Colorbar introduces personal care brand Co-Earth

Cosmetics brand Colorbar has launched Co-Earth, a personal care brand.

“The brand firmly believes in co-existence with the Earth and its offspring, promising sustainable, performance-driven products both gentle on you and the environment. Its products come with the Clean Beauty Promise - 100% naturally derived, 100% vegetarian, 100% cruelty free and zero toxins,” claimed the company.

“Co-Earth cares for personal beauty as well as that of nature’s! In ties with Wildlife Trust of India and Wildlife SOS, two major conservation organizations, the brand will give back to nature, protect key habitats and ensure animals live a life they truly deserve. A significant part of each sale will be contributed towards conservation efforts of endangered species including the Asiatic Elephants, One-horned Rhinos, Leopards, Bears and the majestic Bengal Tigers,” they added.

Speaking on the launch, Samir Kumaar Modi, Founder, Managing Director, Colorbar Cosmetics, said, “Beauty is born in our actions. How we care for ourselves and the world around us. Today, the world needs us to step up our efforts and make a radical difference for nature to thrive again. We are serious about this cause. The Co-Earth vision includes building a future in which we humans live in perfect harmony with nature and its creatures. All our products are created to benefit your body and admire the nature and wildlife as you buy. We have tied up with leading wildlife organizations in India to bolster rescue efforts for endangered animals. Each day we look for more wildlife species to take under our wing. Taking the pledge to co-exist ‘For Our Planet’, Colorbar wishes to create a magical change for mother Earth witho Co-Earth.”

