Cristiano Ronaldo graces Amul topical

A month after becoming the regional sponsor of Team Argentina, dairy co-operative Amul announced that it has been onboarded as the official regional sponsor of Team Portugal as well.



The Portuguese Football Federation and Amul have entered into a partnership that will remain valid till the end of 2023. With the agreement, Amul becomes the first Indian regional sponsor in the history of the Portuguese team.



"The Indian fans and consumers of dairy products in India will now be able to acquire original products of AMUL with the impression of the players of the Portugal National Team," read Amul's Instagram post.



Jayen Mehta, (COO) Chief Operating Officer of AMUL, said: “Amul is proud to announce its association with the Portugal Football Federation. Football is a global sport and has a huge fan-following in India too. Sports and nutrition go hand in hand and through this association we encourage the football fans of India to take up physical fitness and nutrition for a healthy lifestyle. Milk is the world’s original energy drink and It's great to associate with an energetic and world class team like Portugal, who have some of the best of the footballers in the world like Ronaldo, Bruno and Bernardo and play a passionate game of football thus enthralling the fans. We wish the team the very best in the upcoming World Cup as they play with energy and enthusiasm that resonates well with the vibrancy that Amul as a brand represents and we are looking forward to a great association over the next one year."



Amul has marked the occasion with an utterly delightful topical featuring football great and Portuguese team captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

#Amul Topical: Amul is the proud regional sponsor of the Portugal football team! pic.twitter.com/RVHWmmzlwe — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 15, 2022



The caption reads: "PortuGoal! Amul Ronal-Ko-Do"



The announcement and the topical amused Amul's followers who were quick to react to the news.

Last week ed-tech firm BYJU'S roped in Lionel Messi as an ambassador for its social impact programme but was met with bitter criticism since the announcement came in the wake of mass layoffs at the company.

