Disney Star signs 9 sponsors for Asia Cup
Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Amazon Pay, Jindal Panther, My11Circle, MRF, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Wild Stone and Thums Up come on board
Disney Star has signed nine broadcast and digital streaming sponsors for the upcoming Asia Cup.
Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Amazon Pay, Jindal Panther, My11Circle, MRF, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Wild Stone and Thums Up have come on board for the upcoming tournament.
As reported earlier by exchange4media, Disney Star has sought Rs 26 crore for the co-presenting sponsorship on TV and Rs 30 crore for Disney+ Hotstar.
According to industry sources, the associate sponsorship on Star Sports has been priced at Rs 19.66 crore, whereas for the ‘powered by’ sponsorship on Disney+ Hotstar, the broadcaster is seeking Rs 18 crore.
As per the information available with exchange4media, Disney+ Hotstar has three sponsorship tiers-- co-presenting (Rs 30 crore), powered by (Rs 18 crore) and associate sponsorship (Rs 12 crore). The broadcaster is offering an estimated reach of 120-140 million for co-presenting sponsors, 90-100 million for powered by and 60-70 million for associate sponsorship.
A spot buy for 10 seconds has been priced at Rs 25 lakh for the India vs Pakistan matches, while for the non-India matches, the ad rate for 10 second is Rs 2.3 lakh. The India matches plus the final for ODIs has been priced at Rs 17 lakh per 10 seconds.
Asia Cup is scheduled to be held from 30 August, 2023, to September 17, 2023.
FMCG sector needs to incorporate tech in the supply chain: Geetika Mehta
The Managing Director of Hershey's India spoke in detail about retail automation at the e4m Tech Manch conference
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 12:56 PM | 2 min read
Retail automation is revolutionising the FMCG sector, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences. From cashier-less checkouts to personalised recommendations, it's reshaping how we shop and interact with fast-moving consumer goods. To shed more light on ‘retail automation - shaping up the new world of FMCH’, present in a conversation with Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media, at the e4m Techmanch conference held recently in Mumbai was Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey's India.
Mehta opened the session by talking about the steps that she has taken as a leader to win the digital transformation race. According to Mehta, she does not look at it as a race that she has or the brand Hershey’s has to win individually but how as an industry we can all move together where the consumer is moving. She added “How do we harness the potential that digital brings along is a question that we at Hershey's often ask ourselves. We do several things - the first one is basic digital upskilling that is needed for everybody in order to understand this channel better, and the next thing is to earmark the same amount of resources - not in terms of money but also time as leaders.”
Talking about the challenges that the FMCG industry brings and how tech can help solve those, Mehta emphasises that there is always an element of freshness involved with the food FMCG sector and the use of technology in the supply chain can help keep that intact. Additionally, the consumers have migrated and brands have to be where consumers are, and because of that FMGG brands have to be top-of-mind and that is something that tech can solve.
She further shed light on how chocolates are an exponentially growing segment in the FMCG sector, in fact, today the biggest part of Hershey’s turnover comes from chocolates and it is the biggest part of the Hershey portfolio in India. While exponentially growing, they also pose a challenge to manufacturers in terms of melting in a tropical climate such as India’s, technology has helped solve that problem in terms of tracking the data of their mini fridges used in transport.
Infosys onboards tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador
Nadal will represent the brand and its digital innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 4:15 PM | 3 min read
Bandhan Bank hums a new tune for 8th-anniversary celebration
The brand has unveiled a new sonic identity 'Call of Bandhan' composed by Amit Trivedi
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 3:37 PM | 2 min read
Bandhan Bank announced the launch of sonic identity on the occasion of the Bank's eighth-anniversary celebration. This sonic identity, 'Call of Bandhan', has been composed by renowned nationally acclaimed sound designer and renowned music composer, Amit Trivedi.
This musical piece is more than just a tune; it is a melody representative of what Bandhan Bank stands for - empowerment, freedom, inclusivity and warmth. In a world where multiple media with various sensory cues help build recall, Bandhan Bank has added a sonic identity to its brand assets to remind audiences of the brand.
Sharing his thoughts, Amit Trivedi said, "It's a matter of great privilege and honour for me to compose the ‘Call of Bandhan’ which will be a part of Bandhan Bank's identity. I found Bandhan Bank's story very inspiring. With such humble beginnings, today they are among the fastest growing in the country and this transformation is what I have tried to capture through the musical piece. I would urge everyone who likes my music and or appreciates music in general, to listen to it, share it, and live with it… because, well, this really is the Call of Bandhan!"
Apurva Sircar, Head – Marketing, Bandhan Bank, said, "Music has the power to evoke emotions without words. We live in a world where there is an overload of content and brands need to appeal to the audiences quickly by engaging several senses. The ‘Call of Bandhan’ has been composed keeping this objective in mind. We are deep-rooted in India and Indian culture, yet are a modern bank for all. Amit is a magician and he has captured this attribute of the brand very well. I am confident that the ‘Call of Bandhan’ will resonate with audiences and help us create a stronger recall.”
