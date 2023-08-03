Daikin India Chairman & MD K J Jawa to be keynote speaker at BW Festival of Marketing
The theme of the two-day event is ‘An Industry in Transition’
BW Businessworld is set to host the highly-anticipated 'Festival of Marketing', a grand gathering of marketing professionals, industry leaders, and visionaries, promising an extraordinary experience.
The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. It will offer a forum with powerful panel sessions, keynote sessions from industry experts and two back-to-back awards, namely, BW Marketing World’s ‘40Under40’ and ‘Top 100 Marketers’, who understand consumer insights and strategies, bringing the finest growth for their brand and businesses.
On August 19th, 2023, The Imperial in New Delhi will witness an insightful Day 2 of the event, focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition.' This day's discussions will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and from the marketer's control room to the broader corporate strategy. The transformation experienced by marketing leaders is reshaping the landscape for businesses on a grand scale, making it a pivotal subject for exploration and understanding during the event.
K.J. Jawa, Chairman & MD of Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan, has been invited as the keynote speaker for a prestigious ‘Festival of Marketing’ event.
Jawa's extensive expertise in the air conditioning industry makes him a valuable addition to the festival, and attendees are eager to gain insights from his remarkable journey and success in positioning Daikin India as a market leader.
Over the past two decades, Jawa's leadership within Daikin India has been exceptional, propelling the company's growth and making it a preferred choice among consumers and businesses.
Under his guidance, Daikin India has witnessed remarkable expansion, strategic initiatives, and the introduction of innovative products tailored to the Indian market. As a Member of the Board at Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, Jawa plays a pivotal role in aligning the Indian operations with the global strategy of the Daikin Group, contributing to its worldwide success.
Jawa's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned him admiration within the industry. His ability to navigate challenges and embrace opportunities has been instrumental in driving Daikin India's growth and success.
The company continues to revolutionize the air conditioning industry with cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly products, and a strong focus on customer needs, all guided by Jawa's leadership and vision.
The Festival of Marketing will also feature other industry experts, including Amit Tiwari, Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre at TCS; Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bombay Shaving Company; Ajay Dang, President, Head Marketing at UltraTech Cement; Nitin Saini, CMO of Mondelez International, and more. Their presence adds to the prestige of the event, promising a dynamic and enlightening experience for all attendees.
Philips Avent collaborates with Neha Dhupia for World Breastfeeding Week 2023
As part of collaboration, Freedom to Feed led by Neha Dhupia, will host conversations with celebrities and new moms like Bipasha Basu, Gauahar Khan and Dia Mirza
On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week 2023, Philips Avent has joined forces with actress and mother, Neha Dhupia, and her parenting initiative, Freedom to Feed.
According to a press release, this collaboration aims to destigmatize conversations around breastfeeding and provide meaningful support to women on their breastfeeding journey. Building on the success of their previous campaigns, Philips Avent is dedicated to empowering new mothers in their breastfeeding journey through the partnership with Neha Dhupia.
As part of this meaningful campaign, 'Freedom to Feed,' led by Neha Dhupia, will host a series of LIVE conversations featuring celebrities and new moms like Bipasha Basu, Gauahar Khan, Dia Mirza, and top Indian influencer and content creator, Masoom Minawala and Deepali Agarwal Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent and lactation consultant Dr. Shagufta Parveen. These conversations will serve to normalize discussions around breastfeeding and provide valuable insights into the challenges and joys that come with motherhood.
The campaign will culminate in a grand gala event in Mumbai on August 7, where distinguished mothers such as Soha Ali Khan, renowned journalist Faye D’Souza, Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat and Philips spokesperson, Deepali Agarwal will join a panel discussion moderated by Neha Dhupia. The event will put the spotlight on the breastfeeding journey of new moms, highlighting the obstacles they face and shedding light on ways to provide them with meaningful support.
Speaking on the initiative, Deepali Agarwal, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "At Philips Avent, we understand that breastfeeding is a pivotal moment in every new mother's life. However, we also acknowledge the challenges and uncertainties that come with it. We are dedicated to placing mothers, babies, and their well-being at the forefront of all our endeavors. Through this initiative, we aim to destigmatize conversations around baby feeding, empowering more mothers to #BreastfeedTheirWay with Philips Avent."
