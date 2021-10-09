Deepika Padukone flaunts Levi's capsule collection in new spot

Levi’s®️ announces the launch of its collaboration with brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone. Levi’s®️ x Deepika Padukone is a collection that defines Padukone's sensibility and authentic style.

“The endeavour with my first-ever collaboration with Levi’s®️ was for it to be an authentic representation of my personal style. And I believe we’ve been able to stay true to that vision.” said Padukone.

The collaboration brings Padukone’s ultra-casual style to life through long varsity jackets, co-ord sweatsuits, crop-tops & bralettes. You will also see edgy faux leather pants and an all-denim jumpsuit. It also features modern & updated interpretations of Levi’s®️ denims, with new on-trend 70’s-inspired high waist jeans and cut & sew wide leg silhouettes to be paired with extra-long or cropped trucker jackets.a range of oversized shirts, soft romantic tops with organza sleeves, easy graphic t-shirts and elevated sweatshirts. Overall, the collection features quintessential pieces that will stand out in any wardrobe.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Deepika Padukone’s first collaboration as brand ambassador for Levi’s®️ is so iconic yet personal. Levi’s®️ has always believed in ‘authentic self-expression’ and the collaboration is just that. We wanted to work with Deepika because of her iconic sense of style and its influence on consumers. Her understanding of colours, fabrics and silhouettes is unique and extremely individual. With this collaboration we see the inclusion of newer fabrics, finishes and fits. The introduction of athleisure pieces, faux leather pants, long varsity jackets and even the oversized shirts are a way for us to explore unknown textile territories and also relate to a newer fashion consumer.” Sanjeev Mohanty, SVP & MD- South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Levi’s®️

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)