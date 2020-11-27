DHL Express enters 6th year of association with Hero Indian Super League

DHL Express has announced its partnership with the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) for the ongoing season. This marks the 6th consecutive year of its partnership as ‘Associate Sponsor’.

Like in previous years, DHL will deliver the match ball for all 115 games of the season. This time - for the first time - the ball delivery will happen via drones and remote-controlled cars. The ‘DHL Winning Pass’ award will also be conferred to the player with the best assists towards scoring goals.

DHL Express brand will be visible with various assets:

a) TVC included during live and non-live match broadcasts

b) In-stadia LED perimeter branding

c) Camera carpet near the goal post

d) Post-match felicitation of winners



Commenting on the partnership, RS Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express India, said, “Our association with the Indian Super League is in its 6th year and is especially significant this year, as it is the first live sports event in the country post lockdown. We expect to connect with our customers with digital-led initiatives and create some thrilling moments."

ISL has seen an upswing in viewership. DHL Express expects to tap into 169 million viewers expected during this season.

"Over the years, football has grown as a sport within the country. Our association too - in its 6th year - has brought in a professional approach to the sport. We have put together some exciting contests and engagements for fans and customers. We look forward to another great season," said Sandeep Juneja, VP Sales and Marketing, DHL Express.

The company’s association with ISL is part of its global support for the sport given the shared spirit of speed, passion, teamwork and a can-do spirit. DHL supports some of the world’s biggest sports events such as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, ESL One and German Football Association (DFB). It also sponsors first-class football clubs such as Manchester United and FC Bayern Munich.