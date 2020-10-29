Convosight e4m webinar: ‘Focus has shifted from hand hygiene to surface sanitisation'

The Convosight e4m webinar conducted on Wednesday, 28th October 2020 saw a panel of experts deliberating on the topic ‘How consumer behaviour in the personal care and hygiene category has changed after COVID-19.’

The panel was chaired by Tamanna Dhamija, Co-Founder, Convosight & Baby Destination. Other esteemed speakers on the panel Naveen Anand, Senior Director, Regional Marketing- South Asia, Oriflame; Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media, Dabur; Swati Desai, Community Leader, Bangalore Women Power & Founder, Klaasik; and Shashishekhar Mukherjee, Head of Digital Marketing, Reckitt Benckiser shared interesting insights on the topic at hand.

Setting the context of the discussion, Dhamija shared insights and research on the personal hygiene category curated by Convosight. She stated, “Skincare as an overall category has been steadily going up. We have put up a lot of insights on skincare and hair care, etc. But the trend that is emerging is DIY products at home. In the personal hygiene category, from earlier this year first quarter to now, this has been seeing a spike.

"Soap is a category that has continued going up and conversations are surrounding there. All of this data shows us that post-COVID, there is a massive change in consumer behaviour in the personal care and hygiene category and safety has been reflected in all the brands' conversations.”

From a sanitizer perspective, many brand names have emerged and the demand for it has increased. Mukherjee speaking about how a brand can stand out and be a market leader in this environment shared, “There are upwards of 300 brands that have entered the segment of hand sanitizers and clearly this has opened up a need for this product. But we saw a lot of larger players coming in but without the specificness of managing germs or the virus.

"When we looked at the data in March, we saw there was a lot of chaos in this category and there was no clarity on its purpose. The first intervention we did was launch a campaign of ‘Do It Right with Dettol’. We didn’t want people to wash their vegetables or use as an antiseptic liquid on a newborn baby. All this information is written at the back and the larger message was for consumers to look at the information provided and make a decision for themselves. Educating the consumers at the right time is critical for us as a hygiene brand.”

Sharing about how immunity has become paramount for the category Dubey said, “We have got companies and the government talking about this immunity based products. We have heard that Chawanprash is good for our wellbeing, but now, this product has extended to every member of the family and not just the senior members.

"The brand Chawanprash, which has been known for centuries came to the forefront once again, and people have started consuming it in a much more religious manner. This fact of immunity got established in the minds of the consumers. Dabur has seen a 7-fold jump in Chyawanprash sales as demand for immunity boosting items booms amid COVID-19. We have also launched new products because of the Kada demand by consumers as well. People started searching for these new products more online.”

Talking about the skincare category and trends Anand shared, “At Oriflame, we have products in the personal care, skincare category, wellness and makeup. Consumers also want to know what measures to take like when you wash your hands frequently the hands have become very dry this has made the use of lotions increase.

"So, conversations around the use of what products are supposed to be used when should be conveyed to the consumer. In the skincare category, products that are a part of the skincare regimen have witnessed a shift from a premium brand to a more affordable brand.

"The category of makeup has seen a huge impact because a lot of people are not stepping out. With the only exception of eye products in the makeup category, which has become stronger. Also, the consumers are a lot more cautious about what products they are buying in the COVID environment and are looking for authentic and reliable choices.”

Desai created and runs a community called ‘Bangalore Women Power’ to get women together on common pain points to network and socialize. Speaking about their organic reach, Desai said: “Within a span of two and a half years on Facebook, we have become a 1lakh-women community and the engagement is 600%. This group is for women about which brands should be used considering the COVID environment. Whenever somebody joins the group, we scrutinize them thoroughly. All the profiles are genuine hence there is trust in the group. The women joining in know the power of communities. For us, on the group, it's not about promoting products but educating the people about the products. And leading them with the insights.”

Talking about gaining insights from consumers, Mukherjee remarked, “The focus has shifted from hand hygiene to surface sanitizations in the last few months, things are changing every day, we need to keep our minds open, Agility is the most important. The insights and use cases of consumers are also changing.”

Amplifying Mukherjee's comment, speaking about insights, Dubey concluded by saying, “After 6-7 months, some trends are going to disappear, a lot of products will disappear and a few will survive. New things will emerge and we have to keep eyes open for new opportunities in the new normal."