and therefore we began the brand with the positioning ‘Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat’. It was launched in 2012. We went a step further where a couple of our advisors went back to customers in the early stages of business saying that, currently, we don't have a product as per your need, but we have something more and better to offer you.
Over a period of time, what we realized is that this need-based approach became stable, not just for life insurance but also for wealth management. After 6-7 years of ‘Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat’ we decided to move towards our new positioning in which we tried to meet the aspirations of the consumers. That’s when we launched ‘Zindagi Unlimited’. We are into life insurance business and therefore our positioning now is ’Zindagi Unlimited’. At a very broad level, we are into the business of helping customers overcome limitations in their lives. We believe this positioning has found favour with customers as well as with our distributors who are an extremely important part of our business.
This article is Powered By ABP News.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The future of advertising is here: Admattic's new CBO Vibhor Bansal shares his vision
Talks about leadership, technological influence, expansion strategy, and competitive advantages in the market
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 3, 2023 3:28 PM | 3 min read
Admattic has earned its reputation as a distinguished and trustworthy partner in the fiercely competitive ad tech industry by providing exceptional advertising solutions and creating tailor-made approaches for each client.
Vibhor Bansal, the newly appointed Chief Business Officer, joins us to discuss his vision for Admattic, including its leadership, technological influence, expansion strategy, and competitive advantages in the market.
Edited Excerprs
Why did you choose to join Admattic over other companies in the ad tech industry, and what sets Admattic apart from its competitors in your opinion?
I was really impressed by the company's unique approach to advertising and its commitment to creating customized solutions for each client. What makes Admattic stand out from the competition, is our ability to use the right solutions to drive targeted advertising and deliver impactful solutions.
As the new CBO of Admattic, what is your leadership vision for the company, and how do you plan to execute it?
As the new CBO, I'm all about pushing Admattic to the next level! I want us to be experimentative, growth-oriented, and constantly adapting trends, while also staying focused on what matters most: making sure our clients are happy and delivering outstanding results that are beating the industry benchmarks. Our goal is to keep numbers as the foundation of our company decisions.
What kind of technological impact do you see Admattic having on the ad industry, and how is the company staying ahead of the curve in terms of technological innovation?
Admattic is always at the forefront of using cutting-edge technology! We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our services and stay ahead of the competition. Our team has been hard at work developing some novel and out-of-the-box solutions for the ad tech industry.
The future is far more exciting, as greater opportunities await us. We are constantly testing new techniques in the beta stage and will soon be able to show them to the rest of the world.
Admattic has been expanding its reach and services in recent years. What is the strategy behind this expansion, and how do you plan to continue to grow the company in the coming years?
Our primary goal for expansion is to provide clients with integrated marketing services while keeping their needs at the forefront of our work. We intend to continue growing by enhancing our range of services and abilities. Our plan involves extending our reach to additional GCC, European, and SEA countries to better serve clients and partners in those regions.
In a highly competitive ad tech market, what do you believe is Admattic's biggest competitive advantage, and how do you plan to leverage it to stay ahead of the competition?
At Admattic, we know that data is the ultimate key to unlocking the full potential of advertising. Our data-driven approach is what makes us stand out from the crowd and keep ahead of the game. We're all about meeting our clients' expectations, and we know that people want that personal touch when it comes to reaching out to customers, and that's exactly what we deliver.
We're committed to investing in the latest technology and tools, so we can keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of advertising. So if you're looking for a partner who can deliver customized, effective campaigns that get real results, look no further than Admattic!
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Admattic expands into Vietnam, strengthening presence in Southeast Asia
Vietnam was chosen for its seventh office due to the significant number of partners the company has in the country
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 30, 2023 10:21 AM | 3 min read
Admattic, a reliable, publisher-driven, and brand-safe advertising solution provider, has opened its seventh office in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Founded in 2020, Admattic has grown to become a unique and trustworthy partner for both brands and publishers in the ad tech industry.
Admattic's primary focus is leveraging its in-app inventory to deliver the key performance indicators that its clients seek, whether that's driving sales, increasing brand awareness, or improving engagement with their target audience. Today, Admattic has over 150+ clients and works with more than 400+ partners globally.
The company has a strong presence globally, with offices in the USA, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Indonesia, and the UK. Vietnam was chosen for its seventh office due to the significant number of partners the company has in the country. With this, Admattic aims to better serve these partners, expand its reach to brands based in Vietnam, and build stronger relationships with its clients by establishing a physical presence in the country.