Neha Dhupia, an accomplished actor, and mother of two, shared her excitement about the campaign, saying, "To support and highlight the issues breastfeeding mothers face, I created Freedom to Feed, my own endeavor to support breastfeeding mothers in India. This year, I am thrilled to take the conversation around breastfeeding to more mothers with an incredible panel of inspiring women. Together, we seek to normalize discussions around breastfeeding and parenting. The partnership with Philips Avent, who shares the same belief in supporting the cause of breastfeeding and parenting, makes this initiative truly significant."
Zakir Khan and Pepsi share pro tips to avoid being friendzoned this Friendship Day
The new campaign will be amplified with a marketing plan encompassing digital, social media and influencers
Ahead of Friendship Day, culture curator brand, PEPSI® is all set to celebrate the week of friendship in an irreverent manner. True to its spirit of being the voice of the generation, Pepsi® has announced an exciting collaboration with stand-up icon and renowned comedian, Zakir Khan. Pepsi®’s witty collaboration with Zakir is aimed at inspiring friends to stand by their buddies and encourage them to “Rise up” from their friendzone situation.
In the campaign, Zakir Khan encourages the youth to be true friends to each other, inspire friends to move on and steer friends away from the dreaded ‘friendzone’ – a zone that the young generation is perpetually escaping. By leveraging the power of technology, friends commenting on Zakir’s post as a cry for help for their friends in ‘friendzone’ will get a personalized message directly in their inbox that can be shared amongst friends as a pro-tip to swear by.
View this post on Instagram
In the video, Zakir Khan is seen bringing his signature comedic flair to empower this young generation with an impactful narration that says, “Yeh jo friendzone hai na, yeh danger zone hai. Isse nikalo, bhaago, aur koi dost fassa hai toh use bachchao. Kyuki doston ki bhi zimmedari hoti hai. Friendzone ke chakkar se you’ve got to Rise Up Baby!”
Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi has captivated the youth of India for decades with its irreverence and is known to rewrite the way people see popular occasions each year. Giving Friendship Day a unique twist and inspire the young generation to rise above friendzone with their friends, we could not have asked for a better fit to this campaign than Zakir, the buddy, the OG Sakht Launda. We are confident that Zakir’s comedic prowess and popularity will speak to the youth directly and encourage them to be there for their friends as they break free from friendzone along with a chilled bottle of Pepsi.”
Zakir Khan commented on his excitement to join Pepsi®, "I am elated to be a part of the iconic Pepsi universe – a brand that has been my friend over the years. This campaign is all about breaking free from the friendzone and owning who you are, and I am thrilled to be the voice of this message. With humor as the driving force, we will celebrate friendship, self-expression, and the beauty of being true to oneself. I hope the audience enjoys the video and is inspired to 'Rise Up, Baby!”
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director (Spiky), Leo Burnett India said, “Often when you are being friend zoned, it’s your friends who can notice it first. This insight seemed really fresh to tap into this Friendship Day for Pepsi. And who better than ‘Sakht Launda’ Zakir Khan to bring this alive. An appeal to all friends, to save their friends from being friend zoned!”
The new campaign will be amplified with a robust marketing plan including digital, social media and influencers. Pepsi® is available in single/multi-serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.
vivo's new ad is an ode to human connections
The new campaign has been conceptualised by FCB India
vivo released a new brand film that builds on the idea behind vivo’s Brand Purpose - ‘Live the Joy’. The campaign establishes the commitment of the brand to its purpose.
The two-and-a-half-minute video talks about how vivo helps us connect with the ones we love and enables expression of this love through its simplified technology. Thus facilitating the apparently elusive value that we all need in our lives - ‘Joy’. With an aim to connect with consumers across India, the film will be promoted across all digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
Conceptualized by FCB India and brought to life by award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is a montage that revolves around three stories. Even in their seemingly successful lives and high-flying careers, the protagonists find that ultimately, joy is in connecting with their families and loved ones. vivo's role is instrumental in bringing forth the moment of truth for our protagonists and thus helping them choose joy. The film explores this concept and highlights vivo's narrative by touching on the emotional nuances of life, reinforcing vivo's commitment to enhancing joy in lives through its innovative technology.
