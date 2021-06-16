Cristiano Ronaldo's one move slashes Coca-Cola’s market value by $4 billion: Reports

The Portugal football team captain and legendary player Cristiano Ronaldo’s act of swapping Coca-Cola bottles with a water bottle at a recent press conference, reportedly, had led to a drop of four billion dollars in the brand’s global market value soon after his gesture. The brand’s share prices had also slipped 1.6%, from USD 56.10 to USD 55.22 by the end of the press conference. However, it has now risen to USD55.41.

Ronaldo, who was also once the sponsor of the brand in the early 2000s, had moved the two bottles of the sugary drink placed on his table as a part of Coca-Cola’s sponsorship activities at UEFA Euro 2020 before picking up a water bottle and showing it to the camera.

While the market value of the brand saw a dip in response to his actions, Exchange4media’s discussion with the Indian ad and marketing community indicated that the act will not have any major impact on Coca-Cola’s brand image as it is quite an iconic product and bullet-proof to such events.

Industry veteran and Brand-Building Founder Ambi Parameswaran had pointed out: “Interesting that he pushed aside a Coke can. Coca Cola is a sponsor of the event and it can take action against the organisers. But given the fact that Coke is the most recognised and loved brand in the world, they may shrug it off as a storm in a small teacup. The company is fully aware that health bloggers are anti any sugary drink. But there is still a large segment of consumers who need their sugar fix.”

