Dabur Red Paste thanks consumers for embracing the brand as 'Desh ka Lal'

Dabur Red is thanking its 35 crore consumers (and growing) for making Dabur Red Paste truly ‘Desh ka Lal’ in a new brand film. The brand has explored a colloquial use of the word ‘Lal’, which not only denotes the colour ‘Red‘ but is also widely used by us Indians to show endearment. The communication showcases how the brand has been embraced by Indians and cuts across regions, language and cultures, becoming an integral part of their lives.

The brand campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy Gurgaon.

Shouvik Roy, President and Head of Office: “Dabur Red Paste is a brand very close to our heart. We are proud to have been a partner in this brand's growth journey. The campaign not only celebrates the brand becoming #1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste but also delivers the sense of pride in everyone associated with the Brand – the consumers who use it, the retailer and sales force who help sell it, the product team who help make the product, the marketing team who help build the Brand."

Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North): “Dabur Red Paste has always been the toothpaste this nation loves; it has always been the Desh ka Lal. Once we got to know that it has become #1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste brand, we thought the best way to celebrate was to take this Desh ka Lal back to the Desh, and celebrate it with the people who made it a huge success.”

Harkawal Singh, Head Marketing, Oral Care, Dabur India Ltd: “In the world of toothpaste advertising, one sticks to functionality. Seldom does one get the opportunity to thank the consumers who have truly loved and embraced the brand, making it part of their lives. Dabur Red Paste is now the preferred toothpaste brand for 35 crore Indians and it’s time we celebrated this. This campaign salutes the trust which the consumers have reposed in the brand. And we did it with aplomb.”