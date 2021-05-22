Colorbar nudges customers to get vaccinated in new campaign

Cosmetic brand Colorbar has come up with a noble cause #CBCares for spreading awareness about the vaccination drive against COVID-19. They aim to maximise participation in a nationwide awareness program, incentivizing all those who #GotTheShot. Colorbar nudges consumers to get vaccinated and promote safety with this step. One can become a part of this responsible initiative by sharing a picture of themselves getting vaccinated for which they will be gratified with vouchers worth Rs 500 from Colorbar.

Colorbar feels an immense responsibility to give back to society. Hence such an initiative is born purely out of the willingness and compassion for fellow citizens. To be a part of the #CBCares drive, users are required to share proof of their vaccination before the end of June on their Instagram stories or feed and tag Colorbar with the #CBIamVaccinated.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)