Commenting on the association, Pravin Sutar, Creative Head, Leo Burnett Orchard, Bandhan Bank’s creative partner, said, "It is not every day that one gets to work on an assignment as important and exciting as this one. The key task was identifying what the ‘Call of Bandhan’ needed to capture. For us, it's not just a tune, it's a symphony of empowerment, inclusivity and warmth, the very emotions that Bandhan Bank embodies. I am happy that we worked with an artist like Amit Trivedi who knows the pulse of the Indian music lover."
Gemini Cooking Oil lauds the many identities of a homemaker in new film 'Tai'
The film is based on the story of visionary entrepreneur Meenakshi Walke, popularly known as the ‘Bamboo Lady of India’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 3:31 PM | 3 min read
Gemini Cooking Oil, recognized as the No. 1 quality sunflower oil in India by Consumer Voice, has released a film featuring the story of visionary entrepreneur Meenakshi Walke, popularly known as the ‘Bamboo Lady of India’.
The film, “Tai”, is part of Gemini’s campaign #EkAurPehchaan. It explores Meenakshi Walke's life experiences and the extraordinary path she has carved for herself by overcoming challenges and societal pressures to start her own bamboo venture, which has led to worldwide recognition for her and employment for over a thousand other women.
This film is an endeavor by the Gemini brand to bolster the journey of the ever-evolving homemaker to fulfill her own aspirations. It serves as a testament to the brand's efforts to raise awareness and steadfast dedication in supporting women to hold onto their dreams and ponder within about, “Aaj Kya Banna Chahti Ho”.
The role of the protagonist is played by acclaimed Marathi actress, Vibhavari Deshpande, who beautifully brings Meenakshi’s inspiring story to life on screen. The film also features veteran Marathi film actress Shubhangi Gokhale in the role of Meenakshi’s mother-in-law, highlighting her role in helping Meenakshi realize her true potential.
Commenting on the film, Subin Sivan, Marketing and Insights Leader, Cargill Food Solutions, South Asia said, “We are truly delighted to bring Meenakshi’s story to the world through this campaign. As a brand, our dedication lies in enabling a cultural milieu in which the forward-thinking traditionalist advocates for herself and pursues her passion. Through this film, our intention is to ignite inspiration among homemakers and women nationwide, motivating them to actively pursue their aspirations and once again introspect with the question, Aaj Kya Banna Chahti Ho.”
Talking about the association with Gemini Cooking Oil, Meenakshi Walke said, “I am very excited about this collaboration; it is a huge moment for me. My work recognition will help the millions of women around the world feel more empowered. Gemini Cooking Oil has been doing great work to empower homemakers. I feel honored and hope that I can inspire other women by highlighting my journey through this association.”
Talking about the conceptualisation of the film, George Kovoor, Chief Creative Officer, Wavemaker India, said “Ek Aur Pehechan is a platform conceptualized for Gemini Cooking Oil to own the space of time liberation for women from the kitchen and inspiring them to find their own identity outside of their homes. In season 1, we did a 4-part chat show, hosted by Neena Gupta who interviewed successful mompreneurs. This year we have Tai, a truly inspiring story of Meenakshi Walke. Ek Aur Pehechan, serves as a remarkable testament to understanding multi-format content and creating a content platform that can grow with the brand timelessly. It is a great initiative by the brand to stay ahead of the curve and build brand love and consideration.”
The film premiered recently in August 2023, in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Marathi, where the real and reel artists, Meenakshi Walke and Vibhavari Deshpande participated as contestants on the show.
Cream Centre onboards Yellow as its Creative Agency
The agency will undertake the restaurant's rebranding and refreshing its creative identity
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
Vegetarian chain restaurant Cream Centre has announced its partnership with Yellow, a creative agency, to embark on a journey of rebranding and refreshing its creative identity.
"With a legacy spanning over six decades, Cream Centre a leading chain of vegetarian restaurants has firmly established itself as a household name, synonymous with heartwarming dining experiences and delectable cuisine. Being spearheaded now by Rishi Chona, third generation in the business, the brand as part of his commitment to staying relevant and appealing to a wider audience, Cream Centre has chosen to collaborate with Yellow, a creative agency known for its innovative and contemporary approach to brand communication," said the restaurant.
Shrey Doshi, the Founder of Yellow, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our primary goal is to infuse Cream Centre's brand with a rejuvenated and contemporary spirit. We recognize the importance of honouring the restaurant's existing loyal customers while also connecting with a younger demographic. Our strategy revolves around striking a balance between retaining the brand's core values and giving it a fresh twist that resonates with the evolving preferences of today's generation."
Sanjiv Chona, Cream Centre's founder also shared his perspective on the partnership, saying, "Having been an integral part of the lives of countless patrons, Cream Centre holds a special place in their hearts. We believe that Yellow's creative prowess and strategic insights align perfectly with our vision for the future of the brand. This collaboration is built on a foundation of trust and mutual understanding, and we are excited to see how this partnership will unfold."