Speaking on the DVC launch, Geetaj Channana, Head, Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “As a brand whose every action starts from ‘Why’, the ‘Why’ for vivo is our purpose. Our purpose is to ‘Bring joy to all Indians through superior technology and simplified experiences’. Being creators of ubiquitous technology, we believe that it is our responsibility to help nudge people towards finding this joy and through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to invest more time with their families and cherish those precious moments in life.”
Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India said, “Success has become a metric for joy these days. As a society we have started believing that happiness can be bought with money, achieved by hustling, but is that really so? ‘Where joy lives’ is a gentle nudge to those of us who are consumed by our ambition, to take a pause, and try looking for joy closer home because more often than not, that’s where we’ll end up finding it.”
Through this film, vivo aims to help people understand that they need not look too far to look for happiness while they can find it with those whom they love.
Myntra gets Khushi Kapoor & Vedang Raina as faces of FWD
The duo will be seen in a campaign film for the brand
Myntra has announced the onboarding of young actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the new brand ambassadors for FWD. As part of this association, the actors will be seen in a campaign film, playing the role of effortless trendsetters.
Speaking of the onboarding of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as FWD's Brand Ambassadors, Vijay Sharma, Senior Director - Marketing said, “With Myntra FWD, we are building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. We are thrilled to have the young trendsetters - Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina - as the faces of FWD. Their fresh and bold fashion choices, ‘with-it’ attitude, youthful aesthetic and authentic representation of Gen-Z’s fashion expectations make Khushi and Vedang the perfect ambassadors for FWD.”
On her association with FWD, Kapoor, said, “I am super excited to be a part of Myntra FWD and it couldn’t be more fitting as my first-ever brand endorsement. FWD is built on the core principles of freshness, individuality, and trendiness, and these are the tenets that perfectly encapsulate the essence of fashion as I perceive it. Myntra is at the forefront of driving fashion-tech fusion for an immersive shopping experience, and FWD is an extension of that. I look forward to connecting deeper with my fans that share the mutual admiration for all things fashion through this association.”
Adding on, Gen-Z’s poster boy and actor Vedang Raina, said, “Fashion is a relatively simple but a strong way for people to express their true selves. A unique offering like FWD is enabling millions of Zoomers to unlock their personal sense of style, giving them more confidence to be their authentic selves. I am thrilled to join Myntra’s squad of brand ambassadors and look forward to a stellar association where individuality is celebrated.”
Bajaj Capital ropes in DDB Mudra for brand revitalisation
The brand aims to revitalize its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values with the new collaboration
Bajaj Capital has onboarded ad agency DDB Mudra for its brand revitalisation & campaign. With the partnership, the brand aims to revitalize its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values.
Throughout its storied history, Bajaj Capital has consistently prioritized delivering customized financial solutions and fostering enduring relationships with its clients. Recognising the dynamic nature of the financial landscape and the evolving expectations of consumers, BajajCapital acknowledges the significance of staying ahead of the times and resonating with its target audience. The forthcoming brand refresh campaign, in collaboration with DDB mudra, seeks to redefine Bajaj Capital's identity, messaging and visual representation to forge stronger connections with customers in the contemporary era.
Aabhinna Suresh Khare, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "Brand revitalization for us is about updating our brand's visual identity, messaging, and strategy to align with current market trends and consumer preferences, while still maintaining the brand's established equity and values. We are proud of our legacy spanning 59 years, and we have carried forward a rich heritage. It is crucial for us to evolve and stay ahead in the changing times. As we embark on this transformative brand journey, our aim is to create a compelling brand experience that reflects our experience, expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients. We are delighted to partner with DDB mudra to revitalize our brand identity and establish a more profound connection with our customers. This initiative will enable us to remain faithful to our core values while embracing a new age outlook."
The brand refresh campaign will entail a comprehensive analysis of Bajaj Capital's existing brand assets, including its logo, tagline and visual identity. Collaborating closely with BajajCapital's team, DDB mudra will gain a deep understanding of the brand's business objectives, target audience and unique selling propositions. Drawing upon this knowledge, DDB mudra will develop a refreshed brand strategy that harmonizes with BajajCapital's current vision and resonates strongly with its stakeholders.
The campaign will encompass various marketing channels including digital media, print advertisements, and other communication touchpoints. The unveiling of the refreshed brand identity is anticipated in the coming months.
Ashutosh Sawhney, President : DDB mudra Group, North, said that, "We are honored to partner with BajajCapital as their creative agency partner. BajajCapital carries a very rich & worthy legacy. Our team is committed to delivering a strategic and creative approach that not only puts a shine on this legacy, but also helps reimagine its brand identity in a way that resonates with the modern consumer.”
BW Disrupt's Techtors 2023 recognizes innovative tech startups redefining industries
Highlighting startups' exceptional technology-driven solutions addressing critical issues, BW Disrupt successfully hosted the fifth edition of Techtors
The pervasive integration of technology into every facet of our lives has become a seamless reality, each aspect forging its distinct path. Given this trajectory, it is evident that in the future, technology will become indispensable in nearly all human endeavors.
Recognizing the pivotal role of tech-based startups in the startup ecosystem, BW Disrupt successfully hosted the fifth edition of Techtors on July 27, 2023, in New Delhi, India.
With its fifth edition, Techtors focused on recognizing disruptive technologies tailored to cater to specific demographics. The event witnessed a remarkable flow of nominations spanning various sectors, highlighting their exceptional technology-driven solutions addressing critical issues.
The Jury Panel and Evaluations
The BW Techtors 2023 included of an esteemed jury panel namely Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor; Ankit Agarwal, Director for Venture Debt, Lighthouse Canton; Sudhir Rao, Managing director, India Celesta Capital and Chirag Bhatia, AVP, Trifecta Capital.
Techtors received an impressive number of over 50 entries. After further consideration in the second round of deliberation, 20 nominees were shortlisted and given the opportunity to present their innovations before the esteemed jury panel.
The nominations underwent a meticulous multi-tier screening and shortlisting process to ensure that the most deserving winners were selected. The jury evaluated the entries based on specific parameters, including the uniqueness of the tech service/product, its current market value, the potential for growth, and its appeal to customers up to the present moment.
The Winners
The winners of BW Techtors 2023 were announced at a gala event. The names of the awardees included of Anirvan Chatterjee, CEO, Haystack Analytics for Universal Infectious Disease Test (Universal ID); Manish Gupta,Co-founder, Rezo.ai for Auto Engage and Auto Analyse; Vikas Jain, CEO, Acviss for Certify; Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO,
5C Network for Prodigi; Madhusudan K, Stockgro for Stockgro; Shub Bhowmick, Co-founder & CEO, Tredence Analytics solutions for Customer COSMOS; Raja Debnath, CEO, Veefin for Veefin SCF; Rohit Arora, Co-founder & CEO, Biz2credit for NBFC in a Box; Gaurav Jalan, Co-founder & CEO, mPokket for Customer Onboarding Platform; Satya Prabhakar, Co-founder & CEO, Sulekha.com for ProManage.biz and Ankit Agarwal, InsuranceDekho tech stack for InsuranceDekho tech stack.
BW Disrupt
BW Disrupt covers daily updates of the startup world, funding news, opinions from industry captains, exclusive interactions with founders and growth stories of startups contributing towards the Indian economy. The website also includes feature stories around innovation-driven disruptions which can inspire others to take up entrepreneurship. BW Disrupt provides assistance to young aspiring entrepreneurs to connect them with investors, giving them an opportunity to interact with leaders of the corporate world as well.
BW Disrupt WESA 2023 recognises outstanding women entrepreneurs making waves
With its fifth edition, The Women Entrepreneur Summit and Awards aims to acknowledge and honour women leaders who are making significant contributions across diverse industries
Women's representation in the startup ecosystem has been a longstanding concern, and the Indian startup landscape is no exception. Encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship is crucial for fostering diversity and innovation in the industry.
