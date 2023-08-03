Daikin India Chairman & MD K J Jawa to be keynote speaker at BW Festival of Marketing

The theme of the two-day event is ‘An Industry in Transition’

BW Businessworld is set to host the highly-anticipated 'Festival of Marketing', a grand gathering of marketing professionals, industry leaders, and visionaries, promising an extraordinary experience.

The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. It will offer a forum with powerful panel sessions, keynote sessions from industry experts and two back-to-back awards, namely, BW Marketing World’s ‘40Under40’ and ‘Top 100 Marketers’, who understand consumer insights and strategies, bringing the finest growth for their brand and businesses.

On August 19th, 2023, The Imperial in New Delhi will witness an insightful Day 2 of the event, focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition.' This day's discussions will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and from the marketer's control room to the broader corporate strategy. The transformation experienced by marketing leaders is reshaping the landscape for businesses on a grand scale, making it a pivotal subject for exploration and understanding during the event.

K.J. Jawa, Chairman & MD of Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan, has been invited as the keynote speaker for a prestigious ‘Festival of Marketing’ event.

Jawa's extensive expertise in the air conditioning industry makes him a valuable addition to the festival, and attendees are eager to gain insights from his remarkable journey and success in positioning Daikin India as a market leader.

Over the past two decades, Jawa's leadership within Daikin India has been exceptional, propelling the company's growth and making it a preferred choice among consumers and businesses.

Under his guidance, Daikin India has witnessed remarkable expansion, strategic initiatives, and the introduction of innovative products tailored to the Indian market. As a Member of the Board at Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, Jawa plays a pivotal role in aligning the Indian operations with the global strategy of the Daikin Group, contributing to its worldwide success.

Jawa's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned him admiration within the industry. His ability to navigate challenges and embrace opportunities has been instrumental in driving Daikin India's growth and success.

The company continues to revolutionize the air conditioning industry with cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly products, and a strong focus on customer needs, all guided by Jawa's leadership and vision.

The Festival of Marketing will also feature other industry experts, including Amit Tiwari, Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre at TCS; Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bombay Shaving Company; Ajay Dang, President, Head Marketing at UltraTech Cement; Nitin Saini, CMO of Mondelez International, and more. Their presence adds to the prestige of the event, promising a dynamic and enlightening experience for all attendees.

