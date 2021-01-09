Personal care brand Sebamed’s film urges consumers to listen to science, not filmstars

German personal care brand Sebamed has released a campaign, ‘Filmstars kee nahi, science kee suno’ to demonstrate the benefit of Sebamed’s cleansing bar over market leaders in the soap category.

The campaign, develops a compelling conversation urging customers to make informed choices and listen to science.

Commenting on future plans, Shashi Ranjan, India Head for Sebamed, said, “At Sebamed we stand for truth and transparency. During these unprecedented times, our wide portfolio of Skin & Hair care products with unique pH 5.5 benefit offers the new Gold standard to the consumers. We remain strategically committed to invest in attracting best talent, creating engaging brand stories and driving rapid distribution expansion across channels.”

Speaking on the campaign, Konark Gaur, India Head of Marketing for Sebamed, said, “Consumers today are re-evaluating their brand choices and are looking for brands that deliver on their promise. Sebamed, a brand that stands for honesty & authenticity wants to empower the consumers with the right information so that they can choose the best. We believe that product is always the hero and days of gimmicky advertising are counted.”

The campaign has been conceptualized by The Womb.

On the campaign, the agency said, “The Personal care industry has always been conditioned to follow standard beauty practices in order to make it appealing to the consumers. However, when we came across Sebamed and what the brand wanted to convey to its consumers, we decided to communicate the product truth through our campaign, without any silver coating. Striking the right balance between the bandwagon fallacy and authenticity, the brand is building a connection with its consumers through demonstration-based advertising with an honest approach.”