Speaking about their new office in Vietnam, Himanshu Pandey, COO, Admattic said, “Our new office in Vietnam marks a significant milestone in Admattic's global expansion strategy. We are excited to establish our presence in such a dynamic market and tap into the immense potential that Vietnam offers. With this new office, we are confident in our ability to serve our clients better and accelerate our growth trajectory as a global leader in the ad tech industry.”
The demand for advertising services in Vietnam has been on the rise, with the industry growing at a rate of 200%. Admattic sees this growth as an opportunity to tap into the growing demand and offer its expertise and solutions to help brands achieve their advertising goals in the country.
Chi Nguyen, Country Head of Admattic (Vietnam), mentions that Vietnam offers incredible opportunities which will help Admattic expand their operations in the region. Nguyen further adds that "Vietnam is a land of incredible potential and opportunity, and we are excited to expand our operations here with Admattic. With our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we look forward to bringing unparalleled value to businesses and consumers alike throughout this vibrant and dynamic country."
From left to right : Nguyen Viet Huy (Head of Demand, Vietnam), Himanshu Pandey (COO, Admattic), Chi Nguyen (Country Head, Vietnam), Xuan Long Dao (Head of Supply, Vietnam)
Admattic's journey so far has been filled with numerous highlights, including onboarding 150+ clients in less than 18 months, launching a global consumer insight tool, and closing successful ad tech events in Dubai, India, UK and beyond.
Buoyed by the huge demand and encouraging response from the clients, Admattic plans to expand its presence in the SEA, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and European markets. It is also working towards venturing into other verticals, such as gaming and the D2C industry, and looks forward to establishing more offices in the future.
In conclusion, Admattic's expansion into Vietnam is a significant move for the company and a testament to its commitment to providing exceptional service to clients in the region. With a strong focus on building trust and delivering results, Admattic is poised for further growth and success in the ad tech industry.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team.)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Consumers in India becoming savvy shoppers amid rising inflation: Criteo Report
The findings of the survey show how inflation has affected the shopping behaviour of Indian consumers
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 30, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Rising inflation has the potential to bring drastic changes in consumer behaviour and spending habits. Criteo, a commerce media company, in its latest report titled 'The Rise of Savvy Shopper Study' has highlighted five major inflation trends that advertisers should consider. The survey conducted with over 1,400 consumers in India states that shoppers are now heading to online platforms in search of best offers for the products they love. The study reveals that 81% of consumers in India are spending more time online searching for the best deals and prices before making a purchase compared to 71% of global shoppers. Moreover, 80% of shoppers are finding products at better rates online than at physical stores as compared to 65% shoppers globally. The report further adds that at present, 77% of shoppers say they shop more online as compared to 57% of global shoppers.
The Criteo report aims to understand how inflation is impacting shopping behaviour and preferences. The study reveals that economic uncertainty and rising costs are creating smarter shoppers who are eager to get the best value for their money without giving up on items they love. It adds that the consumers’ forward-thinking mindset is accelerating some purchases as they are shopping effectively to maximize their spending power. As many as 74% of consumers are believed to get more value for their money by buying essential items like detergent, tissues in bulk while 61% of consumer buy high-value items like appliances, and furniture sooner because prices are going up. Meanwhile, 51% of consumers buy gifts for future holidays or birthdays in advance thinking that the prices may go up while 59% of Indian consumers have cancelled or postponed plans to buy items due to price surge.
According to the findings, consumers are looking out for high-quality products even when prioritising saving money on their purchases. Though saving money is top of mind, shoppers still want great quality products that last long. "Product quality is the most important factor for consumers, outpacing free shipping and discounts/coupons," the report underlined. The study shows that 95% of consumers in India consider product quality when making a purchase, 90% consider free shipping as an added bonus while 89% look for discounts and coupons to get the best deal while making a purchase.
Lastly, the report highlights that shoppers want more from brands than just discounts. 83% of consumers consider loyalty points as a strong motivator to make a purchase, 90% of consumers consider brand values to be the add-on feature while buying a product while 88% want their brands to be eco-friendly.
Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, South APAC, Criteo, said, “The recent inflation has affected the budget of many shoppers. This has given rise to smart shoppers who know how to save their budget by utilizing both online and offline channels and finding the best deals and offers. The study especially suggests the key role of online, as many shoppers spend time doing thorough research before purchasing a product. It is important for marketers to build a strategy that covers every shoppable moment - all touchpoints throughout the customer journey need to provide a seamless and rich shopping experience to customers.”
To know more about the five major inflation trends for advertisers to consider, download the Criteo report here.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube