Colorbar ropes in Tute Consult as strategic communications partner for India

Public Relations and marcom agency Tute Consult has won the PR mandate for Colorbar. The agency will be responsible for enhancing Colorbar’s image pan India, driving relevant campaigns, handling influencer duties and strategic PR with an advanced data driven and communications approach.

Tute Consult aims to fully optimise all communication touch points and spearhead an

engaging integrated communications programme that includes strategic digital and traditional engagement and influencer associations to amplify the brand's offerings. Tute Consult also aims to establish the brands dominance in its category by launching relevant campaigns, product promotions, events and other outreach activities, the agency said.

Speaking on the appointment, Samir Modi, Managing Director, Colorbar Cosmetics “We are happy and excited to have a new-age and strategic agency who have achieved so much in such less time especially during the pandemic. We have lofty goals for Colorbar and we do see synergies with the creative and young team at Tute to drive those as able partners”

Commenting on the new business win, Komal Lath Founder, Tute Consult: At a time when the beauty industry is becoming inclusive, Colorbar fits the bill as a brand that is not only clean, vegetarian and cruelty free but compels the audience to converse about celebrating diversity. It gives us immense pleasure to work with brands that are global in conversation and beautiful inside out. We do hope to craft meaningful and high impact strategies using our data driven and IMC tools"