To celebrate the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs who have established successful ventures and served as inspirations for others, BW Disrupt successfully organised its fifth edition of WESA on July 27, 2023, in New Delhi, India
With its fifth edition, The Women Entrepreneur Summit and Awards aims to acknowledge and honour women leaders who are making significant contributions across diverse industries.
The Jury Panel & Screening Process
The BW WESA 2023 included of an esteemed jury panel such as Rema Subramanian, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Ankur Capital; Bhuvana Ravi, Director, Drishya Education; Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, Indiqube; Vaishali Sinha Nigam, Co-founder and Chairperson Sustainability ReNew and Chirag Shah, Senior Vice President, Blacksoil.
WESA received a total of over 100 entries, which after evaluating resulted in a shortlist of over 55 nominations after the first screening round. Following this, the selected nominees proceeded to the second level of deliberation and were given the opportunity to present before the esteemed jury panel. The nominations underwent a meticulous multi-tier screening and shortlisting process to ensure the most deserving candidates were recognized.
The awards featured various categories, such as Creative Women Entrepreneur, Education and Edtech, Fashion and Lifestyle, Fintech, and more. Notably, the Technology category, as well as Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year (Below 30) and Startup Women Entrepreneur, were included to recognize outstanding achievements.
In addition to the existing categories, BW Disrupt introduced the Health, Wellness, and Healthtech Award, as well as the Social Impact Women Entrepreneur Award, which garnered considerable participation from deserving women entrepreneurs.
The Winners
The winners of BW WESA 2023 were unveiled at a gala event. The names of the awardees included of Rithika Agnishwar, Co-founder of Gaurda Aerospace for the title of Best Entrepreneur In AgriTech and Best Entrepreneur In Technology; Tanisha Fagwani, Co-founder & Partner from Stonks Studios and Nikita Prasad, Co-founder & Creative Head, GIVA won for Best Creative Entrepreneur; Soumya Kant, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer, Clovia for Best Entrepreneur In Ecommerce Tech; Vani Talwar Khosla, Co-founder, Tidy Up for Best Entrepreneur In Fashion & Lifestyle; Lalitha Palle, Founder & Director, ForMen & MyPuraVida for Best Entrepreneur In Health & Wellness; Anupama Katkar, Chief of Operational Excellence, Quick Heal for Best Social Entrepreneur; Aakriti Rawal, Co-founder & CEO, House of Chikankari won for Best Entrepreneur Under 30 and Startup Women Entrepreneur Award; Hinshara Habeeb, Co-founder, Manetain Store for Best Entrepreneur Under 30; Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company; Santhoshi Sushma Buddhiraja, Co-founder & CEO, Autocracy Machinery and Gunjan Taneja, Founder & Head of Marketing, UClean won for Best Emerging Entrepreneur; Smiti Bhatt Deorah, Co-founder & COO, Advantage Club won for both Best Emerging Entrepreneur and Best Entrepreneur in Technology; Anubha Dixit, Founder & CEO, Tongadive for Best Entrepreneur in Technology; Radha Basu, Founder & CEO, iMerit won for Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; Anshu Parmar, COO, Erisha E Mobility and Shivani Malik, Founder & CEO, Mother’s Kitchen received a special jury mention for the category of Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; Smita Tiwari, Co-founder, Articlad for Best Entrepreneur In Engineering Procurement Construction; Priyanka Rathore, Co-founder and COO, Strata Property for Best Entrepreneur In Commercial Real Estate; Priya Prakash, Co-founder & MD, Eco Pallet and Pallavi Utagi, CEO and Founder, SuperBottoms won the award for Best Entrepreneur In Sustainability.
BW Disrupt
BW Disrupt covers daily updates of the startup world, funding news, opinions from industry captains, exclusive interactions with founders and growth stories of startups contributing towards the Indian economy. The website also includes feature stories around innovation-driven disruptions which can inspire others to take up entrepreneurship. BW Disrupt provides assistance to young aspiring entrepreneurs to connect them with investors, giving them an opportunity to interact with leaders of the corporate world as well.
