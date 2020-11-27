DHL partners with Sportskeeda for ISL 2020-21

The Sportskeeda website will now bring the ISL frenzy with comprehensive content and engaging contests across platforms

DHL Express has signed the official sponsorship with Sportskeeda for Indian Super League 2020-21.

The Indian Super League got underway on 20th November 2020 coming as a solace to all the sports fans of the country who were left wanting with a heavy heart since they bid farewell to a sensational season of the Indian Premier League. With the addition of new teams and an absence of any home-ground advantage, owing to the bio-bubble venue, this season promises to be one of unpredictability that will leave fans electrified and get them cheering again.

Sportskeeda, brought the latest sports news, expert analysis, and much more to users during the IPL season, receiving over 102 million unique users and 1.8 billion ad impressions on its website from 19th September 2020 to 10th November 2020. The Sportskeeda website will now bring the ISL frenzy to its users yet again, with comprehensive content and engaging contests across platforms.

Sportkeeda’s impactful and design-led ad properties customized for DHL Express, for instance, are tailored to be an interactive and aesthetically pleasing experience for the users, while effectively delivering the brand’s communication. This lies in line with DHL Express, whose wide range of express services, along with shipping and tracking solutions makes shipping online a seamless and delightful experience.

Apart from this, Sportskeeda and DHL Express intend to run a series of contests across various social media platforms throughout the duration of ISL 2020-21, aimed at engaging the audience while simultaneously keeping them informed and entertained, with the victors being announced every week and receiving accolades from DHL Express.

“We are delighted to announce our 6th consecutive association with the ISL this season. To DHL, the ISL represents our core brand values of passion, speed, teamwork, and a can-do spirit. And we are pleased to be working with the team at Sportskeeda to curate engaging content in innovative formats. I am certain, through this engagement, we will be able to build resonance with millions of viewers across the nation,” said Sandeep Juneja, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, DHL Express India.

Speaking on this, Ajay Pratap Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Sportskeeda said, "DHL has been one of our premium partners when it comes to advertising during the ISL. Our team has worked very closely with the DHL India team to chalk out an effective plan focused on maximizing user engagement. We look forward to delivering an engaging campaign."

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.