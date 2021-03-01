Contiloe Pictures rebrands VFX division to Illusion Reality Studioz

Contiloe Pictures has announced that their VFX division will now be rebranded to Illusion Reality Studioz. With an aim of becoming the one stop destination for all VFX needs, the in-house vertical, solely focussing on VFX and animation, will continue the Contiloe ethos of merging storytelling and art with science and will be led by Nitin Dadoo.

With this vertical, they are evolving into a full Virtual Production Studio utilising the Unreal Engine and photo-real assets via Techviz and Realtime Camera Tracking to combine with 'in Camera' visuals to create On Set Final imagery. This process allows, in real time, to review, change and interact with the complete visuals, instead of a blank 'green screen wall', with an added potential of Rear Screen Projection and LED Walls, and the ability to offer a full service VP Studio to anyone across the country.

Abhimanyu Singh – CEO – Contiloe Pictures says, “Our aim is to create world class premium content for all local audience and a fully focussed VFX division is going to allow us to conceptualise and offer International quality content to storytellers and creators. With this, we want to be the first movers into getting the best that the world has to offer and apply it to Indian content”

“The entertainment industry has grown ever since our entrance into the space two decades ago, and it constantly keeps evolving. Our aim is to service the premium content market and visual effects is an integral part of that. We are constantly looking at newer avenues of advancing, and with the continued expansion of our VFX, Animation, TRC, Matte Paint, CG and Comp Departments Illusion Reality Studioz will be able to provide a full service solution from Pre Production to Post, all under one roof. Our promise is to provide world class visual effects to content makers across the country”, adds Nitin Dadoo - CFO & Business Head - Illusion Reality Studioz,

Before the rebrand, the VFX division has worked on projects like State of Siege: 26/11, ‘American Pie Girls’ Rules’, ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, Vignaharta Ganesha, India’s first television show to use Motion Capture Technology, and Mahayoddha Rama, that won them the National Award in the Best Animation Film category for their 3D animation feature. As Illusion Reality Studioz, their upcoming projects include State of Siege: Akshardham which is slated to release this year on Zee5.

They have recently been recognised with two awards this season – the Most Popular Mythology show for Vignaharta Ganesha at the 20th Indian Television Academy Awards 2021 and Best VFX Award for Vignaharta Ganesha at Animation Xpress’ VFX and more Awards.

Contiloe Pictures has additionally ventured into the digital space with their web show State of Siege: 26/11 which has received critical acclaim including the recent Best Premium Original Digital series at Animation Xpress’ VFX and more Awards. The production company will now be split into three verticals – television production, VFX and digital.

