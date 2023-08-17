Discussing transformation & future readiness at BW Festival of Marketing

Over 100 senior marketers are coming together at the BW Festival of Marketing which kicks off on August 18 in New Delhi to discuss how marketing moves businesses in challenging times

The countdown for the highly anticipated BW Festival of Marketing gears up for its Day 1, promising a dynamic and insightful start to this premier annual event. With a lineup of distinguished speakers, engaging sessions, and interactive experiences, Day 1 of the Festival is set to ignite discussions, inspire innovation, and provide attendees with a deep dive into the ever-evolving world of marketing.

Scheduled to take place at The Imperial, New Delhi, the Festival of Marketing is a gathering of industry leaders, marketing professionals, and creative thinkers who are shaping the future of the marketing landscape. Day 1 promises to be a platform for sharing cutting-edge insights, exploring emerging trends, and connecting with like-minded professionals.

Keynote and Headline Speakers

Experts and thought leaders will take the stage to deliver thought-provoking keynote addresses that delve into the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the world of marketing. The list of keynote and headline speakers include Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul (GCMMF); Pradeep Kumar aka Prady, CEO, Neil Patel Digital India; Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International; Dr. Vishal Talwar, Director, IMT Ghaziabad and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld, and Founder, Exchange4media.

Cutting-Edge Panel Discussions

Moreover, engaging panel discussions will bring together a diverse array of perspectives and expertise, providing attendees with a well-rounded view of the current marketing landscape. These discussions will cover a range of topics such as ‘The CMO Sentiment Index in India: Marketing Spends Outlook in 2023-2024’ with industry luminaries from Nestle India, TATA AIA Life Insurance, Perfetti Van Melle India, HCL Software, ITC, Hyundai India and Intel Solutions & Services India; ‘Growing Scope of Digital & It’s ‘Jugal Bandi’ with TV & Print’, with visionary leaders from JK Tyres, Hershey Company, JioBP, Adani Digital Labs, MiQ and Panasonic Life Solutions; ‘Creating Immersive Experiences for Deeper Consumer Engagement’, with industry experts from Philips Domestic Appliances India, Mastercard, Max Life Insurance and Hero Cycles; ‘Man, Machine and Marketing Meet Up’, with industry stalwarts from Home Credit India, Bridgestone, Lenskart and HCL Software; ‘Building Brands through the Culture of Innovation’, with pioneers from DBS Bank, KFC India, Byjus, Colgate Palmolive India, Art Fertility Clinics and Adani Wilmar; ‘Decoding The 2025 Consumer’, with industry leaders from Ferrero India, CarDekho Group, Oppo India, Jeevansathi, BharatPe, Bisleri and P&G Health and ‘World Cup on TV’, with industry leaders from MakeMyTrip, Hansa Research, PolicyBazaar and Wavemaker.

Celebrating Top 100 Marketers

Day 1 of the festival will conclude with the celebration of the Top 100 Marketers ceremony which is a tribute to the outstanding achievements of marketers who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, creativity, and innovation in their respective fields, highlighting the most influential and forward-thinking marketers.

In addition to the exciting lineup of sessions, the Festival of Marketing Day is proudly supported by an esteemed group of sponsors who are at the forefront of driving marketing innovation. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our Digital Transformation Partner - HCL Software; Education Partner - Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad and AACSB; Associate Partners – Star Sports and Neil Patel Digital India; Agency Partner – Havas; Strategic Partner – MiQ; Exhibiting Partner – PowerAdSpy; Growth Partner – Two99 and Media Barter Partner – Oneuptrade.

Stay tuned for an enriching and inspiring Day 1, as the Festival of Marketing celebrates the remarkable achievements of the Top 100 Marketers who continue to shape the future of marketing.

Register and join us at the immersive celebration of marketers at https://bwevents.co.in/marketingworld/festival-of-marketing-2023/#Register

