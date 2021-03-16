Dhara makes a case for adopting good health practices in new campaign

The new campaign, introduced in 14 markets of the brand, entails two new TVCs and is spread across print, radio and digital mediums

Dhara has rolled out its new campaign – ‘Rishton Ki Sehat’ that manifests the importance of looking after the general well-being of one’s family by adopting good health practices. With its new campaign, the brand aims to build upon its brand proposition of Zara Sa Badlaav Banaye Life Behtar. The multi-lingual campaign has been introduced in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Dhara’s new campaign, introduced in 14 markets of the brand, entails 2 new TVCs and is spread across print, radio and digital mediums including Dhara’s social media pages – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The TVCs are aimed towards the brand’s target group consuming content across varied channels including general entertainment, news, movies, and regional channels. The TVCs can be viewed at:

In addition, Dhara has associated with Chef Ajay Chopra, an acclaimed culinarian, for an exclusive web-series. The 5-episode web-series – Cooking Stories – is live on social media pages of the brand. In the videos, Chef Ajay Chopra talks on the importance of relationships and health, in line with the brands campaign ‘Rishton Ki Sehat’ and cooks delightful delicacies such as Luchi Dum Aloo, Vada Pav Spring Roll, Jalebi Sticks, Sai Bhaji Meal and Gujiyas using Dhara’s wide range of cooking oils. The duration of the entire campaign is 4 weeks.

The 5-episode web-series can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwGdRU080wNSZiPjYZnPnnONmaBZuyMko

Talking about the new campaign, Dinesh Agrawal, Business Head – Dhara, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., said “We started about bringing in a change with a ground-breaking campaign in 2018, when we urged consumers to use oil in moderation and since then we have continued with our campaign under the overall brand position of Zara Sa Badlaav Banaye Life Behtar. The last year saw a reshuffling of household responsibilities and almost everyone embraced two important things – family relationships and health. Through #RishtonKiSehat, we aim to promote healthy living and further strengthen the bond of relations within the family by changing the eating habits as well as by breaking the societal stereotypes and bring a change for a longer and larger health benefits.”

“A bit of change helps in making our lives better; be it a small change in eating habits to encourage healthy living or a change of roles in a household to have a sustainable life.” Agrawal added.

