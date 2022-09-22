Disney+ Hotstar’s festive offering unlocks endless possibilities for advertisers

It’s time for marketers to fine-tune their media strategies to make the most of the upcoming festive season. Disney+ Hotstar's Festive Sentiment Tracker survey reveals this and more

To say that the festive fervour is all set to grip India would be an understatement. According to the Disney+ Hotstar's Festive Sentiment Tracker survey that gives insights into the Indian customers’ shopping outlook for the upcoming festive season, 87% of consumers felt their spending capacity has improved or remained the same compared to last year – signalling a high propensity to spend during the approaching festivities.

Here are other major findings from the survey:

The survey also revealed that online advertisements would be the largest source of information for products that consumers will buy, followed by TV ads. This makes having an online presence a must-have for all the festive campaigns this year. Also e-commerce will be the preferred mode for festive purchases this year.

Offering marketers with a host of unique insights to fine-tune their media and marketing strategies for the festive season, the results showed that discounts are a major factor that consumers will consider while shopping, and even more so in shopping for gifting and among 30+ consumers.

Download the Disney+ Hotstar festive sentiment tracker survey report here.

Without a doubt, online ads and platforms are all set to become the largest source of information and the preferred destination for festive purchases this year, with ads being the primary source.

In line with the survey findings, Disney+ Hotstar has already started seeing heightened interest by advertisers in e-commerce, apparel, handsets, and the food and beverages categories for its festive offerings.

In a short span, Disney+ Hotstar, India's leading streaming platform, has become the ultimate destination for brands to reach premium, affluent, and highly engaged audiences to establish brand recall and connect with their customers. The platform’s power-packed content line-up is becoming a part of every celebration as the country turns online for their festive shopping needs.

Being a leader in the OTT space, Disney+ Hotstar provides its advertisers with the rare opportunity to reach a highly engaged premium audience in a brand-safe environment. Its wide range of ad formats and sharp targeting options enable advertisers to highly customize their campaigns to best suit their marketing objectives, thus enabling brands to generate high recall and purchase intent.

Disney+ Hotstar delivers a robust offering in regional languages, so brands can plan and reach their target customers by leveraging their wide slate of regional content.

Following the pandemic, industry experts predict that OTT platforms are going to catch the audience's attention and advertiser’s interest to a large extent in terms of ad-led revenue and viewership through fresh entertainment content pieces in this festive season.

OTT platforms have made watching movies affordable, convenient, and available on the go and taking over the theatrical experience in the approaching festive season with a robust slate of content line-up to keep viewers hooked. Gaining popularity this festive season, Disney+ Hotstar is a must-have for all festive campaigns. Disney+ Hotstar is offering users access to the most premium entertainment content while offering custom targeting options across ad formats.

With its industry-first, efficient advertising solutions for paid subscribers and a high monthly unique reach, Disney+ Hotstar’s result-driven festive offerings on entertainment assure excellent return on your money and exceptional all-around impact.