As part of this collaboration, Yellow's Design Lead on the project Nikita Roy chimes, "Yellow will be responsible for spearheading the rebranding efforts, conceptualizing a refreshed creative outlook, and devising a cutting-edge brand communication strategy. Our agency's expertise in creating engaging narratives and resonating with diverse audiences positions us as an ideal partner for Cream Centre's transformative journey."
Shubman Gill roped in as ambassador for G-SHOCK India
The association is in line with the brand's endeavour to deepen its connection with Gen Z and Millennials
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 2:23 PM | 2 min read
G-SHOCK India has announced its association with cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador. "This monumental collaboration brings together G-SHOCK's 40 years of relentless dedication to crafting tough and trend-setting timepieces and Shubman Gill's embodiment of the 'spirit of toughness,' encompassing both physical resilience and mental fortitude," said the brand.
"We are delighted to welcome Shubman Gill to the global G-SHOCK family. His inspiring persona and unwavering determination resonate strongly with G-SHOCK's values, making him the perfect embodiment of our 'spirit of toughness.' Together, we aim to empower the youth, encourage them to embrace challenges, and foster an unyielding spirit of never giving up." said Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India.
The unveiling of this partnership features Shubman Gill, donning two iconic G-SHOCK all-black models – GA-2100-1A1DR and DW-5600BB-1DR.
With Shubman Gill as its driving force, G-SHOCK India is geared up to embark on an exciting new chapter, deepening its connection with the Gen Z and Millennials constant pursuit of innovation, style, and unmatched durability.
Talking about the association, Shubman Gill said, "It is an honour to be associated with G-SHOCK, a brand that has set the benchmark for durability and innovation in the world of timekeeping. For a cricketer, time is of utmost value. A well-timed shot can win the game for the team. The focus and resilience that I strive to maintain while at play, resonate with the vision of G-SHOCK, as they cater to the dynamic style range of an ever-flourishing youth consumer base. I hope that this exciting inning with G-SHOCK turns into an unbeatable knock of innovation and excellence, with consumers at the winning end."
‘We are using regional media to reach Bharat’
Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, shares insights on the auto brand's new campaign
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 24, 2023 10:56 AM | 3 min read
Volkswagen India has rolled out its new brand communication ‘You’re in a Volkswagen’, capturing the true emotion of owning a car with the line - ‘For those who are in love with driving, in love with motion’.
The new brand communication captures a 360° perspective emphasizing what it means to drive a Volkswagen. Conceptualized by DDB Mudra Group with media planning by PHD, the new campaign takes a brand-first approach.
We caught up with Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, who spoke about the campaign’s idea and strategy. In its 15 years’ presence in India, the company has worked with DDB as its creative agency right from the beginning. Speaking on long-standing relationships, Gupta said both parties have their space to challenge each other and that’s how they have maintained to keep it going.
“15 years - a relationship by its core nature has its highs and lows. Any relationship, which is only ‘lovey-dovey’, doesn’t work. You have to fight and challenge each other. That is what the strength of the relationship has been. If we don’t like any work of DDB we challenge them, if they don’t like the direction that we are headed, they challenge us. And that’s how a partnership should be, and this has been the backbone of the longevity of the relationship.”
Speaking about the objective behind the film, he said, “In terms of brand awareness, we have reached a certain level with the kind of product portfolio that we offer, and the investments that we are planning to make. But the important thing was how do you drive this awareness into consideration, how do you make sure that the feeling of owning a Volkswagen is translated into customers. Today it is all about ‘jo dikhta hai, vo bikta hai’ but Volkswagen’s inherently values are inbuilt. Safety is not something that you can show through an infotainment system to customers, fun to drive is not something you can communicate through a film, these are things that you feel when you drive a Volkswagen.”
For the campaign, the company has a media plan consisting of a media budget bifurcated between TV, print, digital, OOH, and on-ground events. Gupta told us while digital has become important in recent times other mediums are also very important for them. The media budget is divided in a format where 25-30% on TV, similar in print, similar in digital, and the rest for events, OOH, etc. He said, “2020-2021 were special years, everyone went heavily digital and those were the avenues available. But now it has come back to normal, it cannot be heavily digitally focused. Digital is still very important to generate engagement.”
We asked Gupta about creating a balance between different marketing tactics. “When it comes to a brand, it has to be more content-based, the brand can only stay relevant if the content that you are putting out is relevant. When it comes to translating that entrust into the brand in sales, at the end of the day, we are selling products and services, it has to translate into better ROIs. At the end of the day, you have to have investments in performance marketing or tactical marketing.”
On an increase in auto purchases especially in the heartland, Gupta said, “The so-called Bharat were always aspirational people. In the last five years, they now have the resources and means to have those aspirations and that is why we see brands being present there. Your communication has to reach them. We are using regional media and have developed more touchpoints.”
