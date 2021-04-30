Dance With Madhuri to keep audiences entertained with #UnitedByDance initiative

With the ongoing crisis that we are all facing because of Covid 19, Dance With Madhuri has a unique idea to keep audiences occupied and entertained from the safety of their homes. The month-long campaign titled ‘#UnitedByDance’ aims at spreading positivity, health & mental wellness, and social happiness through dance.

The campaign kickstarted on the occasion of International Dance Day on 29th April 2021, will feature new classes & LIVE sessions available for free every week. Dance enthusiasts will have the opportunity to dabble with new dance forms, learn choreographies and participate in LIVE interactive masterclasses from the experts. There’s also a #UnitedByDance contest being hosted as part of this initiative where every week winners will win 3 annual subscriptions for DWM and a chance to get featured on DWM.

That’s not all, the icing on the cake is that dance learners & enthusiasts will have the chance to attend the much-awaited master class from the dance diva Madhuri Dixit herself.

The initiative will not only feature choreographers from India but also from different countries like the USA, Singapore, UAE, Mauritius and more, who are doing great work in their own niche specialties. For example - Anjali Sengupta from Australia who is a dance & creative arts therapist and Valerie Medard who is a Kuchipudi dancer from Mauritius will host masterclasses. Joining them will be Savio Barnes, Rujuta Vaidya, Aishwarya Radhakrishnan & other DWM choreographers. It will be a great mix of world-class experts that dance enthusiasts will get to learn a lot from.

Commenting on the same Madhuri Dixit said, "The '#UnitedByDance' campaign aims at spreading positivity, social happiness, and mental and physical wellness through dance, from the sanctity of everyone’s homes.”

Staying home is the only option right now and Madhuri Dixit and DWM are trying to help people make the best of the situation. So, take a chance and shake a leg online, safe and sound at home with Dance with Madhuri, DWM.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)