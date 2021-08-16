Crompton unveils latest campaign for Energion ceiling fans

The 360-degree campaign will be launched on television and will further be amplified through various other mediums of the media

India’s legacy brand in the fans market Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., has unveiled its latest multimedia campaign for its new energy efficient range - Energion ceiling fans. Titled Savings Karo Without Compromise in a striking and quirky film, the campaign draws attention to Crompton’s progressive approach to sustainability and energy efficiency. As many of us aim to be energy efficient today, we try to compromise in different areas like reducing our fan speed to save up costs. Equipped with Activ-BLDC motor that delivers full speed savings from electricity costs, Crompton’s new energy-efficient fan range ensures absolutely no compromise on air comfort. Showcasing a fun, candid and playful interaction between a young couple, the campaign gives a humorous take to the important and relevant message of boosting one’s electricity savings, without compromising on speed and comfort.

As ceiling fans are one of the most used home appliances in Indian households, they play a major aspect in the monthly electricity bills. With everyone now spending most of their time indoors, home appliances like fans generally run almost 24x7 contributing significantly to the electricity bill. Hence, as we continue to work from home, energy savings have become a priority where one, unfortunately, sometimes needs to make the sacrifice of comfort and breeze. As a company that aims to build a deeper connect with the Indian households with a focus on energy efficiency, Crompton has unveiled its new TVC focusing on the importance of “Savings Karo, without Compromise” that is now a necessity in our daily lives as well as presents an entertaining take on a couple’s relationship in the film.

Speaking about the company’s latest campaign, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “Our endeavour is to offer innovative sustainable solutions to our consumers. We’re constantly looking for opportunities to innovate and offer energy efficient appliances, thereby reducing our consumer’s energy consumption.”

“We are very pleased to launch this campaign for our energy efficient fan range that captures the day-to-day candid home conversations with our loved ones. We understand that the fan is one of the most fundamental necessities at home and while people compromise on performance for energy efficiency, we aim to tackle this thought by highlighting the superior breeze, air flow and premium technology that goes behind making our energy efficient ceiling fans. We believe in consumer satisfaction without compromising on their experience. With this film, we hope to communicate Crompton’s meaningful innovations that can solve the much-needed yet unspoken problems in our daily lives in the most engaging and informative way,” she added.

The newly launched TVC conceptualized by BBDO demonstrates a candid conversation that moves into a humorous banter between a young couple, Akash and Anjali. He expresses with pride and presents the best original ever energy savings fan in the world - the old school ‘hand fan’ with feathers. Staring in absolute disbelief, Anjali wonders about the fan breeze to which Akash tells her that a bit of compromise is needed if she wants both full speed and energy savings while casually fanning himself. However, Anjali interrupts him by saying that with Crompton’s new Energion ceiling fans one does not need to compromise but have full speed savings. Telling Alexa to switch on the fan, the feathers are blown away from the hand fan thereby highlighting Crompton’s Energion with Active BLDC technology jo de upto 50% Energy saving.

The 360-degree campaign will be launched on television and will further be amplified through various other mediums of the media.

Speaking about the thought behind the thought, Hemant Shringy, CCO BBDO India (Mumbai) said, "Crompton's brand proposition of 'Let's Hangout Ghar Pe' has continually resonated well with the younger target audience. Taking the playful banter forward, the current film shows the wife trumping the husband once again. She challenges his scepticism when it comes to getting the best of both worlds - powerful breeze and energy saving in the same fan. We wish to land the sharp benefit in an easy and snackable manner"

