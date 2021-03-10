Deepika Padukone roped in by OZiva to promote plant-based nutrition

Plant-based nutrition brand OZiva announced that it has signed internationally acclaimed actor Deepika Padukone to steer forward the health and fitness revolution across the country. Besides being touted as one of the most talented and successful actresses, Padukone is also known for her dedication towards fitness and mental wellbeing. The brand’s philosophy of ‘har tarah se a better you’ resonates well with the actor who has been extremely vocal about balancing physical and mental health.

“We started OZiva with the aim of touching millions of lives and enabling them to lead a healthier, fitter and better life with clean, plant-based nutrition. For us, it’s about creating a more inclusive and encouraging outlook towards overall wellbeing, by rewriting the traditional definition of fitness. We are extremely happy to have Deepika Padukone come on board on this journey with us and be a part of the OZiva family. She is the perfect embodiment of our values of striving to be better in every way and adopting a holistic approach towards overall health, physically & mentally”, said Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva.

“I’ve always believed that fitness is far more than just one’s physical appearance. It is about balancing the mind, body and soul. It is about being fit physically, mentally and emotionally. It is also about making better choices every day; which eventually allows us to become a better version of ourselves. OZiva’s products and philosophy both come from the same school of thought; something I absolutely relate to.” said Ms. Deepika Padukone.

The brand believes that fitness is multidimensional and one needs to always view it holistically rather than in parts. It is important to have clean nutrition along with maintaining physical health and mental wellbeing.

OZiva was recently in the news for being the first nutrition brand in India to be certified clean and receive the Purity Award and Pesticide Free certificate from the US-based Clean Label Project. This was a major milestone for any Indian brand to be achieving a global recognition & raising the benchmark for purity in India

Deepika Padukone’s monumental signing is the next pivotal step in OZiva’s efforts to spearhead a national health revolution.

